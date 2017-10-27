10 Halloween Horror Movies You Can Stream on Amazon Prime Video
The Girl With All the Gifts
Based upon the first installment of The Hungry Plague novels by M.R. Carey, this British film delves into a dystopian future where a mysterious virus plagues mankind, turning those who are infected with an insatiable taste for humans. Though it might seem like your standard zombie story, countless twists and turns and emotional performances by the cast (featuring Academy Award nominated actor Glenn Close), make this film something terrifyingly unique.
The Witch
A cult-favorite for millennial horror fans, The Witch follows a family in the 1630s struggling with an unknown malevolent force overtaking their remote farm. Beloved for its thought-provoking exploration of witch-hunt hysteria, religious conviction, and family ties in Puritan New England, its slow-burning story and riveting cinematography will haunt you for many nights to come.
Hell House LLC
A famous New York City haunted house decides to move its anticipated haunt to an abandoned hotel in a small town just north of the city. But on opening day, all but one of the staff members are found dead. A film crew tracks down the lone survivor and tries to figure out exactly what went down in this terrifying take on the faux-documentary. Amazon reviewers praise this flick for showing that “found footage” horror films can, in fact, have viewers gripping the edges of their seat.
The Monster
There are monster movies, and then there is The Monster. This brilliantly acted horror flick follows the two members of a dysfunctional mother and daughter relationship on a long drive. After their car breaks down on an unpopulated roadside, the two come face to face with a monster. Both must fight against the terror they face outside, and inside themselves.
Them
This French-Romanian remake of the 1954 cult-classic observes a young couple living peacefully in the countryside—until a group of murderous intruders suddenly come to visit.
The Phoenix Tapes ‘97
Prefer an eerie sci-fi feature to a bloody slasher? Put on this found-footage film that retraces the steps of four campers that disappeared after 1997’s Phoenix Lights incident, when residents of Phoenix, Arizona, and Sonora, Mexico reported a v-shaped UFO hovering over their towns.
Green Room
After a gig at a club, a punk band witnesses a murder and are subsequently held hostage by the neo-Nazi club owner. This gory action-packed movie starring Patrick Wilson, Imogen Poots, and the late Anton Yelchin is not for the easily disturbed.
The Neon Demon
When a 16-year-old girl moves to L.A. to become a model, she quickly comes face to face with all the violence and horror the jealousy-filled, cult-like industry entails. Neon Demon is an exquisitely disturbing commentary on society’s obsession with beauty and youth, and the lengths people will go to to get it for themselves. Again, this one isn’t for the faint of heart.
Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse
Halloween movies don’t have to be all blood, guts, and gore. As Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse shows, it can have all that and side-stitching humor, too. After a town is taken over by Zombies, three pubescent scouts put their heads together to take back their homes. Perfect for fans of Zombieland and Shawn of the Dead.
The Woman in Black
This supernatural period drama stars Daniel Radcliffe (yes, Harry Potter!) as a lawyer traveling to a middle-of-nowhere village that is being intimidated by a contemptuous ghost.
