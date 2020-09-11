5 Group Halloween Costumes Everyone Will Actually Agree on
Halloween rolls around at the end of October every year, but the annual holiday can still catch you by surprise, especially if you’re struggling to pick a group Halloween costume everyone can agree one. Whether you want a group Halloween costume for your family, for a group of friends, or for a couple, group costume ideas can be divisive and difficult to agree on. There are always easy, last-minute Halloween costumes if everyone truly can’t agree on something and you run out of time, but if you’re planning ahead enough, you have plenty of time to pick a group Halloween costume and make your group costume dreams come to life.
DIY Halloween costumes can be time-consuming, but creating your own costumes—particularly group costumes—can help set you and your group apart. With homemade costumes, you won’t run into three others wearing the same exact costume at the Halloween party or neighborhood parade. Plus, group costumes work for people of all ages: You can do a kids’ group costume, an adult group costume, or do a blend of kids and adults in a family group costume. (With our easy how-to guides, you can make any of these group costumes work for everyone.)
There are plenty of group costume ideas out there: You could always just dress up as characters from your favorite Halloween movies on Netflix or pick a popular show and dress up as its main characters for something timely and trendy. Still, for group Halloween costumes that feel creative and timeless, you can’t beat these ideas and guides.
This year’s Halloween may look a little different than in years past—namely, no trick-or-treating in many places—but there are still ways to celebrate Halloween safely in 2020 and plenty of things to do on Halloween at home to keep everyone entertained. If you want, you don’t even have to give up costumes this year with a photo booth or in-home photo shoot: Let your genius group Halloween costume shine online if you can’t show it off in person.
Bacon and eggs
This group costume is ideal for a couple that goes together like bacon and eggs (perfectly, that is). Add on extra eggs, more bacon, or even a pancake or two to make it a bigger group Halloween costume.
How to make the bacon costume:
What you’ll need:
- Yoga Mat
- Scissors
- Tan felt
- 3-inch brown silk ribbon
- Craft glue
- 1-inch black ribbon
- Duct tape
How-to:
- Cut the corners off of the yoga mat to create a rounded rectangle.
- Cut the felt into 2- to-6-inch squiggly strips. You’ll need about eight 24-inch strips.
- Cut three strips of shiny brown ribbon to fit the length of the yoga mat.
- Lay felt strips on top of yoga mat, leaving some space in between each strip. Once satisfied with your design, glue felt to the yoga mat. Repeat with brown ribbon, overlapping felt.
- Flip the yoga mat over. Cut a strip of black ribbon. Make an upside-down U shape. Use duct tape to secure each end of the U shape to the yoga mat, leaving enough room to fit over your head.
- Cut four strips of black ribbon to fit the length of the yoga mat.
- Bunch yoga mat in 4-inch sections, like an accordion. Lay pre-cut strips of black ribbon on top, lengthwise. Use duct tape to secure each raised bunched section.
How to make the egg costume:
What You’ll Need:
- Frisbee
- Yellow T-shirt
- Scissors
- Craft glue
- XXXL Large White Sweatshirt
- Ping-Pong ball
- Thin black headband
Directions:
- Cover Frisbee with the yellow T-shirt. Use scissors to cut away excess fabric. Glue the T-shirt to the underside of the Frisbee.
- Cut arms off of the sweatshirt. Cut the sides of the sweatshirt into a half circle, to resemble the shape of an egg. Glue the sides of the sweatshirt back together with glue, leaving room for your arms. Attach the fabric-covered Frisbee to the center of the sweatshirt using glue.
- Use the excess fabric from the arms of the sweatshirt to make an egg: Cut two matching squiggly, oblong circles. Glue to secure the two together.
- Cut the Ping-Pong ball in half and cover one half with excess fabric from the yellow T-shirt. Glue the fabric to the underside of the Ping-Pong ball. Glue to the top of the white squiggly circle.
- Place the egg on the headband at a slight angle (so it sits above the ear) and glue together.
Four seasons
Looking for a classic (and easy) group costume? This clever four seasons ensemble pays homage to the calendar and change in weather, and it works for a group of kids and a group of adults—all you need is four people.
How to make the winter costume:
What you’ll need:
- Blue tablecloth
- Elastic
- Craft glue
- Cotton balls
- Blue long-sleeve leotard
- Faux white fur (like sherpa)
- Headband
- Plastic snowflakes
How-to:
- Cut a rectangular tablecloth in half widthwise and then in half again lengthwise to make a skirt. Cut a strip of elastic in the same width as the skirt and glue under the top edge of the tablecloth, overlapping the ends.
- Glue cotton balls to the skirt and to the arms and body of a blue leotard, then attach faux fur to the leotard wrists and at the bottom of the skirt with glue.
- To make the collar, cut fur fabric into a rectangle, fold in half and glue the undersides together. Tuck the collar into the neck opening of the leotard.
- For the crown, glue a strip of tablecloth fabric around a headband and then attach cotton balls and snowflakes.
How to make the spring costume:
What you’ll need:
- Craft glue
- Fake flowers and foliage
- Fabric butterflies and craft birds
- Green dress
- Headband
How-to:
- Glue fake flowers, foliage, fabric butterflies, and craft birds onto the bodice of a green dress.
- Secure a large flower and leaves onto a headband with glue.
How to make the summer costume:
What you’ll need:
- Statue of Liberty foam crown
- Yellow foam
- Scissors
- Craft glue
- Blue T-shirt
- Cotton balls
- Blue pants
- Assorted blue felt
- Sand-colored hand towel
How-to:
- Using the Statue of Liberty foam as a template, trace the crown spires onto a thin sheet of yellow foam twice, then cut out the shapes. Attach one to the crown with glue.
- Glue the remaining crown shape to the T-shirt, upside down, along with cotton balls for clouds.
- For the pants, cut a sailboat shape out of yellow foam and glue below the pocket of the pants, then cut wave shapes from felt and attach three pieces to each upper thigh of the sweatpants with glue.
- Cut a half cylinder shape from each washcloth and glue the curved end right below the waves on each leg. Glue torn cotton ball pieces on the area where the felt meets the washcloth to resemble sea foam.
How to make the fall costume:
What you’ll need:
- Fake fall foliage and twigs
- Brown coat
- Craft glue
How-to:
- Layer fake fall foliage onto a tweed or brown coat with glue and stuff the pockets with twigs.
Under the sea
In this easy group costume, you might catch yourself humming the words to “Under the Sea” all night long (We got no troubles, life is the bubbles, under the sea). See, it’s probably stuck in your head already. For a larger group, simply add more sea creatures: An octopus or a rainbow fish will be more than welcome in this group Halloween costume.
How to make the jellyfish costume:
What you’ll need:
- Blue umbrella
- Blue plastic tablecloth
- Blue mesh tube ribbon
- Scissors
How-to:
- Tear tablecloth into strips of varying sizes (resist the urge to cut—tearing creates the uneven edge you need!). Tug at each strip, horizontally, to stretch and make each one more irregular. Tie each strip to the center frame of an opened umbrella.
- Use scissors to cut tube ribbon into long strips. Tie to the umbrella’s center frame.
How to make the lobster costume:
What you’ll need:
- 6 red plastic salad plates, approximately 7 inches
- Craft glue
- Red zippered hooded sweatshirt
- Red rubber tubing
- Scissors
- 9 red pipe cleaners
- 1 black pipe cleaners
- Red felt
- Red sweatpants
- Red mittens
How-to:
- Glue four of the plastic plates together in a row, slightly overlapping. Glue remaining two paper plates to the bottom plate, one on the left and one on the right. Glue the top plate just below the hood on the backside of the sweatshirt.
- Cut strips of tubing. Place red pipe cleaners inside with the pipe cleaner sticking out on either side. Glue to the front of the sweatshirt.
- Cut two more strips of tubing. Cut remaining pipe cleaner in half. Wrap one end of each tube with one half of the red pipe cleaner in a circle and glue in place. Place each “antenna” on either side of the sweatshirt’s hood, with the side that has the pipe cleaner touching the fabric, and glue in place.
- Cut black pipe cleaner in half. Curl the black each half of the pipe cleaner into a circle and glue to hood of sweatshirt, approximately 2 inches behind each “antenna.”
- Cut strips of red felt to fit each leg of the sweatpants. Glue in place.
- Cut two pieces of felt into the shape of lobster claws. Glue to mittens.
How to make the starfish costume:
What you’ll need:
- Pale yellow yoga mat
- Scissors
- Craft glue (like Magna-Tac 809)
- Orange pom-poms, in assorted sizes
- 1-inch headband
- Flat starfish
- Orange paint
How-to:
- Cut yoga mat into two star shapes (Tip: Start at the very top your yoga mat to maximize space!), one for the front of the costume and one for the back. Glue each tip of the starfish together, leaving the sides of each point unglued.
- Glue pom-poms to the front of the star, using larger pom-poms in the middle and getting progressively smaller towards the ends.
- Using scraps of the yoga mat, cut a 1-inch strip to cover the headband and a smaller star, approximately 5 inches wide. Glue the strip to the headband, then glue the star on top, at an angle.
- Paint a flat starfish orange. Once dry, glue a small orange pom-pom to the center, and then glue to the star on the headband.
Marie Antoinette and cake
At the very least, this group costume will earn everyone an extra piece of candy while trick-or-treating (“Let them eat treats!”). To make this group Halloween costume larger, simply add the French king, one of Marie’s famous dogs, or another feature of the French court.
How to make the Marie Antoinette costume:
What you’ll need:
- ½-inch blue silk ribbon
- Scissors
- Craft glue
- Long-sleeved light pink leotard
- Light pink tutu
- Light pink footless tights or leggings
- 2 coffee filters
- 7 medium-sized bright pink gift bows
- Thin blue headband
- 1 large blue gift bow
- 1 medium-sized light pink gift bow
- 3 white curly ribbons
How-to:
- Cut twelve strips of ribbon and tie into bows. Glue three to the center of the leotard, thee to the center of the skirt, and three to each leg of the tights.
- Cut out the center of each coffee filter. Cut both of the remaining circles in half. Glue the two halves around each wrist of the leotard.
- Cut two strips of ribbon, and then glue one onto each wrist to cover the edge of the coffee filters.
- Glue six of the bright pink gift bows to the front of the skirt, randomly.
- Glue large blue gift bow to the headband at an angle. Then glue on light pink gift bow and remaining bright pink gift bow. Glue white curly ribbon onto the headband, evenly spaced throughout.
How to make the cake costume:
What you’ll need:
- Round gift boxes, 1 large and 1 small
- Light blue tablecloth
- Craft glue
- Scissors
- White pom-poms
- ½-inch light pink ribbon
- ¾-inch elastic ribbon
- Duct tape
- White shirt
- 1 party hat
- White copy paper
- Yellow felt
How-to:
- Remove the lid from the large round box and turn upside-down. Cut a semi-circle out of the bottom out of the box, leaving the sides of the box intact. Cut the smaller round box fully in half.
- Cover both boxes with tablecloth and glue. Cut away excess fabric.
- Place larger box, semi-circle side up, and put the smaller box on top of the cardboard semi-circle, open side aligned with the edge. Glue both boxes together.
- Glue a row of pom-poms around the top and bottom edges of the large box and around the top edge of the smaller box. Add a second row of pom-poms under each existing row, placing each pom-pom approximately 2 inches apart.
- Cut five strips of light pink ribbon. Tie into bows and glue onto the cake, placing three on the larger box and two on the smaller box.
- Cut two strips of elastic ribbon. Use duct tape to attach the two strips to the inside of the large box. Then, tape each strap to the opposite side of the large box’s cut out semi-circle, securing to the small box with duct tape too.
- Cut six strips of blue ribbon to fit diagonally on the shirt. Glue in place.
- Cover party hat with white copy paper and glue into place. Cut away any excess. Cut two strips of ribbon to fit the party hat and glue, diagonally, onto copy paper.
- Cut felt in the shape of a candle flame and glue to the front of the party hat.
Fruit bowl
Love the idea of a group Halloween costume that reflects some sort of pop culture moment or trend, but hate having the same look as every third trick-or-treater out on Halloween night? Try this group costume, which includes the pineapple—one of the most popular motifs. For more group members, simply add fruits: bananas, apples, blueberries, and watermelon all make great group costume add-ons.
How to make the pineapple costume:
What you’ll need:
- Yellow laundry bag
- Green string
- Yellow copy paper
- Craft glue
- Green sticky notes
- Green cardstock
- Paper chef’s hat
How-to:
- Turn laundry bag upside-down and cut a hole out of the bottom for the head and arms. Make an upside-down U shape with the green string. Tie each end around one side of the bag, leaving enough room to slip over your head.
- Cut yellow copy paper into 5-inch squares. Fold each corner inwards, so each point meets the center of the square and crease. Slightly unfold each point to expose the center. Glue one green sticky note to the center of each square.
- Glue completed squares to the laundry bag on an angle, so the corners are pointing up and down.
- Cut green cardstock into leaf shapes (you’ll need about 20). Fold each leaf in half to crease, then unfold. Curl edges inward.
- Cut top ⅔ of the chef’s hat off. Glue leaves to the bottom part of the chef’s hat.
How to make the grape costume:
What you’ll need:
- Purple or dark colored laundry bag
- 16 purple honeycomb balls
- Craft glue
- Purple felt
- Green felt
- Purple beanie
How-to:
- Cut a large rectangle from each side of the laundry bag.
- Open honeycomb balls halfway. Arrange honeycomb balls on each rectangle in the shape of grapes: two in the first row, three in the second, two in the third, and one in the last. Glue honeycomb balls in place. Cut excess fabric from your rectangles, to match the shape of the grapes.
- Flip upside-down, so the honeycomb balls are on your work surface. Cut purple felt in circles to cover the backside of the grapes. Glue in place.
- Cut two strips of purple felt to make the shoulder straps. Glue each end of the strips to the top row of grapes to connect the front and back sides. Turn costume right-side up, so the honeycomb balls face you.
- Cut green felt to make five leaf shapes. Glue three of the leaves together, then glue to the front shoulder straps.
- Glue remaining two leaves to the purple skullcap.
How to make the strawberry costume:
What you’ll need:
- Gem stickers
- Red dress
- Craft glue
- Green felt
- Green pipe cleaner
- Thin red headband
How-to:
- Glue stickers to the dress.
- Cut green felt into one large leaf with eight points. Cut pipe cleaner in half, fold, and twist each side together. Glue to the leaf. Glue the whole thing to the headband.