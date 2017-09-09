Whether you’re searching for a clever Halloween costume for your kids, or an easy outfit you can pull together for Book Character Day at school, these costume ideas have got you covered. If your little one dreams of joining Anne of Green Gables on the farm, let her play the part in braided pigtails and a straw hat. If your child would prefer to travel through space with The Little Prince, supply him with a green outfit and a red rose, and he’ll be ready to hop aboard an asteroid. Book-loving little ones will be excited to dress up in these book character costumes, and you’ll be glad that each of these no-sew outfits can be created in an afternoon.