15 Halloween Movies on Netflix You Can Start Streaming Now (Because It’s Never Too Soon)
Whether you’re looking for something spooky, a Halloween classic, a family Halloween movie, or kids’ Halloween movies, Netflix has something to help get everyone into the holiday spirit.
As the unofficial start of the holiday season, Halloween has a special place in the hearts of many holiday-philes—but October 31 also has its own culture and special traditions surrounding it, from specialized Halloween party themes to a slew of Halloween quotes. As with many holidays, the lead-up to Halloween is almost as good as the day itself, in part because it offers plenty of time to catch up on all the excellent Halloween movies out there.
Is it a little much to tackle a Halloween movie watch-list starting in September? Maybe. But, arguably, watching horror movies are a year-round pastime, and most kids’ Halloween movies or family Halloween movies are also good watches throughout the year. (In the same vein, Halloween puns can get a laugh out of most people all year long, too.) When Halloween is on its way and stores and streets are filled with orange, pumpkins, ghosts, and more, though, it’s definitely time to schedule a few movie nights to watch some top Halloween movies—and, fortunately, Netflix has you covered no matter your movie preference.
Halloween movies on Netflix range from kids’ movies to family movies to horror movies and everything in between. There are even a few Netflix Originals in the mix that can only be watched on the streaming platform; if you consider yourself a true Halloween movie connoisseur, those original Halloween movies on Netflix prove that Netflix is a solid source for all Halloween movie streaming needs (though chances are that you already have a subscription, and all this is preaching to the scary-movie-loving choir).
Use this guide to put together a watch-list of the best Halloween movies on Netflix and prepare to dive into your favorite Halloween symbols, spooks, and stories, sans paying separate rental fees for each movie. Just be sure to watch the calendar and leave enough time outside your viewing schedule to at least pull together one of these last-minute Halloween costumes before October 31 hits.
1
Coco
More than just a kids’ or family movie, Coco is truly an all-inclusive Halloween movie on Netflix, with something for everyone. The film celebrates the Mexican Day of the Dead holiday and ties themes of family, tradition, and following your dreams together into an animated Halloween movie anyone and everyone will adore. Fair warning: The emotional ending is not for the weak of heart.
2
Scream
The slasher film that launched a slew of tributes and spin-offs, Scream stars some familiar 90s faces, including Courteney Cox, Drew Barrymore, and Skeet Ulrich, as they become targeted by a masked killer. The special effects may seem outdated today, but the jumps and spooks remain the same—perfect for getting into the Halloween spirit.
3
Coraline
If you’re looking for a spooky Halloween movie that the whole family can enjoy, hit play on Coraline—the 2009 stop-motion adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s beloved preteen novel. Though it can be frightening for delicate children younger than 9, preteens will love watching the titular character enter the fantastical morbid world; parents will find the meticulously crafted animation visually thrilling.
4
Carrie
The original, 1976 adaptation of Stephen King’s first novel is already a classic Halloween movie, and it’s on Netflix. Though it doesn’t specifically cover Halloween, it does have enough horror and gore to qualify as an in-season watch—just make sure the kids are in bed first.
5
Casper
This live-action adaptation of the story of Casper the Friendly Ghost is a great way to introduce little ones to the irrepressible Casper and co. Kids and parents can certainly watch this movie together; adults sans-kids may want to look for something a little spookier.
6
The Conjuring
Released in 2013, this scary-good Halloween movie on Netflix follows paranormal investigators as they struggle to help a family terrorized by a dark force in a secluded farmhouse. If that’s not enough horror-movie tropes packed into one movie for you, this one is also from the makers of Saw and Insidious, two classic Halloween movies (one of which is also on Netflix).
7
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Musical fans and Johnny Depp fans alike may turn to this movie year-round, but watching this gory pick around Halloween feels especially appropriate. It’s currently available on Netflix, blood and singing and all, and is sure to inspire some creative Halloween costumes for first-time viewers.
8
Monster House
Another great pick for kids, this family Halloween movie is currently on Netflix, though it first came out in 2006. The story follows a group of kids as they investigate a mysterious home in the neighborhood right as Halloween is rolling around—a great way to celebrate the season ahead of trick-or-treating.
9
Insidious
Creepy kid, family escaping a dark force, haunted house—yep, this one’s definitely a Halloween movie (and not one for the whole family). This 2011 horror movie comes from the makers of Paranormal Activity, so expect to be scared—and expect to see this one start on its way to becoming a classic Halloween movie on Netflix.
10
1922
A Netflix Original, this Halloween movie is based on a Stephen King novella. In it, a farmer confesses to murdering his wife—but she’s not finished with him. As with most works from King, this one isn’t exactly kid-friendly. Produced with Netflix’s typical flair for cinematography, this one might give even the adults uneasy dreams.
11
Penelope
It’s not spooky or scary, but it does include Halloween costumes and false identities, so we’re calling this one a Halloween movie—a good, family Halloween movie on Netflix that you can watch again and again as October creeps by. The title character is cursed, awaiting her Prince Charming … at least until she decides to stop waiting and go out into the world on her own. Heart-warming, funny, and undeniably sweet, this one’s great for kids frightened of the ghosts, monsters, and more roaming the streets.
12
The Sixth Sense
One of the original ghost stories, this well-known film is perfect for a movie night where you still want to (eventually) be able to fall asleep, since it skips the blood and guts of other horror stories. And, as everyone knows, the movie is most famous for its completely unpredictable ending.
13
Hush
What happens when you can’t hear trouble lurking? In 2016’s Hush, a deaf writer named Maddie is living all alone in the woods—until a murderer shows up. Watch her fight for her life against a masked killer during your next fall night in with this Halloween movie on Netflix.
14
DreamWorks Spooky Stories
Animated favorites from Shrek and Monsters vs. Aliens tell their favorite spooky stories for the Halloween holiday, including The Pig Who Cried Wolf (narrated by Shrek) and Night of the Living Carrots (from Monsters vs. Aliens).
15
The Invitation
This psychological thriller follows Will, a recent divorcee, who is invited to a dinner party at the home of his ex-wife and her new husband. While on the surface, the party seems innocent, Will begins to grow suspicious that there’s a hidden agenda at the gathering, and that all the guests are in grave danger. Is there really something spooky going on, or is Will just paranoid?