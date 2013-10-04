Halloween Party Ideas for Kids

Start with an elegantly eerie alternative to those stick-to-everything cottony spiderwebs: gauzy black fabric draped over the windows and trimmed with faux ivy spray-painted black. It all hangs from small suction-cup hooks stuck to the glass. Shroud your table in the same sheer black fabric (leaving edges raw and ragged), cover with a longer swath of black netting, then add a thick orange felt topper cut with pinking shears. In advance, paint the ivy outdoors on a plastic tarp: Stretch out the vines and spraypaint in matte black, rotating the ivy until it’s covered. Off-kilter accents, like black slanted glassware (Rocks Barware highball glasses, $32 for four, zgallerie.com), bright orange candlesticks (Maren orange candleholders, $25 and $35, blisslivinghome.com for info), and a glittering gold pumpkin (see the how-to), contribute to the haunted—but not hokey—vibe. Behold: one seriously spooky boo-ffet.