16 Silly Halloween Costumes for Pets
Panda Costume
If you’re not up for making simple crafts for your dog to wear, buy this adorable hoodie. You’ll want to snuggle up to your little pup dressed in this fluffy black and white disguise. The costume with panda eyes and ears at the top of the head will keep your dog warm and comfy—perfect if you’re taking him for a walk on a chilly Halloween night. If you’re worried about how Fido will fit into this snug costume, it’s easy to put on since it features Velcro along the belly part. The sizes range from extra small to extra extra large, so both small and big dogs will be able to don this cute outfit.
To buy: $20, amazon.com.
Sailor Costume
Ahoy! This crew member is dressed in uniform and ready to navigate the often bumpy outdoor paths. Your feline friend will look so adorable in this classic sailor outfit. The two-piece costume comes with a hat and sailor collar with a navy bowtie. Velcro straps make it easy to put the costume on your kitty and take it off when he or she inevitably gets irritated. It doesn’t matter whether your cat is skinny or a bit pudgy, the accessories are adjustable so it can fit all shapes and sizes. The set is versatile, too—it can even fit small or medium-sized dogs.
To buy: $9, amazon.com.
Pumpkin Costume
If you don’t have to time to complete simple crafts for a dog or cat costume, you can’t go wrong with this traditional, seasonally appropriate, and cute as a button disguise. With just two simple pieces—the hat and collar—it won’t bug your pet when you attempt to make him or her wear it the whole day (good luck with that). The pumpkin hat has adjustable ear loops and ties so you can easily fit it on your dog or cat’s head (even if it’s really tiny or large). The costume is even machine washable, so when your pet inevitably gets it dirty, you can just throw it in the washer and line dry it afterwards.
To buy: $23, barkerandmeowsky.com.
Crayon Costume
Take an artsy route and add a little color to your dog’s ensemble with this funny pick. It’s one of the more inventive dog costumes out there. Plus, with so many adult or kid crayon costumes out there, you and your pet can match. The hat has an adjustable strap to fit snugly on your dog’s head, while the Velcro along the belly part of the body costume makes it easy to dress your pup. The outfit also comes in green and pink, so you can choose your favorite hue from the crayon box. Or, if you have two or three dogs, they can each wear their own color.
To buy: $20, baxterboo.com.
Tootsie Roll Costume
Here’s a real treat: A candy-inspired disguise that might be spotted rolling around the front yard. It might not be everyone’s favorite—in fact, when Real Simple conducted a survey asking readers what their least favorite Halloween candy was, Tootsie Rolls were one of the least liked treats. But we can’t say the same about a Tootsie Roll pup—that’s just plain adorable. Along with the classic logo on the back, the ruffles at the top and bottom of the costume make it look like a wrapper. The fabric makes it easy for your dog to move in, so that’s perfect for taking him or her along for a trick-or-treating adventure.
To buy: $20, amazon.com.
Jockey Costume
All bets are on with this Derby-inspired getup. This costume is pretty simple since it’s just a harness. But, it’s definitely far from boring: the jockey figurine attached to the top of the harness transforms your dog into a “thoroughbred” racehorse—and that’s just a hilarious and adorable visual. With this disguise, your dog will be the triple crown winner at any costume contest. If you want to complete the look (and are coming up short with Halloween costume ideas for yourself), dress in a sundress or linen suit with a hat so you can look Derby-ready, too. Mint juleps not included, but strongly recommended.
To buy: $42, fancy.com.
Animal Planet Raptor Costume
Don’t be too afraid—this dinosaur’s bark is bigger than his bite. You can transform your pup into an intimidating prehistoric creature with this raptor costume. The two-piece outfit includes a foam headpiece (complete with menacing eyes and “sharp” teeth) and a foam bodysuit with arms and a tail to complete the disguise. Let your little dino greet party guests and trick-or-treaters, or take him on an All Hallows Eve walk to prowl the neighborhood. Who knew dinosaurs weren’t extinct? If you want to match your canine friend, why not dress up like you’re from the Stone Age?
To buy: $27, orientaltrading.com.
Dragon Costume
How to train a (furry) dragon? Suit him up in a sweatshirt-style outfit with a hood that snaps down. The costume is made of 100 percent cotton and has the requisite scales, so cover your pup with the hood for the full dragon effect when it’s time to explore the neighborhood with your trick-or-treaters. The costume is available in sizes extra small to extra large, so pups of all sizes can don this one. Don’t worry cat lovers, this costume can also fit your feline friends, too. It’s also machine washable, so after the Halloween festivities, you can throw it in the laundry room and store it for next year.
To buy: $34, barkerandmeowsky.com.
Where’s Waldo Costume
It’s the beloved childhood book game come to life. Fido is lost and must be found. If you dress your pup in these red and white stripes, you might be searching the house for him all night long. The costume has the Where’s Waldo look down to a T—there are the striped shirt and beanie cap, but we think the best part is it even comes with Waldo’s signature glasses. We know what you’re thinking—those spectacles are going to fall right off your pup. Don’t worry, they’re soft, lens-free, and has an elastic band to keep it in place.
To buy: $20, buycostumes.com.
Jester Costume
If you take Halloween very seriously, then that means it’s no joke for your pets, too. Designate your pup as the jester of your own court (also known as your house). This costume has all of the elements of a traditional jester outfit: the two-tone hat, plus the shirt with a pointed collar. The hat comes equipped with a drawstring so you can adjust it according to your dog’s head size and shape. Here’s hoping he doesn’t take his jester role too seriously and plays “pranks” on your household by chewing your shoes or throw pillows.
To buy: $27, amazon.com.
Garden Gnome Costume
Surprise the neighbors with your temporary (four-legged) garden keeper. But we all know your pup won’t stay as still as a regular garden gnome. The blue costume looks very similar to the original gnome’s outfit, down to the black belt. Plus, let’s not forget about the all important pointy red hat—this one has adjustable ear and head straps so you can put it on your dog without too much discomfort (we can’t guarantee he won’t be annoyed). Unfortunately, the white beard is not included, but we think with all the components, your pet will still look the part.
To buy: $25, poshpuppyboutique.com.
Alpine Boy Costume
Your dog may be more a barker than a yodeler. If you dress him in this Oktoberfest-ready ensemble, he might bark “woof wiedersehen” by the end of the evening. The costume with Velcro fasterners has all the adorable details, like suspenders and flower appliqués. Of course, there’s the traditional feathered cap with drawstring to complete the whole disguise. Don’t forget to document your pooch wearing this outfit—it’s so cute and unique, you know you’ll get some great Instagram photos this Halloween. Turn up the polka music and let him run around the house.
To buy: $38, baxterboo.com.
Wizard Costume
If Merlin was looking for a pet, yours could have been a frontrunner. Don’t make this pup mad or you might get turned into a pumpkin. For a night of magical fun, slip your dog into this classic wizard robe (with Velcro closures) and hat. The costume comes in sizes extra small to extra large, so dogs of every shape can transform into a wizard for Halloween. Watch him put spells on your party guests or trick-or-treaters with his charm. While it’s easy to put on and adjust, it still might take a magic trick to get some anxious pups to wear this disguise the whole night.
To buy: $8, coolpetstuff.com.
Prisoner Costume
If your pup has a mischievous streak, place him under house arrest with this classic jailbird costume. It’s even got the black and white striped hat. One of his “prison jobs” can be helping hand out candy to trick-or-treaters at the door. And when you’re feeling guilty for keeping him inside for so long, break him out for a walk around the neighborhood to look at the spookily-decorated homes or let him out on the prison yard (or, otherwise known as the backyard). The bodysuit is available in small through extra large.
To buy: $14, walmart.com.
Propeller Beanie Costume
Any science fiction fan or tech nerd should dress their dog in a propeller beanie this Halloween. Since the costume is one simple headpiece with adjustable ties, this one is perfect for pups that get annoyed when you try to dress them in pet clothes. The hat is made of soft felt so it’s not irritating and the propeller at the top actually turns with the wind. Just picture your dog running around the yard with the propeller spinning. Now that’s an adorable and funny visual. Purchase your own beanie and don some suspenders to match your canine friend.
To buy: $18, barkerandmewosky.com.
Animal Planet Triceratops Costume
Make history by turning your dog into a prehistoric pet with the simple addition of a three-horned headpiece. The hat is pretty true to life and it’s got the scale print to prove it. There’s a Velcro strap to easily put it on and take it off—the versatile design makes it easy for almost any dog to wear. And unlike the raptor costume featured earlier, it’s just a headpiece and not a body costume, so it’s perfect for no-nonsense dogs who are always trying to get out of the disguises you want them to wear.
To buy: $10, partycity.com.