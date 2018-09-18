9 Creative Halloween Party Themes That Are So Good, It's Scary

If you’re planning to host a Halloween bash this year, why not think a little outside the box? Sure, change can be scary, but that's what the holiday is all about, right? Skip the traditional orange and black color scheme, and get inspired by one of these creative Halloween party themes. If you want to go the eerie route, try a “Cabinet of Curiosities” party theme by displaying mysterious items (think skulls, taxidermy-inspired pieces, and branches) down the center of your dining table. If you cringe at the sight of cobwebs and faux eyeballs, embrace the sweeter side of Halloween with a cute candy cart theme. And you don’t have to start prepping these ideas weeks in advance—some of them can even be pulled off with a few basic supplies from the local party store. No matter which Halloween party theme you choose, it's sure to be an evening your guests won't soon forget.