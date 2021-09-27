Outdoor Halloween Decoration Ideas for Every Part of the House

Make your home the coolest and creepiest house on the block with an eye-popping outdoor Halloween decor display.

By Lisa Milbrand
September 27, 2021
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Advertisement
Credit: Getty Images

If you're into the creepy-crawliest holiday of the year, then odds are you're probably already putting together the outside Halloween decorations for your annual display.

But there's more to putting together the perfect haunted front yard than just collecting some goodies from your local store, says Kris Golojuch, owner of Scareventures, a haunted house theming company. "You want to take some time and make a plan," he says. "You want something that looks like it was thought out, and not just thrown together."

How do you create the ultimate outdoor Halloween decor? Start here.

DIY Outdoor Halloween Decoration Ideas

Whether you're the type to set up graveyard decorations that get all the local ghouls and goblins congregating, or you're just looking for some simple and striking Halloween front porch ideas, try these spooky DIY ideas to inspire you.

Stick with one theme

You have plenty of scare-inducing options for your Halloween display, from aliens to zombies. But rather than have a little bit of everything, like cute pumpkins paired with serial killers, Golojuch recommends sticking with one theme.

"When you have a big hodgepodge of random props that doesn't have a theme, it looks like you just bought one of everything," he says. "Storytelling is a big part of it—it's better to have one immersive theme and tone throughout." So in other words, if spiders are your thing, make that the focus of your whole display—and don't start introducing zombie corpses.

Know when to stop

We've all seen overkill outdoor Halloween lawn decor, where every inch of real estate is covered with something, and you can't find a place to focus. Instead, highlight quality in lieu of quantity. "Make sure you have adequate spacing so nothing gets lost," Golojuch says. 

Add lights and sound

Even the best outdoor Halloween decorations could use a little extra oomph to take it to the next level—and lights and sound are just the ticket.

"Lighting is huge for a home haunt—you need to highlight and accent props," Golojuch says. Don't opt for a big floodlight, which will wash out your scene—instead use smaller lights to brighten certain elements and create eerie shadows.

It's easy to create a custom creepy playlist, with sounds like owls hooting and wind blowing—and is that a wolf in the distance? "Sound adds so much and makes the scene immersive," Golojuch says. "There are free programs you can use mix these things and make your own custom soundtrack."

Don't be afraid to DIY

Golojuch likes to make his own decorations with building supplies like foam and erosion cloth. But if you're not ready to bring out the power tools, there are some easy things you can do to enhance your display, such as adding clothing or touches of paint to make a plastic skeleton look more authentic.  

Hold back something exciting for Halloween

Refresh your outdoor Halloween display for the big day with something interesting, whether you add spine-chilling jack-o'-lanterns, a few new creepy characters, or an old-school scare possibility.

Golojuch still remembers when a neighbor had a stuffed scarecrow on his porch for the whole month—then sneakily traded it for a real-life person who surprised trick-or-treaters on the big night. 

Halloween Porch Decor

Put out the welcome mat for trick-or-treaters and ghouls and goblins by decking out your porch. If it's a covered porch, it's the perfect spot to use more delicate outdoor Halloween decorations that won't stand up as well to the elements.

Credit: Walmart.com

Feathered Crows

$8, walmart.com

Perch these realistic crows on planters or other Halloween decorations—they're made for the outdoors, but would probably last longest as part of your front porch Halloween decorations.

Credit: Five Star Floral N Gifts/Etsy

Gothic Halloween Wreath

From $150, etsy.com

Fancy feathers, a sleek crow, and a generously sized black bow add up to a sophisticated wreath for your front door.

Credit: Target.com

Animated Doorbell With Eye

$15, target.com

Greet trick-or-treaters (and other guests) with this animated doorbell that'll definitely draw their eye.

Credit: Pond Scum Ceramics/Etsy

Eyeball Plant Markers

$9 each, etsy.com

Pop a pair (or a small set) of these creepy eye antennas in your porch planters (or your pumpkin) to create an eye-catching display.

Credit: Twisted Pine Wreaths/Etsy.com

Modern Skeleton Wreath

From $55, etsy.com

This sleek and stylish wreath adds subtle touches of creepy skulls amidst faux eucalyptus and lambs ear.

Credit: Target.com

Skeleton Snake

$20, target.com

Set this six-foot-long creeper along a railing or wrap it around a post to add an extra-creepy element to your front porch Halloween decor.

Credit: Grandin Road

Boo Doormat

$100, grandinroad.com

Put out this welcome mat for trick-or-treaters and other Halloween guests. 

Outdoor Pumpkin Decor

Pumpkins are a Halloween decor essential—whether you opt for one of the realistic-looking fakes or the real deal.

Credit: Grandinroad.com

Black Pumpkin Lanterns

$100, grandinroad.com

Looking for a fresh take on traditional pumpkins? These architectural lanterns will add a soft glow to your outdoor pumpkin decor.

Credit: All Her Glory/Etsy

Modern Pumpkin Stickers

$9, etsy.com

Express a spooky sentiment on your fresh pumpkins with these simple stickers. They can easily be removed so your pumpkins still look festive all the way through Thanksgiving. 

Credit: Target.com

Stacked Pumpkin Halloween Decor

$20, target.com

No time to carve? No problem. This cute stack of jack-o'-lanterns can light up your front yard—or they're the perfect addition to a pair of planters flanking your front door. 

Credit: Grandinroad.com

Pumpkin and Gourd Wreath

$139, grandinroad.com

This realistic-looking decorative gourd wreath is the perfect centerpiece for your porch decor.

Credit: West Elm

Hand-Painted Gourd-geous Doormat

$47, westelm.com

Welcome guests with this punny pumpkin-themed mat.

Halloween Lawn Decor

Your lawn offers the biggest stretch of land for showcasing your outdoor Halloween decorations—whether you're going for the traditional (and always creepy) graveyard decorations, spiderwebs, or something altogether different.

Credit: Wayfair.com

Zombie Flamingos

$45 for two, wayfair.com

If your Halloween decoration style tends toward the kitschier side, these cute-and-creepy zombie flamingoes may be just what you needed.

Credit: Grandinroad.com

Holding Hands Witches

$100, grandinroad.com

Set these witches with glowing orb heads around a foggy, dry ice-filled cauldron, and you've got a spooky centerpiece for your Halloween lawn decor.

Credit: Grandin Road

Balkan Vampire Cross Statue

$95, wayfair.com

For the perfect Halloween graveyard decorations, invest in higher quality tombstones (like this heavy-duty resin version) that'll last for more than one season. 

Credit: Amazon.com

Halloween Spider Decorations

$19, amazon.com

This set of generously sized (two to three feet!) spiders are the perfect addition to your Halloween lawn decor. 

Credit: Amazon.com

Outdoor Spiderwebs

$16 for two, amazon.com

Bigger is better when it comes to Halloween spider decorations, so skip the bags of fluff and opt for a pair of large-scale spiderwebs. (Tangle a few skeletons or bones into it for an even more bone-chilling look.)

Credit: Amazon.com

Glowing Eyeball String Lights

$15, amazon.com

To transform your landscaping into something spine-chilling, string a few sets of eyeball lights into the bushes. 

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com