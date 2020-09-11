5 Group Halloween Costumes Everyone Will Actually Agree on

Halloween rolls around at the end of October every year, but the annual holiday can still catch you by surprise, especially if you’re struggling to pick a group Halloween costume everyone can agree one. Whether you want a group Halloween costume for your family, for a group of friends, or for a couple, group costume ideas can be divisive and difficult to agree on. There are always easy, last-minute Halloween costumes if everyone truly can’t agree on something and you run out of time, but if you’re planning ahead enough, you have plenty of time to pick a group Halloween costume and make your group costume dreams come to life.

DIY Halloween costumes can be time-consuming, but creating your own costumes—particularly group costumes—can help set you and your group apart. With homemade costumes, you won’t run into three others wearing the same exact costume at the Halloween party or neighborhood parade. Plus, group costumes work for people of all ages: You can do a kids’ group costume, an adult group costume, or do a blend of kids and adults in a family group costume. (With our easy how-to guides, you can make any of these group costumes work for everyone.)

There are plenty of group costume ideas out there: You could always just dress up as characters from your favorite Halloween movies on Netflix or pick a popular show and dress up as its main characters for something timely and trendy. Still, for group Halloween costumes that feel creative and timeless, you can’t beat these ideas and guides.

This year’s Halloween may look a little different than in years past—namely, no trick-or-treating in many places—but there are still ways to celebrate Halloween safely in 2020 and plenty of things to do on Halloween at home to keep everyone entertained. If you want, you don’t even have to give up costumes this year with a photo booth or in-home photo shoot: Let your genius group Halloween costume shine online if you can’t show it off in person.