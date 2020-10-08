Hocus Pocus, The Nightmare Before Christmas, and More of Your Favorite Halloween Movies Are Available on Disney+

When it comes to Halloween movies, few places do it quite like Disney. For decades now, Disney Halloween movies—especially Disney Channel Halloween movies—have set the bar for what a good, not-too-scary Halloween movie looks like, and with last year’s launch of Disney+ shows and movies, there’s now one spot where fans can watch the best Disney Halloween movies whenever they want.

The collection of Halloween movies on Netflix has horror flicks and classics, of course, but Disney+ has the largest selection of campy Disney Halloween movies (and the sources of some of the best Halloween quotes)—think Halloweentown, Hocus Pocus, and Twitches. ­­For the past few years, finding these movies on streaming services was trickier than most fans would like, but now it’s as easy as setting up a Disney+ account (if you don’t already have one).

Image zoom disneyplus.com

Anyone searching for things to do on Halloween this year will likely be more than happy watching the best Disney+ Halloween movies, especially since the option of trick-or-treating isn’t necessarily available everywhere thanks to COVID-19 concerns. There’s plenty to watch: Beyond the Halloweentown and Twitches movies and their sequels (because of course Disney+ has all of them) and the beloved Halloween classic Hocus Pocus, Disney+ also has Haunted Mansion and The Nightmare Before Christmas, plus other top Halloween movies, shorts, and specials. You can see the full list of Halloween movies and shorts on Disney+ below—just be sure to leave time during or between your Disney Halloween movie viewings to figure out some easy Halloween costumes for whatever form your Halloween celebrations take this year.

Halloween movies:

Don’t Look Under the Bed

Frankenweenie (2012)

Girl vs Monster

Halloweentown

Halloweentown High

Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge

Haunted Mansion

Hocus Pocus

Mom’s Got A Date With A Vampire

Mr. Boogedy

Phantom of the Megaplex

Return to Halloweentown

The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad

The Ghost of Buxley Hall

The Nightmare Before Christmas

The Scream Team

Twitches

Twitches Too

ZOMBIES

ZOMBIES 2

Halloween shorts and specials: