Halloween Cakes That Are Equally Festive and Delicious
No-Bake Chocolate Cheesecake
This creepy cake comes together quickly—the fluffy, decadent filling is made with only three ingredients. The spiderweb topping is a fun task for kids: they can help pipe the chocolate ganache in a spiral around the center. Garnish with chocolate candy spiders, if desired.
Recipe and photo from La Receta de la Felicidad.
Salted Caramel Apple Snickers Cake
Halloween is the perfect excuse to combine (salted!) caramel apples and a spiced apple chocolate cake into one over-the-top dessert, drenched in chocolate ganache and a Snickers-inspired frosting. Yes, it takes a bit of TLC, but when else can you get away with this crazy-delicious combination?
Recipe and photo from Half Baked Harvest.
Chocolate Fudge Cake with Ghost Meringue
It doesn’t get much cuter than these ghost-shaped meringues, which transform a simple chocolate cake into a Halloween masterpiece. Bake a double batch to scatter around the cake stand, or use extra ghosts to top cupcakes and brownies, too. Swap in black cocoa powder for an extra-dark cake, which will provide a creepy contrast to the white meringue.
Recipe and photo from Pastry Affair.
Dark Chocolate Matcha Ghoul Log
Filled with a fluffy matcha buttercream and topped with cookie dough spiders, this log takes the, er, cake when it comes to fun and festive desserts. Stumped on what to do with leftover matcha? Try spooning it into smoothies, lattes, and cocktails, too—it’s loaded with health benefits (and has a gorgeous green hue!).
Recipe and photo from Baking a Moment.
Flourless Chocolate Cake with Herbs de Provence and Pepita Praline
If you prefer savory to sweet, this cake’s for you—a floral blend of herbs infuses the drippy chocolate glaze. The glimmering amber praline adds a dark, eerie element, and gives the almond-flour base some texture. The glamorous presentation makes it perfect for parties—just make sure to save a slice for yourself!
Recipe and photo from Dine x Design.
Black Forest Gateau
For a striking cake, try this gorgeous creation inspired by a dark, misty forest. The chocolate cake itself is just barely sweet, and pairs perfectly with a filling of juicy red cherries. The exterior is frosted with a marscarpone whipped cream, then decorated with chocolate shavings and edible, delicate trees.
Recipe and photo from Dessert for Breakfast.
Candy Bar Cake
When you take your first bite of this candy-shaped creation, layers of vanilla butter cake, almond buttercream, and silky caramel await. Heaps of homemade fudge envelop the cake, and the whole thing is sprinkled with crushed-up Kit-Kats. Top the cake with candles for a Halloween glow, then use as a centerpiece before it’s devoured.
Recipe and photo from The Cake Blog.
Dark Chocolate Cake With Nutella Buttercream
This simple cake proves spooky doesn’t have to be complicated—in fact, the creepy crawlers on top are made entirely out of chocolate. The crumbs coating the outside are simply extra scraps of cake, which can be used to cover any frosting mistakes. A heaping cup of Nutella is whipped into the buttercream, making this cake an instant crowd-pleaser.
Recipe and photo from Taste and Tell.
Halloween Candy Cookie Cake
Instead of letting leftover candy sit and get stale (or gobbling it all up yourself), throw the tempting treats into a soft and chewy cookie cake. For an extra-sweet touch, pipe the edges with chocolate frosting, then garnish with Whoppers for a whimsical presentation.
Recipe and photo from Baker by Nature.
