Outdoor Halloween Decoration Ideas for Every Part of the House

Stick with one theme

You have plenty of scare-inducing options for your Halloween display, from aliens to zombies. But rather than have a little bit of everything, like cute pumpkins paired with serial killers, Golojuch recommends sticking with one theme.

"When you have a big hodgepodge of random props that doesn't have a theme, it looks like you just bought one of everything," he says. "Storytelling is a big part of it—it's better to have one immersive theme and tone throughout." So in other words, if spiders are your thing, make that the focus of your whole display—and don't start introducing zombie corpses.