The 10 Best Halloween Candies—and the 10 Worst, According to a New Survey

'Tis the season for apple picking, cider donuts, and—if you're lucky—a plastic jack-o'-lantern brimming with the best Halloween candy on the block. While everyone's preference in Halloween candy is incredibly personal, it's true that some spooky sweets can taste more like a trick than an actual treat.

To help shed some light on the hotly debated topic of Halloween eats, the sugar aficionados at CandyStore.com set out to solve the age-old question: What actually are the best and worst Halloween candies of all time?

After reviewing results from 12 online publications and polling 30,000 of their own customers, Candy Store created a definitive ranking of the best-ever and worst-ever Halloween morsels that's sure to raise a few eyebrows. The polarizing best-of list includes tried-and-true treats like M&Ms and Snickers, with Reese's Peanut Butter Cups claiming the top spot for 2019. Other crowd-approved favorites included Twix, Kit Kat, Nerds, Butterfinger, Sour Patch Kids, Skittles, and Hershey Bars.

As for the worst Halloween candies, the least-favorite list was reserved for the likes of Circus Peanuts and Peanut Butter Kisses, both of which failed to beat out Candy Corn for the top spot. Additional finds on the worst-ever list included novelty treats like Wax Coke Bottles, Necco Wafers, and Good & Plenty.

Whether you're a fun-size candy connoisseur or plan to pass out full-size chocolate bars come October 31, let this definitive ranking of the best and worst Halloween candy dictate what treats you stock up on this spooky season.

10 Best Halloween Candies

Reese's Peanut Butter Cups Snickers Twix Kit Kat M&Ms Nerds Butterfinger Sour Patch Kids Skittles Hershey Bar

10 Worst Halloween Candies

Candy Corn Circus Peanuts Peanut Butter Kisses Wax Coke Bottles Necco Wafers Tootsie Rolls Smarties Licorice Good & Plenty Bit-O-Honey

