Spook-tacular Halloween Snacks and Sweets
Nestle Crunch Pumpkin Singles
Filled with crisped rice and creamy milk chocolate, these two-bite bars are the prize of the pumpkin patch.
To buy: $1 for a 1.2-ounce candy, at drugstores and supermarkets.
Featured October 2012
Jelly Belly Candy Corn Tin
Surprisingly soft and chewy, these sweet kernels come packed in a handy reusable tin.
To buy: $4 for a 1-ounce tin, at specialty food stores and jellybelly.com.
Woodhouse Chocolate Halloween Skull
Grown-ups will head for this sophisticated dark and white chocolate confection at the sweets table.
To buy: $6 for a 1.3-ounce candy, woodhousechocolate.com.
Annie’s Halloween Bunnies
It’s no trick: With just 3 grams of sugar per serving, these individual packs of graham cracker rabbits really are a better-for-you treat.
To buy: $7.50 for 24 pouches, at supermarkets, Whole Foods Markets, and Target.
L.A. Burdick Ghosts
Delight white chocolate fans with these hazelnut ganache-filled ghosts.
To buy: $18 for a 5-piece box, burdickchocolate.com.
Magnolia Bakery Spooktacular Cookie Basket
From the New York City masterminds who launched the cupcake trend, this delectable assortment comes loaded with handmade sandwich cookies, chocolate-dipped shortbread, a ghost meringue, and other goodies.
To buy: $48, store.magnoliabakery.com.