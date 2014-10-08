5 Halloween Crafts You Can Make With 3 Supplies or Less
Crafts developed by Morgan Levine
Creature Cupcake Picks
1. Raid your craft closet. Collect any old pom poms and googly eyes. You’ll also need a few toothpicks to stand them on.
2. First, create the creatures: Glue together several pom poms or make a one-eyed puffball monster. They might need a little extra superglue to make sure they stay together.
3. Attach the creatures to the toothpicks using any craft glue. We used Beacon Brand Fabri-Tac from Michaels.
Gourd Insects
- 1. You’ll need sturdy armature wire, which you can purchase at Walmart. Cut the wire into segments short enough to be legs and antennae for the insects.
- 2. Insert the wires into the artificial gourds. You can curl the edges to look more like legs, or twist the ends to look like antennae.
- 3. Cover the entire figure with black satin spray paint.
Eyeballs
1. You’ll need paint pens, Ping-Pong balls, and a glass bowl (for display).
2. Use the paint pens to draw eyes on the Ping-Pong balls. You don’t need to be artistic—just start with the colored portion of the eye, and cover the logo with the pupil. Then draw red wavy lines out from the center.
3. Display them in a glass bowl to add to the creepiness factor.
Fun Family Photos
1. Print out black and white photos of everyone in the family. Close-up shots of faces will work best for the project.
2. Purchase cheap black frames from your local craft or convenience store.
3. After putting the pictures in the frame, use paint pens (like these from Michaels) on the glass to add in spooky features. You can turn your family into pirates, witches, princesses—anything you can imagine.
Batty Cake Topper
1. Cut black construction paper into bat shapes. You can draw them free hand, or use stencils available online.
2. Attach bats to thin pieces of wire, and stick them in your cake! This is perfect for someone whose birthday falls on or around the 31st—or just stick the bats in Styrofoam as a spooky decoration.