Outdoor Halloween Decoration Ideas for Every Part of the House
Make your home the coolest and creepiest house on the block with an eye-popping outdoor Halloween decor display.
If you're into the creepy-crawliest holiday of the year, then odds are you're probably already putting together the outside Halloween decorations for your annual display.
But there's more to putting together the perfect haunted front yard than just collecting some goodies from your local store, says Kris Golojuch, owner of Scareventures, a haunted house theming company. "You want to take some time and make a plan," he says. "You want something that looks like it was thought out, and not just thrown together."
How do you create the ultimate outdoor Halloween decor? Start here.
DIY Outdoor Halloween Decoration Ideas
Whether you're the type to set up graveyard decorations that get all the local ghouls and goblins congregating, or you're just looking for some simple and striking Halloween front porch ideas, try these spooky DIY ideas to inspire you.
Related Items
Stick with one theme
You have plenty of scare-inducing options for your Halloween display, from aliens to zombies. But rather than have a little bit of everything, like cute pumpkins paired with serial killers, Golojuch recommends sticking with one theme.
"When you have a big hodgepodge of random props that doesn't have a theme, it looks like you just bought one of everything," he says. "Storytelling is a big part of it—it's better to have one immersive theme and tone throughout." So in other words, if spiders are your thing, make that the focus of your whole display—and don't start introducing zombie corpses.
Know when to stop
We've all seen overkill outdoor Halloween lawn decor, where every inch of real estate is covered with something, and you can't find a place to focus. Instead, highlight quality in lieu of quantity. "Make sure you have adequate spacing so nothing gets lost," Golojuch says.
Add lights and sound
Even the best outdoor Halloween decorations could use a little extra oomph to take it to the next level—and lights and sound are just the ticket.
"Lighting is huge for a home haunt—you need to highlight and accent props," Golojuch says. Don't opt for a big floodlight, which will wash out your scene—instead use smaller lights to brighten certain elements and create eerie shadows.
It's easy to create a custom creepy playlist, with sounds like owls hooting and wind blowing—and is that a wolf in the distance? "Sound adds so much and makes the scene immersive," Golojuch says. "There are free programs you can use mix these things and make your own custom soundtrack."
Don't be afraid to DIY
Golojuch likes to make his own decorations with building supplies like foam and erosion cloth. But if you're not ready to bring out the power tools, there are some easy things you can do to enhance your display, such as adding clothing or touches of paint to make a plastic skeleton look more authentic.
Hold back something exciting for Halloween
Refresh your outdoor Halloween display for the big day with something interesting, whether you add spine-chilling jack-o'-lanterns, a few new creepy characters, or an old-school scare possibility.
Golojuch still remembers when a neighbor had a stuffed scarecrow on his porch for the whole month—then sneakily traded it for a real-life person who surprised trick-or-treaters on the big night.
Halloween Porch Decor
Put out the welcome mat for trick-or-treaters and ghouls and goblins by decking out your porch. If it's a covered porch, it's the perfect spot to use more delicate outdoor Halloween decorations that won't stand up as well to the elements.
Related Items
Feathered Crows
Perch these realistic crows on planters or other Halloween decorations—they're made for the outdoors, but would probably last longest as part of your front porch Halloween decorations.
Gothic Halloween Wreath
Fancy feathers, a sleek crow, and a generously sized black bow add up to a sophisticated wreath for your front door.
Animated Doorbell With Eye
Greet trick-or-treaters (and other guests) with this animated doorbell that'll definitely draw their eye.
Eyeball Plant Markers
Pop a pair (or a small set) of these creepy eye antennas in your porch planters (or your pumpkin) to create an eye-catching display.
Modern Skeleton Wreath
This sleek and stylish wreath adds subtle touches of creepy skulls amidst faux eucalyptus and lambs ear.
Skeleton Snake
Set this six-foot-long creeper along a railing or wrap it around a post to add an extra-creepy element to your front porch Halloween decor.
Boo Doormat
Put out this welcome mat for trick-or-treaters and other Halloween guests.
Outdoor Pumpkin Decor
Pumpkins are a Halloween decor essential—whether you opt for one of the realistic-looking fakes or the real deal.
Related Items
Black Pumpkin Lanterns
Looking for a fresh take on traditional pumpkins? These architectural lanterns will add a soft glow to your outdoor pumpkin decor.
Modern Pumpkin Stickers
Express a spooky sentiment on your fresh pumpkins with these simple stickers. They can easily be removed so your pumpkins still look festive all the way through Thanksgiving.
Stacked Pumpkin Halloween Decor
No time to carve? No problem. This cute stack of jack-o'-lanterns can light up your front yard—or they're the perfect addition to a pair of planters flanking your front door.
Pumpkin and Gourd Wreath
This realistic-looking decorative gourd wreath is the perfect centerpiece for your porch decor.
Hand-Painted Gourd-geous Doormat
Welcome guests with this punny pumpkin-themed mat.
Halloween Lawn Decor
Your lawn offers the biggest stretch of land for showcasing your outdoor Halloween decorations—whether you're going for the traditional (and always creepy) graveyard decorations, spiderwebs, or something altogether different.
Related Items
Zombie Flamingos
If your Halloween decoration style tends toward the kitschier side, these cute-and-creepy zombie flamingoes may be just what you needed.
Holding Hands Witches
Set these witches with glowing orb heads around a foggy, dry ice-filled cauldron, and you've got a spooky centerpiece for your Halloween lawn decor.
Balkan Vampire Cross Statue
For the perfect Halloween graveyard decorations, invest in higher quality tombstones (like this heavy-duty resin version) that'll last for more than one season.
Halloween Spider Decorations
This set of generously sized (two to three feet!) spiders are the perfect addition to your Halloween lawn decor.
Outdoor Spiderwebs
Bigger is better when it comes to Halloween spider decorations, so skip the bags of fluff and opt for a pair of large-scale spiderwebs. (Tangle a few skeletons or bones into it for an even more bone-chilling look.)
Glowing Eyeball String Lights
To transform your landscaping into something spine-chilling, string a few sets of eyeball lights into the bushes.