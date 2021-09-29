A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever

Give your Halloween decor a real glow-up this year!

By Lisa Milbrand
September 29, 2021
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Advertisement
Credit: Getty Images

Glow-in-the-dark-paint is your secret weapon for really wicked-looking Halloween decor. You can add a little to highlight key details, like a creepy skeleton or ghost—or add a lot to create a festive, no-carve pumpkin that still lights up the night.

You can find a lot of luminescent options, from glow-in-the-dark spray paint to glow-in-the-dark Mod Podge you can apply over any object.

RELATED: Outdoor Decoration Ideas for Every Part of the House

Your objects will glow for years, though fluorescent glow-in-the-dark paint only works if you shine a black light on it. You'll want to spring for phosphorescent paint if you want something you can "charge" with exposure to sunlight and have it glow through Halloween night.

Check out the best glow-in-the-dark paint ideas to make your Halloween.

Credit: Amazon.com

Learn how to make your own glow-in-the-dark paint

While there are tons of premixed options out there for you, you might want to DIY your glow-in-the-dark paint.

If you're wondering how to do it, it's easy—just add phosphorescent powder to acrylic paint, epoxy, or another medium of your choice.

Mix in the phosphorescent powder at a rate of `1 part powder to 5 or 6 parts paint—you can do more than that for extra glow, but that will thicken the paint.

Credit: Jaderbomb

Get creative with glow-in-the-dark pumpkin paint

You can always put a spooky face on your pumpkin, but don't let the idea of a traditional jack-o'-lantern box you in. Create fun patterns like polka dots, cubes, or rainbow stripes, using an array of glow-in-the-dark paint colors.

Pro tip: Use the paint on an artificial pumpkin, and you can create a cool, crafty decoration that you can pull out year after year. 

See the craft at I Love to Create.

Credit: One Savvy Mom

Create DIY glow-in-the-dark eyes

Glowing eyes are a Halloween staple. You can paint the eyes of any decorations with glow-in-the-dark paint (imagine them peering out from a mummy or a skull!), or make your own eyes for your bushes on the cheap using skewers, styrofoam balls and discs, and black paint for the eyeballs. 

See the craft at One Savvy Mom.

Credit: Country Chic Cottage

Add glow-in-the-dark paint to mimic a potent potion

A touch of glow-in-the-dark paint makes a simple black plastic cauldron look like it's been used for one potion too many—and the creepy hand coming out from the center may make trick-or-treaters think twice about grabbing too many goodies. 

See how to make it at Country Chic Cottage.

Credit: Craft Box Girls

Add a little glow to your outdoor decor

Glow-in-the-dark paint can make your spiderwebs extra creepy. This one is easy to make with a little cotton twine and some paint. 

Get the details at Craft Box Girls.

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com