Halloween Masks So Easy You’ll Be Ready in No Time
Crafts developed by Morgan Levine
Shark
What You’ll Need:
Large piece of cardboard
Gray paint
Pink permanent marker
Black permanent marker
Thin elastic string
Craft knife
How-to:
1. Cover the cardboard with primer spray paint and let dry completely. Without primer, the cardboard will absorb the paint and require several coats, plus a lot of dry time in between to achieve a saturated color.
2. Cut out the shark face with teeth, two pectoral (side) fins, and one dorsal (top) fin from the cardboard.
3. Paint the shark face (except for the mouth area) and fins gray. Paint the mouth area white and line the bottom of the teeth in pink marker to create the “gums.” Draw eyes and eyebrows with black marker.
4. Pierce a small hole in each of the side fins, thread a string of elastic through the two holes, and knot the ends to secure. This will serve as the mask band.
5. Glue the pectoral fins to the right and left side of the shark face. Then glue the dorsal fin to the top of the face.
6. Dress in a gray top.
Owl
What You’ll Need:
Plain half mask
Feathers of various sizes and shapes
Yellow cardstock
How-to:
1. Glue feathers on the half mask, making sure to define the spaces around the eyes, on the forehead, and above the nose.
2. Fold cardstock in half and cut out a beak shape (it will look something like half a heart). Unfold and then glue to the nose part of the mask.
3. Dress in a brown shirt or dress.
Pharaoh
What You’ll Need:
Gold half mask
Solid colored washi tape
Black permanent marker
How-To:
1. Trace the eyes of the gold mask in black permanent marker.
2. Cut out the pharaoh hat’s top and two side pieces from gold contact paper. The top piece is shaped like a trapezoid (with a curved bottom) and the two side pieces are shaped like oblong triangles
3. Add stripes to the gold paper using the washi tape. Glue the pieces to the mask.
4. Cut out a snake shape from the contact paper and glue to the top part of the hat. Add eyes with black marker.
5. Dress in a solid-colored top (black or white would work best).
Emoji
What You’ll Need:
Yellow cardstock
Brown cardstock
White cardstock
Ribbon
How-To:
1. Cut a large circle from yellow cardstock.
2. Measure on your face to see where to cut out the eye circles.
3. Cut a mouth from the brown paper and “teeth” from the white paper. Glue to the face.
4. Cut two pieces of ribbon and glue to the sides of the back of the mask so you can tie it around your head.
5. Dress in a solid-colored shirt.
Palm Tree
What You’ll Need:
Green half mask
Fake palm branches
How-to:
1. Cut the stems off the five palm fronds.
2. Glue each frond to one quarter of the mask (above the left and right eyes, below the left and right eyes). Add the last frond to above the nose, so it’s sticking up vertically. Make sure to leave space for the eyes.
3. Dress in a dark brown shirt or dress.
LEGO Person
What You’ll Need:
Yellow felt
Black felt
Elastic string
How-To:
1. Cut out a Lego-shaped head from yellow felt. Measure on your face to find out where to cut circles for eyes.
2. Make eyebrows and a mouth by cutting strips of black felt. Glue to the face.
3. Trim a piece of elastic string and glue the ends to the sides of the face for the mask band. To make more secure, you can also glue a small piece of felt on top of the ends of the string.
4. Dress in solid, primary colors.
Sugar Skull
What You’ll Need:
White full face mask
Black permanent marker
Colored markers
Sequins
Fake flowers
How-to:
1. Sketch the sugar skull design (eyes, eyebrows, and mouth) on the mask with a pencil. Trace over the pencil markings with a black permanent marker.
2. Draw flowers, curlicues, and other designs all over the mask with colored markers. Glue sequins to the mask.
3. Cut the stems of the fake flowers and glue the blooms to the top of the mask.
4. Dress in a puebla dress or peasant-inspired top. If you don’t have those, put on a solid-colored top.