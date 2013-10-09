6 Quirky Flashlights for Halloween
LEGO Star Wars Head Lamp
Let the force be with you (and your little one) with a headband that lights the way through Vader’s movable legs.
To buy: $18, bedbathandbeyond.com.
Featured October 2013
Solar-Powered Illuminating Water Bottle
Whether you’re camping or taking a walk after dark, this water bottle and flashlight in one makes the ultimate traveling companion. The BPA-free bottle has a solar powered lid (four bright LEDs are sealed inside the cap), which illuminates the liquid inside while also eliminating battery frenzy. Available in two colors.
To buy: $30, amazon.com.
Flexi Flash
This pliable silicone light is sleek enough to go nearly unnoticed, yet lends a bright helping hand in a tight spot. Wrap it around your dog’s leash or your bike’s handlebar for a late-night guiding light. Available in three colors.
To buy: $12, momastore.org.
Cyclops Micro Hat Clip Light
This angled LED clip is an effortless way to temporarily put a light bulb on your (thinking) cap. The top mount design allows you to simply attach the clip to your headgear.
To buy: $10, dickssportinggoods.com.
Grip LED Flashlight
It will be hard to keep your hands off this rubber torch, which comes in an array of cheery colors. The cone-shaped head allows it to easily stand on its own and the LED bulb means a longer-lasting guiding light.
To buy: $30, aplusrstore.com.
Kikkerland Mini Dynamo Flashlight
For a light that just won’t quit, keep this petite rechargeable helper on hand and, with a quick wind-up, it will deliver light in a pinch.
To buy: This item is currently sold out. A similar product can be found here.