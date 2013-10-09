6 Quirky Flashlights for Halloween

By Christina Yeotsas
Updated August 29, 2014
fredflare.com
Light up your life (and your trick-or-treat route) with one of these bright picks.
LEGO Star Wars Head Lamp

fredflare.com

Let the force be with you (and your little one) with a headband that lights the way through Vader’s movable legs.

To buy: $18, bedbathandbeyond.com.

Featured October 2013

Solar-Powered Illuminating Water Bottle

uncommongoods.com

Whether you’re camping or taking a walk after dark, this water bottle and flashlight in one makes the ultimate traveling companion. The BPA-free bottle has a solar powered lid (four bright LEDs are sealed inside the cap), which illuminates the liquid inside while also eliminating battery frenzy. Available in two colors.

To buy: $30, amazon.com.

Flexi Flash

momastore.org

This pliable silicone light is sleek enough to go nearly unnoticed, yet lends a bright helping hand in a tight spot. Wrap it around your dog’s leash or your bike’s handlebar for a late-night guiding light. Available in three colors.

To buy: $12, momastore.org.

Cyclops Micro Hat Clip Light

hayneedle.com

This angled LED clip is an effortless way to temporarily put a light bulb on your (thinking) cap. The top mount design allows you to simply attach the clip to your headgear.

To buy: $10, dickssportinggoods.com.

Grip LED Flashlight

aplusrstore.com

It will be hard to keep your hands off this rubber torch, which comes in an array of cheery colors. The cone-shaped head allows it to easily stand on its own and the LED bulb means a longer-lasting guiding light.

To buy: $30, aplusrstore.com.

Kikkerland Mini Dynamo Flashlight

kikkerland.com

For a light that just won’t quit, keep this petite rechargeable helper on hand and, with a quick wind-up, it will deliver light in a pinch.

To buy: This item is currently sold out. A similar product can be found here.

