Kids can’t get bored with this quick and easy 15-minute craft. All you need is a black sock, cotton batting, buttons, pink felt, ribbons, and black thread. You might want to cut the sock first, then sew it up after the kids stuff it with batting. Glue can also be used if you want to make it more hands-on for the kids.

Photo and idea from Frog Prince Paperie. Get instructions here.