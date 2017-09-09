5 Literary Halloween Costumes for Book-Loving Kids
Kate Lacey; Styling: Kristine Trevino
Whether you’re searching for a clever Halloween costume for your kids, or an easy outfit you can pull together for Book Character Day at school, these costume ideas have got you covered. If your little one dreams of joining Anne of Green Gables on the farm, let her play the part in braided pigtails and a straw hat. If your child would prefer to travel through space with The Little Prince, supply him with a green outfit and a red rose, and he’ll be ready to hop aboard an asteroid. Book-loving little ones will be excited to dress up in these book character costumes, and you’ll be glad that each of these no-sew outfits can be created in an afternoon.
If You Give a Mouse a Cookie Costume
Kate Lacey; Styling: Kristine Trevino
Inspired by the book by Laura Numeroff
What You’ll Need:
- Cardboard
- Brown fabric
- Hot glue gun and sticks
- Polyester fiber fill
- Brown pom-poms
- Grey and pink felt
- Headband
- White shirt
- Blue jean overalls
Follow These Steps:
- Cut the cardboard into a 14-inch circle. If you’d like, snip a zig-zag bite into one side. Cut the fabric into a 20-inch circle. Start wrapping the fabric around the edge of the cardboard and tape it to the back of the board to secure in place. Stop about three-quarters of the way around the circle and fill the pocket between the felt and cardboard with stuffing, then tape the last portion closed. Glue on pom-poms for chocolate chips.
- Cut two mouse ear shapes out of gray felt, then cut two smaller ear shapes out of pink felt. Glue the pink pieces onto the gray pieces to form ears, and adhere them to a headband.
- Have your child wear the white shirt, overalls, and ears, and hold the giant cookie.
The Little Prince Costume
Kate Lacey; Styling: Kristine Trevino
Inspired by the book by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry
What You’ll Need:
- Hot glue gun and sticks
- Yellow buttons
- Green shirt
- Yellow webbing
- Velcro
- Green pants
- Yellow scarf
- Artificial red rose
Follow These Steps:
- Glue yellow buttons down the front of the shirt.
- To make the belt, cut the yellow webbing to size around your child’s waist and secure it in place with Velcro strips.
- Have your child wear green pants and a yellow scarf, and hold the rose.
The Giving Tree Costume
Kate Lacey; Styling: Kristine Trevino
Inspired by the book by Shel Silverstein
What You’ll Need:
- Hot glue gun and sticks
- Green T-shirt and pants
- Artificial leaves
- Artificial apple
Follow These Steps:
- Glue the leaves to the arms and shoulders of the T-shirt.
- Have your little one wear the leaf-strewn shirt while holding the red apple.
The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe Costume
Kate Lacey; Styling: Kristine Trevino
Inspired by the book by C.S. Lewis
What You’ll Need:
- Orange marabou feather trim (found at the crafts supply store)
- Orange shirt or dress
- Party hat
- Black felt
- Headband
- Brown craft foam
- Dark brown marker
Follow These Steps:
- The lion: Cut the marabou trim and glue it around the collar of the shirt or dress.
- The witch: Cover the party hat with black felt. Cut a circle that’s wider than the base of the party hat and glue it to the bottom of the hat. Glue the entire hat to a headband.
- The wardrobe: Print the wardrobe template—it’s sized to print on an 8½ x 11” piece of paper, but you can scale up or down as desired when printing. Cut out the template, trace it onto the foam and cut out. Use the marker to add drawers to the wardrobe, then adhere it to the front of the shirt or dress.
Anne of Green Gables Costume
Kate Lacey; Styling: Kristine Trevino
Inspired by the books by Lucy Maud Montgomery
What You’ll Need:
- Green ribbon
- Straw hat
- Leather belt
- Books
- Button-down shirt
- White apron
- Long skirt
Follow These Steps:
- Tie the ribbon around the hat. If your child has long hair, style it into braided pigtails.
- Wrap a leather belt around a small stack of books.
- Dress your child in the button-down shirt, a white apron, and a flowy skirt.