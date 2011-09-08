16 Easy DIY Halloween Costumes

What You Need

Paper

Pencil

4 Pieces of Pink Felt (we like E-Z felt, which is stiff and easier to work with)

Pink headband

Scissors

Hot glue gun



1. Create a template by drawing one ear on a piece of paper and cutting it out.



2. Place template on the felt as your guide. Cut out 4 ear-shaped pieces of pink felt.



3. Glue around the edges of two pieces of felt. Stick each piece to the felt pieces without glue. (You’ll need two pieces of felt per ear so they are stable and won’t flop over.)



4. Glue the ears to the pink headband.



How To: Make a Pig Nose



What You Need

Large bottle cap (we used a Gatorade cap)

Pink ribbon

Pink button

Newspaper

Pink acrylic paint (water based)

Paintbrush

Hot glue



1. Lay bottle cap on a piece of newspaper and paint it pink. Set it aside to dry overnight.



2. Once dry, glue the button to the center of the bottle cap.



3. Glue the ends of the ribbon to the inside of the cap. Tie around your child’s head to secure.



