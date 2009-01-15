8 Fun Halloween Facts to Get You Excited for October 31

1 When did trick-or-treating start?

Trick-or-treating harks back to the Middle Ages and All Souls' Day, when poor people in Britain would beg for soul cakes, a sweet-bread treat, and pray for dead relatives in return. In the mid-19th century, Irish immigrants coming to North America brought with them the celebration of All Hallows' Eve, replete with trick-playing and fortune-telling.

When trick-or-treating first became popular in the United States in the 1800s, children played mischievous pranks, though, rather than asking for candy. Back then, pranks were mild. "Shop signs were switched, gates disassembled, and flour-filled socks were flung at those wearing black coats," explains Lisa Morton, author of Trick or Treat: A History of Halloween.