5 Funny Baby Halloween Costumes That Are Too Cute for Words
Kate Lacey; Styling: Kristine Trevino
Looking for a cute costume for baby’s first Halloween? Check out our list of funny baby Halloween costumes for newborns to 2-year-olds. Transform your sweetie into a “Junior Mint,” complete with felt mint leaves, or turn your “Small Fry” into his namesake by cleverly cutting a yellow pool noodle into French fries. Think your baby is pure magic? Show the world by dressing her up as an adorable unicorn. These easy Halloween costume ideas will let the littlest member of your family join in on the holiday fun—and you won’t have to spend days crafting these one-of-a-kind outfits.
Note: Adjust the costume sizes as needed to make a comfortable fit for your little one. Just make sure that all small pieces are securely attached, and always supervise your baby while she’s wearing one of these cute costumes.
Small Fry Costume
Kate Lacey; Styling: Kristine Trevino
What You’ll Need:
- Red foam core board
- Hot glue gun and sticks
- Red electrical tape
- Yellow pool noodle
- Yellow ribbon
Follow These Steps:
- To create the French fry box, cut the foam core into four rectangles: one 13” x 8”, one 13” x 9”, and two 6” x 8”. (Note: You can adjust the size of the box as needed to fit your child.) Hot glue the four pieces together to form a box shape that’s open on the top and bottom, then reinforce the inner corners with red electrical tape. Cut a curve along the top of the front piece.
- Using scissors, cut the pool noodle into French fry strips, then glue them to the inside of the box, making sure to leave enough room for baby to fit comfortably inside the costume. Cut two pieces of ribbon for shoulder straps and glue them to the front and back inside of the box.
- Slip the box over baby’s head, with the ribbon straps over his shoulders. Check that he has enough room to move comfortably. If needed, remove some of the fries or adjust the shoulder straps.
Bumble Bee Costume
Kate Lacey; Styling: Kristine Trevino
What You’ll Need:
- Yellow reflective tape
- Black shirt or sweater
- 2 large yellow pom-poms
- Hot glue gun and sticks
- Cloth headband
- Black felt
- Artificial flowers
- Adhesive dots
- Stroller
Follow These Steps:
- Attach the tape to the shirt or sweater in horizontal stripes. Glue the pom-poms onto the headband to create antennae.
- Print and cut out the wing template. Trace the shape onto black felt, then flip the template over and trace onto felt again. Cut out both pieces. Use yellow tape to create horizontal stripes on both, then glue them to the back of the shirt.
- Attach flowers to the stroller using adhesive dots.
Baby Cakes Costume
What You’ll Need:
- ½-inch-thick foam cushion
- Hot glue gun and sticks
- 12” x 18” white craft foam sheet, such as this one
- Pink pom-pom garland
- White woven elastic
- Pink ribbon
- Electrical tape
- Pink and purple pipe cleaners
- White cap
- Yellow craft foam sheet
Follow These Steps:
- Cut the foam cushion into one 18” x 7” rectangle and one 18” x 4” rectangle to make the layers of cake. Glue the shorter rectangle on top of the larger rectangle, so that the bottom edges line up. Cover the cushion with white craft foam and glue in place.
- Adhere the garland to the front of the cake to look like decorative icing, then let dry.
- To give the cake its rounded shape, pull the two ends of the foam closer, forming a semicircle, then attach a length of elastic to both ends of the foam so that it holds its shape.
- To form shoulder straps, attach two lengths of pink ribbon from the inside of the cake to the white elastic. Adjust the straps as needed to fit your child.
- Glue a length of garland around the cap. Twist together pink and purple pipe cleaners to create candles, cut them into 2-inch-long pieces, and glue them onto the hat, along the top of the garland. Adhere a yellow foam flame to the top of each candle.
Unicorn Baby Costume
Kate Lacey; Styling: Kristine Trevino
What You’ll Need:
- Party hat
- Hot glue gun and sticks
- Polyester fiber fill
- 4 sheets of purple and 2 sheets of pink felt
- Pink elastic cord or ribbon
- Purple hoodie
Follow These Steps:
- To make the horn: cut the party hat from point to base and roll it tighter, creating a smaller cone shape, and glue in place. Fill the cone with stuffing, then wrap the outside with purple felt. Wrap the pink cord around the cone in a spiral, gluing in place as you go. Let dry, then glue the horn to the top of the hood.
- Cut two ear shapes from the purple felt and glue them onto the hood, on either side of the horn.
- To make fringe for the mane and tail: glue 2 sheets of pink and 2 sheets of purple felt together, applying glue along just one edge of each sheet of felt, similar to a book. Let dry, then cut ½-inch-wide strips of fringe, starting at the open side of the felt and stopping before the glued edge so the fringe remains attached along one edge. Hot glue some of the fringe along the center of the hood for a mane and adhere some to the bottom of the hoodie for a tail.
Junior Mint Costume
Kate Lacey; Styling: Kristine Trevino
What You’ll Need:
- Green felt
- Hot glue gun and sticks
- Green pipe cleaners
- Green T-shirt
- Green baseball cap
- Adhesive letters (“J” and “R”)
Follow These Steps:
- Print and cut out the mint leaf template. Trace the shape onto green felt to create as many leaves as you’d like, then cut them out. Glue the pipe cleaners to the leaves to create veins, then glue the leaves to the front of the T-shirt.
- Attach the letters “J” and “R” to the baseball cap.