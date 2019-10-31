Brilliant Last-Minute Halloween Costumes Perfect for the Rain 

While we all hope for a sunny (OK, or maybe slightly cloudy) weather forecast on Halloween, for 2019, we're expecting rain all along the East Coast, and even some snow in parts of the Midwest. In fact, some towns are even doing the unspeakable and postponing trick-or-treating until the weather clears up (with the safety of the kids in mind, of course). If the festivities haven't been rescheduled in your area but there's still rain in the forecast, don't let it put a damper on the day—here are some brilliant Halloween costumes for the rain that have umbrellas, hats, and other rain gear built right in. Decked out in one of these rain-ready costumes, you and your kids are sure to stay dry—and don't worry, you definitely won't melt.

RELATED: 31 Simple, Last-Minute Halloween Costumes That Don’t Require a Trip to the Costume Store