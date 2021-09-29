A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
Give your Halloween decor a real glow-up this year!
Glow-in-the-dark-paint is your secret weapon for really wicked-looking Halloween decor. You can add a little to highlight key details, like a creepy skeleton or ghost—or add a lot to create a festive, no-carve pumpkin that still lights up the night.
You can find a lot of luminescent options, from glow-in-the-dark spray paint to glow-in-the-dark Mod Podge you can apply over any object.
Your objects will glow for years, though fluorescent glow-in-the-dark paint only works if you shine a black light on it. You'll want to spring for phosphorescent paint if you want something you can "charge" with exposure to sunlight and have it glow through Halloween night.
Check out the best glow-in-the-dark paint ideas to make your Halloween.
Learn how to make your own glow-in-the-dark paint
While there are tons of premixed options out there for you, you might want to DIY your glow-in-the-dark paint.
If you're wondering how to do it, it's easy—just add phosphorescent powder to acrylic paint, epoxy, or another medium of your choice.
Mix in the phosphorescent powder at a rate of `1 part powder to 5 or 6 parts paint—you can do more than that for extra glow, but that will thicken the paint.
Get creative with glow-in-the-dark pumpkin paint
You can always put a spooky face on your pumpkin, but don't let the idea of a traditional jack-o'-lantern box you in. Create fun patterns like polka dots, cubes, or rainbow stripes, using an array of glow-in-the-dark paint colors.
Pro tip: Use the paint on an artificial pumpkin, and you can create a cool, crafty decoration that you can pull out year after year.
Create DIY glow-in-the-dark eyes
Glowing eyes are a Halloween staple. You can paint the eyes of any decorations with glow-in-the-dark paint (imagine them peering out from a mummy or a skull!), or make your own eyes for your bushes on the cheap using skewers, styrofoam balls and discs, and black paint for the eyeballs.
Add glow-in-the-dark paint to mimic a potent potion
A touch of glow-in-the-dark paint makes a simple black plastic cauldron look like it's been used for one potion too many—and the creepy hand coming out from the center may make trick-or-treaters think twice about grabbing too many goodies.
Add a little glow to your outdoor decor
Glow-in-the-dark paint can make your spiderwebs extra creepy. This one is easy to make with a little cotton twine and some paint.
