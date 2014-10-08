1. Raid your craft closet. Collect any old pom poms and googly eyes. You’ll also need a few toothpicks to stand them on.

2. First, create the creatures: Glue together several pom poms or make a one-eyed puffball monster. They might need a little extra superglue to make sure they stay together.

3. Attach the creatures to the toothpicks using any craft glue. We used Beacon Brand Fabri-Tac from Michaels.