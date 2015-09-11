8 Clever Ways to Decorate Your Doors This Halloween

By Sarah Yang
Updated October 23, 2017
Thriftydecorchick.com
With these unique door decorations, your house will be the spookiest (and most festive) one on the block.
Googly Eye Door

Craftaholicsanonymous.com

For an idea that’s more silly than scary, try attaching googly eyes all over your front door. Place pairs of the eyes with restickable dot tape, so you can easily remove them after Halloween is over. Choose a festive wreath or frame to complete the look.

Photo and idea from Craftaholics Anonymous. Get instructions here.

Crow Door

Idlewife.blogspot.ca

If you’ve seen the classic movie The Birds, you know how creepy a flock of swarming birds can be. Recreate the eerie look by taping paper cutout birds all over your front door and the surrounding walls.

Photo and idea from Idlewife. Get instructions here.

Halloween Porch

Tatertotsandjello.com

Halloween decorations don’t have to be confined to your front door—treat your porch as a festive nook. Along with the orange and black wreath, garland, and paper birds displayed on the front door, the seating area with Halloween-themed pillows and the planter with the stacked pumpkins create a cozy nook.

Photo and idea from Tatertots & Jello. Get instructions here.

Spiderweb Corbels

Mysocalledcraftylife.com

If you aren’t allowed to decorate the outside of your front door (say, because of apartment building regulations), take it inside. Spray-paint a large doily—which you can find at a craft store—black and cut into quarters. Then, sew black bias tape to the edges of the doily and hang on the corners of your doorway.

Photo and idea from My So Called Crafty Life. Get instructions here.

Monster Door

Mylifeandkids.com

Turn your door into a monster for Halloween with just black foam and white poster board. Cut out the monster’s hair, stitches, and mouth from the black foam. Then cut out the eyeballs and teeth from the white poster board. Stick the designs on the door with damage-free picture hanging strips for easy removal after Halloween.

Photo and idea from My Life and Kids. Get instructions here.

Simple and Spooky Front Porch

Betweennapsontheporch.net

All you need to create an eerie-looking door is a cloth with netting details. Cover your front door with the fabric and instead of a wreath, hang up a witch’s hat. If you have room on your porch, decorate with pumpkins, autumn leaves, and a lantern.

Photo and idea from Between Naps on the Porch. Get instructions here.

Rustic Fall Porch

Ourvintagehomelove.blogspot.com

If you don’t want to decorate your front door in orange and black and scary monsters, opt for a more natural, rustic look. Dress up your porch with corn stalks, hay bales, and an old ladder, pumpkins, and an autumnal wreath. This decorating project can stay up until Thanksgiving.

Photo and idea from Our Vintage Home Love. Get instructions here.

Mummy Door

Thriftydecorchick.com

Like the monster door, this mummified door is friendly, rather than scary. Wrap white crepe paper on the door and secure it to the sides with tape. Use posterboard and construction paper to create the eyes and smile.

Photo and idea from Thrifty Décor Chick. Get instructions here.

