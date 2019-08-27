13 Famous Halloween Quotes and Sayings to Get You in the Holiday Spirit
Let the good (and scary) times roll with these funny and spooky quotes from famous Halloween-themed movies, songs, and books.
Halloween only rolls around once each year, but it can be celebrated for an entire month through store-bought or last-minute Halloween costumes, must-watch Halloween movies on Netflix, Halloween quotes or sayings, and more. As soon as October arrives, it’s time to break out the pumpkin spice everything and lean into spooky, funny, Halloween-ready movies and books. (You may even toss some Halloween puns around.)
You may have a few Halloween quotes or Halloween sayings memorized, but you also might be struggling for a spooky greeting or searching for a cute Halloween quote to use as a caption on your seasonal Instagram post. If you’re in the latter category, we’ve got you covered with this roundup of some of the best Halloween quotes, sayings, and phrases around.
We turned to classic literature, modern spooky cinematic masterpieces, and other appropriately spooky sources to find the best quotes and sayings to get you in the Halloween spirit. Just use them sparingly throughout October—you don’t want to expend all your spooky energy before Halloween even hits. Save the best quote for last, and remember that a picture is worth a thousand words: A few solid pumpkin carving stencils can do a lot to put you (and any visitors, ghostly or otherwise) in the holiday spirit.
Whether you’re keeping your Halloween celebrations PG this year with classic, kid-friendly movies and shows or you’re leaning into the darker, scarier side of the holiday, there’s a quote here to help you out as you’re planning Halloween decorations, putting together party invitations, preparing social media captions, and more. Copy a few of these sayings to your phone to pull out during an opportune moment, or screenshot your favorite for easy reference later. Who knows: By the end of October, you might have a few of these Halloween quotes memorized for next year.
1
“Double, double toil and trouble; Fire burn and caldron bubble.”
– From Shakespeare’s Macbeth
2
“It’s Halloween, everyone’s entitled to one good scare.”
– Brackett, Halloween (1978)
3
“Oh look, another glorious morning. Makes me sick!”
– Winifred Sanderson, Hocus Pocus (1993)
4
“Be afraid ... Be very afraid.”
– Ronnie, The Fly (1986)
5
“I would like, if I may, to take you on a strange journey.”
– The Criminologist, The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)
6
“Magic is really very simple, all you’ve got to do is want something and then let yourself have it.”
– Aggie Cromwell, Halloweentown (1998)
7
“When the spooks have a midnight jamboree/They break it up with fiendish glee/The ghosts are bad but the one that’s cursed/Is the headless horseman; he’s the worst/That’s right, he’s a fright on Halloween night!
When he goes a joggin’ ‘cross the land/Holding his noggin in his hand/Demons take one look and groan/And they hit the road to parts unknown/Beware, take care he rides alone!”
- From “The Headless Horseman,” The Legend of Sleepy Hollow (1949)
8
“I’ve seen enough horror movies to know that any weirdo wearing a mask is never friendly.”
– Elizabeth, Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives (1986)
9
“I was working in the lab late one night/When my eyes beheld an eerie sight/For my monster from his slab began to rise/And suddenly to my surprise.
He did the mash/He did the monster mash/The monster mash/It was a graveyard smash. He did the mash/It caught on in a flash/He did the mash/He did the monster mash.”
– Song by Bobby “Boris” Pickett
10
“I’m a homicidal maniac, they look just like everyone else.”
– Wednesday, The Addams Family (1991)
11
“Villainy wears many masks, none so dangerous as the mask of virtue.”
– Ichabod Crane, Sleepy Hollow (1999)
12
“We came, we saw, we kicked its ass.”
– Dr. Peter Venkman, Ghostbusters (1984)
13
“Do you believe in destiny? That even the powers of time can be altered for a single purpose? That the luckiest man who walks on this earth is the one who finds ... true love?”
– Dracula (1992)