10 Fun Halloween Crafts for Kids
Black Sock Cat
Kids can’t get bored with this quick and easy 15-minute craft. All you need is a black sock, cotton batting, buttons, pink felt, ribbons, and black thread. You might want to cut the sock first, then sew it up after the kids stuff it with batting. Glue can also be used if you want to make it more hands-on for the kids.
Photo and idea from Frog Prince Paperie. Get instructions here.
Pinecone Spiders
Spray-paint the pinecones black before you have the kids decorate these spiders. They can glue black pipe cleaners for legs and create eyes with pom-poms and googly eyes. These can be displayed all over the house and even saved for next year.
Photo and idea from Live Craft Eat. Get instructions here.
Paper Plate Candy Corn Bunting
Hang this easy-to-make bunting on your mantel or in a doorway. Have the kids paint the paper plates in candy corn colors first, then cut the plate in smaller triangle pieces. Cut a slit at the top corners of the plate and weave string or ribbon through to connect them all together.
Photo and idea from Typically Simple. Get instructions here.
Scarecrow Treat Jars
These cute jars can be used as party favors, too. To make, take a small Mason jar and put a baking cup underneath the lid. Decorate the jar with googly eyes, an orange paper nose, and a mouth made of black tape. Wrap a cord around the top of the jar to complete the scarecrow.
Photo and idea from The Centsible Life. Get instructions here.
Toilet Paper Roll Bats
For a quick, entertaining project during a party, these simple bats are easy and fun to make. Cut the bat wings and sheets of black paper first, so all the kids have to do is wrap the roll with black paper and attach the wings.
Photo and idea from Squirrelly Minds. Get instructions here.
DIY Batty Witch Party Hats
Kids will have fun creating their own party hats to wear during your Halloween soirée. You’ll need black acrylic paint, white cardstock, a permanent black marker, googly eyes, glue, and ribbon. Cut out the white cardstock bats beforehand, so the kids can just decorate them with eyes.
Photo and idea from MollyMooCrafts. Get instructions here.
Paper Plate Halloween Characters
Paint the paper plates in orange, black, and green and let dry beforehand to save time. Decorate the bat, pumpkin, and Frankenstein paper plates with construction paper, googly eyes, and glue. Afterwards, you can hang them on the walls or from the ceiling with string.
Photo and idea from Vicky Barrone. Get instructions here.
Paper Straw Witch Brooms
You won’t be able to drink out of these straws, but they’ll look cute displayed in a Mason jar or vase, or even on a dining or buffet table. They’re easy to make, too—tape bunches of raffia strips to the ends of striped paper straws.
Photo and idea from Craftaholics Anonymous. Get instructions here.
Ghost Tassels
The only materials you’ll need for this low-maintenance craft are yarn and a black permanent marker. Create tassels out of yarn and draw a face with the market. You can string them together to create a garland, or hang them up separately.
Photo and idea from Little Light Design Collective. Get instructions here.
Paper Pumpkins
Set your party table with these cute pumpkins made of orange and green cardstock and brass fasteners. If you group them together in a vignette, you can make them in various sizes, too.
Photo and idea from Life With Love Bugs. Get instructions here.