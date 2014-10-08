1. Purchase cone-shaped treat bags from your supermarket or craft store. We used Wilton brand, but you can also try these from Amazon.

2. Purchase at least three bags of M&Ms white chocolate candy corn candies. If you’d rather have traditional chocolate, you can use a normal bag, and substitute brown M&Ms for the white ones pictured.

3. Separate the M&Ms and layer them in the bags. Feel free to stuff them to the brim—it’s Halloween after all!

4. Secure the bag with a simple twist tie or opt for fun, festive yarn.