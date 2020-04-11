Halloween

From things to do on Halloween to Halloween food ideas to fun quotes and puns to share on October 31, consider this your guide to a great All Hallows’ Eve. We’ve got spooky, scary, and cute—plus easy costumes for the last-minute planner and pumpkin carving stencils for the person who couldn’t wait to start celebrating and decorating.

Everything You Need on October 31

11 Things to Do on Halloween If You’re Not Going Trick-or-Treating

Not planning on going door to door? Here are a few Halloween-themed activities you can do right at home (or nearby), with kids or on your own.
31 Simple, Last-Minute Halloween Costumes That Don’t Require a Trip to the Costume Store

Figuring out an easy Halloween costume an hour before the party starts has never looked better.
13 Famous Halloween Quotes and Sayings to Get You in the Holiday Spirit

Let the good (and scary) times roll with these funny and spooky quotes from famous Halloween-themed movies, songs, and books.
4 Fun, Creative Halloween Makeup Ideas—Plus How-to Videos So You Can Actually Do Them

The best part? You can achieve most of these Halloween makeup looks with what’s already in your makeup bag, plus a few small additions.
18 Halloween Movies on Netflix You Can Watch Right Now to Get in the Spooky Spirit

Whether you’re looking for something spooky, a Halloween classic, a family Halloween movie, or kids’ Halloween movies, Netflix has something to get everyone into the holiday spirit.
How to Carve a Pumpkin Like a Pro

This step-by-step guide to carving pumpkins will turn any gourd into a doorstep-ready masterpiece.

Halloween Food

46 Delicious Halloween Desserts and Treats That Will Have Everyone Howling for More

Candy, what candy? With a lineup of homemade sweets ranging from pumpkin cheesecake to a candy corn popsicle, you’ll forget all about it.
15 Decadent Desserts to Make Using Leftover Halloween Candy

'Tis the season for excessive sugar, and we're here for it. What better way to celebrate the best candy holiday than with a sweet treat packed with Peanut M&M's, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, Skittles, and Snickers?
21 Halloween Food Ideas and Recipes for Your Tastiest October Yet

21 Halloween Food Ideas and Recipes for Your Tastiest October Yet

14 Deliciously Spooky Halloween Cocktail Recipes

25 Perfect Pumpkin Recipes You'll Want to Eat All Year Round

20 Nostalgic Candies You Had No Idea You Can Still Buy

More Halloween Fun

No, Halloween Isn’t Canceled This Year—Here’s How to Celebrate Safely

You can still have your tricks and treats—with a twist.

All Halloween

Safe (but Fun!) Ways to Celebrate Halloween This Year, According to Pinterest

Here Are All the Halloween Costumes Trending on Google Right Now (Start Practicing Your Karate Chops!)

Hocus Pocus, The Nightmare Before Christmas, and More of Your Favorite Halloween Movies Are Available on Disney+

12 Non-Toxic Halloween Makeup Alternatives Your Skin Will Love

These Are the Most Popular Halloween Candies in Every State

The CDC Has Officially Advised Against Traditional Trick-or-Treating in Light of the Coronavirus Pandemic

This Clever Tool Will Help You Figure Out If It’s Safe to Trick-or-Treat in Your Area During COVID

Peeps Will Be Missing From Store Shelves This Halloween and Christmas (as If 2020 Couldn’t Get Any Less Sweet)

5 Group Halloween Costumes Everyone Will Actually Agree on

How to Make a Face Mask Work With Your Costume This Halloween

How to Make Your Pumpkins—Carved or Not—Last Beyond October 31

Buyer Beware: Sellers in Most States Don’t Have to Disclose If Their Home Is “Haunted”

10 Real Haunted Houses From All Over the United States

The Perfect Wines to Pair With Your Favorite Halloween Candy

Be Very Afraid: These Are America’s Most Haunted Cities

These Are the Best—and Worst—Types of Halloween Candy for Your Teeth

I Tried Trader Joe’s New Candy Corn Popcorn, and It's the Perfect Salty-Sweet October Treat

A Ranking of the 10 Best Halloween Candies—and the 10 Worst, According to a Survey

4 Festive Halloween Cocktail Recipes That'll Make You Feel Nostalgic

Halloween Trees Are Having a Moment—Here's How to Pull Off the Decorating Trend at Home

Etsy’s 2019 Halloween Trends Prove It’s Never Too Early to Get Psyched for the Spooky Season

This Recipe Is the Best Way to Use Leftover Halloween Candy

The Easiest Ever No-Carve Pumpkin Decorating Ideas

6 Halloween Party Themes for a Scary Fun Gathering

How Old Is Too Old to Trick-or-Treat?

