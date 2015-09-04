Halloween Cakes That Are Equally Festive and Delicious

It doesn’t get much cuter than these ghost-shaped meringues, which transform a simple chocolate cake into a Halloween masterpiece. Bake a double batch to scatter around the cake stand, or use extra ghosts to top cupcakes and brownies, too. Swap in black cocoa powder for an extra-dark cake, which will provide a creepy contrast to the white meringue.

Recipe and photo from Pastry Affair.

Get the recipe: Chocolate Fudge Cake With Ghost Meringue