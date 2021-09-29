A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever

Learn how to make your own glow-in-the-dark paint

While there are tons of premixed options out there for you, you might want to DIY your glow-in-the-dark paint.

If you're wondering how to do it, it's easy—just add phosphorescent powder to acrylic paint, epoxy, or another medium of your choice.

Mix in the phosphorescent powder at a rate of `1 part powder to 5 or 6 parts paint—you can do more than that for extra glow, but that will thicken the paint.