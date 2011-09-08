16 Easy DIY Halloween Costumes
Dress up your kids in fun costumes you make with everyday household items.
Spelling Bee
Wondering what all the buzz is about? Cue the cutest bee on the block. This costume starts with a basic black leotard and matching opaque tights. Dress up the leotard with yellow tape and adhesive letters (get the how-tos here). For the wings, you’ll need to hit the recycling bin and your closet (get the how-tos).
Rocket Man
Prepare to blast off into the streets! Dress your high-flying adventure seeker in all white and use duct tape to add bands around the arms and stripes down the legs. For this idea to really take off, you’ll need a super cool power pack, which you can make from empty tubes of Pringles, two party hats, and some streamers (get the how-tos).
Hula Girl
For the girl who lives for the luau, make sure she's dressed for island hopping this Halloween. This Hawaiian-inspired get-up starts with a brown paper bag and is properly accessorized with clusters of colorful cupcake liners (get the how-tos).
Superhero
Is it a bird? Is it a plane? It's more like a super-easy-to-pull-together disguise that calls for a brave (and adorable) hero. Make this costume in a flash with supplies from the junk drawer and linen closet. Get the how-tos here.
Like this theme? Find some fun party ideas here.
Detective
Pulling together this simple super sleuth's disguise will seem elementary. This aspiring Sherlock Holmes is dressed in black from head to toe, topped with a cape, and accessorized with headgear he borrowed from Dad's closet. A canning jar lid and a sponge brush (get the how-tos) complete our pint-size private eye’s look.
Movie Director
When it’s time to yell “ACTION!”, this little guy takes the lead. His classic get-up (black pants, cardigan, bow tie, beret) is easy enough for any behind-the-scenes movie-maker to pull off. And since no high profile director steps on set without his essentials—megaphone and clapboard—get the simple how-tos for making them here.
Monarch Butterfly
Fluttering around the front yard waiting for her Halloween adventure to begin. Dress your little lady in all black. To create her wings, you’ll need hangers, black trash bags, and colorful tape (get the how-tos). And for her royal duds, it’s simple to pull together this crown with some felt and everyday office supplies.
Mad Scientist
Mixing potions, whipping up weird experiments, and trick or treating all over the 'hood. To make this scientist's lab attire, start with the everyday basics, which includes khakis, plaid shirt, and bow tie. Finish it off with goggles, a lab coat (get how-tos), and the right gummy concoction.
Little Miss Sunshine
The ballots are in: this little lady wins the crown. Dress your shining star in all yellow and then make her sash and crown from a few everyday staples (get the how-to here).
Safari Guide
Lions, tigers, umm…giraffes, oh, my! This young adventurer’s outfit begins with basic khaki shorts, white tee, and sneakers (or boots). The vest and binoculars are made from a paper grocery bag and empty toilet paper tubes (get the how-tos). And what safari is complete without at least one “wild” animal?
Raining Cats and Dogs
Uh-oh: Watch out for poodles! Pull out your child’s slicker and Wellies and a few of her furry friends for a clever conceptual costume. All you need is an old umbrella and a hot glue gun to attach the toys (get the how-tos). Now just wait for the compliments to rain down.
Saturn
An idea that’s—c’mon, we have to say it—out-of-this-world. This getup revolves around black pants and shirt (or black sweats) sprinkled with a constellation of shining star stickers. Layer on a bright sweatshirt that you’ve painted with Saturn-like bands (get the how-tos). Then add a pillow for stuffing and top it all off with as many “rings” as your little star can twirl.
Scuba Diver
Take the plunge with an ensemble you can assemble from your child’s summer wardrobe: board shorts, a rash guard, and water shoes (walking in flippers will definitely cut into trick-or-treat time). The protective goggles come straight from the toolbox, and the oxygen tank is made from spray-painted water bottles (get the how-tos).
Fallen Angel
Ah, Mommy’s little angel, in a simple costume that comes together practically on the fly. Dress your little girl all in white—a favorite dress or nightgown, tights, and comfy shoes. For her halo and wings, you’ll need pipe cleaners, cardboard, and coffee filters (get the how-tos). Finish by scattering on a few leaves from the pile she fell into when she tumbled from heaven.
Drummer
Beat it, kid—a drum, that is. Whip up this uniform out of a shirt and pants you trim with red utility tape and spray-painted bottle caps; the hat is a paper-covered oatmeal container (get the how-tos). Switch out the drum for a curtain rod and your child is the leader of the local band (of trick-or-treaters).
Pig in a Blanket
Hands down, the hit of the Halloween party season. Start by decking out your little one in pink, head to toe. Add felt ears and a bottle cap/button nose (get the how-tos). Wrap her in her favorite blankie and you've got one little piggy way too adorable to stay home.
How To: Make Spelling Bee
What You Need
Black leotard
Black tights
Black pipe cleaners
2 Hangers
Clear recycling bags
Velcro
Yellow tape
Adhesive letters
1. Using yellow tape, make three large stripes on the black leotard, both front and back.
2. Stick adhesive letters on the leotard (in any fun and random order).
How To: Make Wings:
Take two hangers and mold into the shape of wings. Cover the wings with the plastic bags. Secure around the edges with glue.
How To: Make Antennae
1. Glue two pipe cleaners to the headband. Place adhesive letters on the pipe cleaners.
How To: Make Rocketman Suit
What You Need
White pants and shirt
2 Pringles canisters (empty)
2 Wine corks
Duct tape
Glue
Party hats
Streamers (in red, orange, and yellow)
Silver spray paint
1. Cut strips of duct tape and adhere along legs and around arms.
How To: Make Power Pack
1. Glue party hats to the bottom of each empty canister.
2. Attach the canisters together by gluing wine corks between both. Set aside to dry.
3. On newspaper in a well-ventilated area, spray paint the entire pack silver.
4. Cut streamers into 12-inch long pieces and layer about five pieces on top of one another.
5. Tape one stack to the bottom of each of the canisters.
How To: Make Hula Girl Skirt
What You Need
Hawaiian shirt and flip flops
Brown paper bag
Cupcake liners
Double-sided tape
Glue
Ribbon
Stapler
1. Cut open the paper bag and lay it flat.
2. Make a cut down the center of the bag to open it up.
3. Using scissors, make 1-inch wide strips from one end of the bag to the other, stopping 2 to 3 inches from the top. Repeat all around until skirt is completely frayed.
4. Glue a longer piece of ribbon to the top of the bag (along the uncut portion) and leave it long enough to tie behind child like an apron.
How To: Make Lei
1. Open up five cupcake liners and staple them together in their centers. Crease them together so that they resemble a flower and glue to a long piece of ribbon.
2. Repeat this until you completely cover the ribbon with these clusters.
How To: Make Superhero Costume
What You Need
Bath towel (or trash bag)
Duct tape (in assorted colors)
Adhesive felt sheets
1. Cut out letter of your child’s first or last name from felt. Stick to the shirt.
2. Tape towel to the shirt (around shoulders) to make the cape.
How To: Make Detective’s Props
What You Need
2 Baseball caps (in beige)
Black ribbon
Canning jar lid
Sponge brush handle
Black spray paint
1. Remove the center of a canning jar.
2. Glue a sponge brush handle to the canning jar lid.
3. On a piece of newspaper in a well-ventilated area, paint the handle black.
How To: Make Hat
1. Take two hats and glue one inside the other with the bills facing the opposite directions.
2. Glue black ribbon on top of the hat. Make a bow.
How To: Make Director’s Oufit
What You Need
Pastry bag
Drawer pull
Small chalk board
Black duct tape
Styrofoam cone
Spray paint (in black and red)
White tape
1. Glue bow tie to shirt.
2. Cut two pieces of black tape to resemble ovals. Attach to the elbows of the cardigan.
How To: Make Clapboard
1. Cut white tape into ¼-inch thick strips and make an arrow shape. Attach to the plain black chalkboard. Repeat to complete a line across the top.
How To: Make Megaphone
1. Turn a pastry bag inside out. On newspaper in a well-ventilated area, paint it red. Let dry.
2. Insert a styrofoam cone inside the bag to give it structure.
3. To make a handle, glue a drawer pull to the side of the bag.
How To: Make Butterfly Wings
What You Need
Black leggings and shirt
4 Hangers
Black trash bags
Double-sided tape
Black adhesive felt
Scissors
Elmer’s glue
Clear packing tape
Office dots (in white and gold)
Orange felt
Velcro
Headband (in black)
1. Shape hangers to resemble butterfly wings and stick together with clear tape. Cover edges of hangers with black adhesive felt.
2. Cover both sides of wings with black trash bags. Attach with double-sided tape.
3. Let your child cut patterns out of the orange felt. Adhere the orange pieces to both sides of the trash bag covered wings. Decorate the wings with gold and white office stickers.
4. Attach one strip of Velcro to the child’s shirt and the other on the wings. Secure and adjust.
How to: Make Butterfly Headband
1. Decorate a plain black headband with the orange felt and stickers.
How To: Make Mad Scientist’s Lab Coat
What You Need
White adult shirt (in small)
CD sleeves
Glue
Carpenter’s goggles
1. Cut the bottom of the shirt straight across the bottom.
2. Glue CD envelopes to the front of the shirt to create pockets.
How to Make: Little Miss Sunshine Oufit
What You Need
Yellow dress and tights
Party hats (in yellow)
Ribbon (two colors, one thin and one thick)
Glue
6 Sheets of yellow adhesive felt
Letters with adhesive backs
1. Cut five round pieces of yellow felt.
2. Snip the tops off of six party hats. Glue these tops along the edges of the round piece of felt. Layer 2-3 round pieces of yellow felt on top of the party hats to make the center of the sun.
3. Glue new sun slightly off center on child's dress.
4. Glue the thinner ribbon on top of the thicker ribbon. Using adhesive letters, spell “Little Miss”.
How To: Make Hat
1. Cut felt into shapes that resemble the sun’s rays. Glue along the rim of the hat.
How To: Make a Vest
What You Need
Brown grocery bag
Pencil
Scissors
Kraft mini envelopes (in natural)
Buttons
Glue stick
1. Measure the paper bag against the child. Mark holes for the arms and head; cut these out.
2. Glue envelopes on the front of the vest to create pockets. Glue buttons on the envelopes. Let dry overnight.
How To: Make Binoculars
What You Need
Toilet paper rolls (2)
Felt pads
Twine or string
Glue
1. Take 2 toilet paper rolls and glue 4-5 felt pads between the two tubes in order to keep them together.
2. On the exterior of each roll, make a small hole for stringing the twine through and creating a strap.
How To: Make an Umbrella
What You Need
Umbrella
Stuffed animals
Hot glue gun
1. Open up the umbrella and hot glue one animal at a time on the outside. Let them rest in place to dry overnight.
How To: Make Saturn’s Stripes
What You Need
Black shirt and pants
Star stickers
Oversized gold sweatshirt
Scissors
Newspaper
Orange acrylic paint (water based)
Paint brush
Fabric glue
1. Place the black outfit on a flat surface. Adhere "stars" all over, specifically covering the legs and arms, the areas not covered by the gold vest.
2. Cut the arms off this old sweatshirt. To create a polished look and to remove frayed edges, hem the arm holes with fabric glue.
3. Place the vest on a sheet of newspaper on a flat surface. Paint diagonal stripes using your paint and brush. Let dry overnight.
How To: Make the Oxygen Tank
How To: Make Halo and Angel Wings
What You Need
Gold pipe cleaners
Pencil
Hole punch
Coffee filters
White cardboard
White shoelaces
Tape or glue dots
1. Make a halo shape by twisting the gold pipe cleaners into proper form.
2. Draw the shape of two angel wings on cardboard; cut them out.
3. Decide on the most comfortable spot for your child to wear her wings, then punch 4 holes in the cardboard. String shoelaces through them to tie around your child's shoulders.
4. Fold coffee filters in half and adhere them with tape or glue to the cardboard to resemble feathers.
How To: Make Drummer’s Shirt
What You Need
Bottle caps (from water or soda bottles)
Newspaper
Gold acrylic paint (water based)
Paintbrush
Red utility tape
Hot glue gun
1. Place bottle caps on a piece of newspaper and paint them gold. Let dry overnight.
2. Make 3 to 4 lines on shirt using the red tape. Adhere each strip about 2 to 3 inches apart.
3. Glue painted bottle caps at the ends of each strip of red tape. Let stand to dry overnight.
How To: Make Drummer’s Hat
What You Need
Oatmeal canister
Scissors
White construction paper
Glue dots
Red utility tape
Hole punch
White shoelaces
1. Wrap paper around the container to fit to size. (You want to completely cover the oatmeal container.) Trim any excess paper off the top or bottom. Secure paper to the container with 2 or 3 glue dots.
2. Wrap a ring on the bottom of the canister with the red tape.
3. Position the hat on your child’s head and find the best spot for securing strap. Punch 2 holes and string shoelaces through the holes.
How To: Make Pig Ears
What You Need
Paper
Pencil
4 Pieces of Pink Felt (we like E-Z felt, which is stiff and easier to work with)
Pink headband
Scissors
Hot glue gun
1. Create a template by drawing one ear on a piece of paper and cutting it out.
2. Place template on the felt as your guide. Cut out 4 ear-shaped pieces of pink felt.
3. Glue around the edges of two pieces of felt. Stick each piece to the felt pieces without glue. (You’ll need two pieces of felt per ear so they are stable and won’t flop over.)
4. Glue the ears to the pink headband.
How To: Make a Pig Nose
What You Need
Large bottle cap (we used a Gatorade cap)
Pink ribbon
Pink button
Newspaper
Pink acrylic paint (water based)
Paintbrush
Hot glue
1. Lay bottle cap on a piece of newspaper and paint it pink. Set it aside to dry overnight.
2. Once dry, glue the button to the center of the bottle cap.
3. Glue the ends of the ribbon to the inside of the cap. Tie around your child’s head to secure.
