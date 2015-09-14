Halloween Masks So Easy You’ll Be Ready in No Time

What You’ll Need:

Large piece of cardboard

Primer spray paint

Gray paint

Pink permanent marker

Black permanent marker

Thin elastic string

Craft knife

Magna Tac glue

How-to:

1. Cover the cardboard with primer spray paint and let dry completely. Without primer, the cardboard will absorb the paint and require several coats, plus a lot of dry time in between to achieve a saturated color.

2. Cut out the shark face with teeth, two pectoral (side) fins, and one dorsal (top) fin from the cardboard.

3. Paint the shark face (except for the mouth area) and fins gray. Paint the mouth area white and line the bottom of the teeth in pink marker to create the “gums.” Draw eyes and eyebrows with black marker.

4. Pierce a small hole in each of the side fins, thread a string of elastic through the two holes, and knot the ends to secure. This will serve as the mask band.

5. Glue the pectoral fins to the right and left side of the shark face. Then glue the dorsal fin to the top of the face.

6. Dress in a gray top.