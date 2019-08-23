15 Halloween Movies on Netflix You Can Start Streaming Now (Because It’s Never Too Soon)

Image zoom netflix.com/Getty Images

As the unofficial start of the holiday season, Halloween has a special place in the hearts of many holiday-philes—but October 31 also has its own culture and special traditions surrounding it, from specialized Halloween party themes to a slew of Halloween quotes. As with many holidays, the lead-up to Halloween is almost as good as the day itself, in part because it offers plenty of time to catch up on all the excellent Halloween movies out there.

Is it a little much to tackle a Halloween movie watch-list starting in September? Maybe. But, arguably, watching horror movies are a year-round pastime, and most kids’ Halloween movies or family Halloween movies are also good watches throughout the year. (In the same vein, Halloween puns can get a laugh out of most people all year long, too.) When Halloween is on its way and stores and streets are filled with orange, pumpkins, ghosts, and more, though, it’s definitely time to schedule a few movie nights to watch some top Halloween movies—and, fortunately, Netflix has you covered no matter your movie preference.

Halloween movies on Netflix range from kids’ movies to family movies to horror movies and everything in between. There are even a few Netflix Originals in the mix that can only be watched on the streaming platform; if you consider yourself a true Halloween movie connoisseur, those original Halloween movies on Netflix prove that Netflix is a solid source for all Halloween movie streaming needs (though chances are that you already have a subscription, and all this is preaching to the scary-movie-loving choir).

Use this guide to put together a watch-list of the best Halloween movies on Netflix and prepare to dive into your favorite Halloween symbols, spooks, and stories, sans paying separate rental fees for each movie. Just be sure to watch the calendar and leave enough time outside your viewing schedule to at least pull together one of these last-minute Halloween costumes before October 31 hits.