5 Candy Corn-Inspired Crafts to Get You in The Halloween Spirit
Crafts developed by Morgan Levine
Candy Corn Cones
1. Purchase cone-shaped treat bags from your supermarket or craft store. We used Wilton brand, but you can also try these from Amazon.
2. Purchase at least three bags of M&Ms white chocolate candy corn candies. If you’d rather have traditional chocolate, you can use a normal bag, and substitute brown M&Ms for the white ones pictured.
3. Separate the M&Ms and layer them in the bags. Feel free to stuff them to the brim—it’s Halloween after all!
4. Secure the bag with a simple twist tie or opt for fun, festive yarn.
Candy Corn Pumpkin
1. Prime an artificial pumpkin with spray paint primer.
2. You’ll need acrylic paint in orange, yellow, and white. Start with the top orange portion, and use masking tape to maintain a straight line. Let it dry.
3. Repeat for the middle and bottom sections. Let the pumpkin dry between layers so you can reapply tape without smudging.
Candy Corn Terracotta Pot
1. You’ll need a terracotta pot, Styrofoam, acrylic paint, moss, and a plant (we used a lipstick plant here, but any houseplant, like a fern, would work well).
2. Paint the pot using yellow and white paint. The natural color of the pot is good enough to substitute for orange!
3. Fill the pot with foam, and then cover with moss (which you can get at a craft store). Secure the plant inside, and place on your windowsill.
Candy Corn Garland
1. Print out this cute candy corn garland we created. Use this download link!
2. Cut out each candy corn. Fold down the top tab and secure to string with double stick tape. We used orange masonry string, available at hardware stores.
3. Secure it in the entryway of your home—it should be the first thing your guests see when they walk in the door!
Candy Corn Carrier
1. To make the cone base, all you need is a heavy piece of drawing paper, and you can secure the shape with tape or glue.
2. Purchase 2-inch rolls of yellow, white, and orange crepe paper. Use scissors to fringe the crepe paper, and tape them in a layered pattern starting at the tip of the cone.
3. Fasten the ribbon to the cone using Fabri-Tac glue.