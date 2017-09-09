Looking for a cute costume for baby’s first Halloween? Check out our list of funny baby Halloween costumes for newborns to 2-year-olds. Transform your sweetie into a “Junior Mint,” complete with felt mint leaves, or turn your “Small Fry” into his namesake by cleverly cutting a yellow pool noodle into French fries. Think your baby is pure magic? Show the world by dressing her up as an adorable unicorn. These easy Halloween costume ideas will let the littlest member of your family join in on the holiday fun—and you won’t have to spend days crafting these one-of-a-kind outfits.



Note: Adjust the costume sizes as needed to make a comfortable fit for your little one. Just make sure that all small pieces are securely attached, and always supervise your baby while she’s wearing one of these cute costumes.