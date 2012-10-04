Spook-tacular Halloween Snacks and Sweets

By Ellie Sher
Updated August 16, 2016
Nestle
Scare up some fun with these frightfully delicious treats.
Nestle Crunch Pumpkin Singles

Nestle

Filled with crisped rice and creamy milk chocolate, these two-bite bars are the prize of the pumpkin patch.

To buy: $1 for a 1.2-ounce candy, at drugstores and supermarkets.

Featured October 2012

Jelly Belly Candy Corn Tin

jellybelly.com

Surprisingly soft and chewy, these sweet kernels come packed in a handy reusable tin.

To buy: $4 for a 1-ounce tin, at specialty food stores and jellybelly.com.

Woodhouse Chocolate Halloween Skull

woodhousechocolate.com

Grown-ups will head for this sophisticated dark and white chocolate confection at the sweets table.

To buy: $6 for a 1.3-ounce candy, woodhousechocolate.com.

Annie’s Halloween Bunnies

Annie's

It’s no trick: With just 3 grams of sugar per serving, these individual packs of graham cracker rabbits really are a better-for-you treat.

To buy: $7.50 for 24 pouches, at supermarkets, Whole Foods Markets, and Target.

L.A. Burdick Ghosts

burdickchocolate.com

Delight white chocolate fans with these hazelnut ganache-filled ghosts.

To buy: $18 for a 5-piece box, burdickchocolate.com.

Magnolia Bakery Spooktacular Cookie Basket

store.magnoliabakery.com

From the New York City masterminds who launched the cupcake trend, this delectable assortment comes loaded with handmade sandwich cookies, chocolate-dipped shortbread, a ghost meringue, and other goodies.

To buy: $48, store.magnoliabakery.com.

