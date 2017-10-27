10 Halloween Horror Movies You Can Stream on Amazon Prime Video

Based upon the first installment of The Hungry Plague novels by M.R. Carey, this British film delves into a dystopian future where a mysterious virus plagues mankind, turning those who are infected with an insatiable taste for humans. Though it might seem like your standard zombie story, countless twists and turns and emotional performances by the cast (featuring Academy Award nominated actor Glenn Close), make this film something terrifyingly unique.

To watch: The Girl With All the Gifts