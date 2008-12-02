Great Holiday Handbags

By Real Simple
Updated December 16, 2010
ALDO aldoshoes.com
Ready to make the rounds on the party circuit? Don’t leave home without these fun, festive clutches recommended by REAL SIMPLE. REAL LIFE. style expert Sam Saboura.
Aldo Bellante Clutch

$60, aldoshoes.com

The wrist strap on this tone-on-tone leather clutch with flower detailing frees up both hands. Cocktail in one; mistletoe in the other, perhaps?

Banana Republic Oversize Croc-embossed Clutch

Banana Republic

$130, bananarepublic.com

You don’t always want to travel light; this generously sized (12 1/2" x 2 1/2" x 6 1/2") clutch―in three colors―offers room for more than just a tube of lip-gloss.

Elliott Lucca Women's Addison Clutch

Elliott Lucca

$178, bloomingdales.com

Everything you’ve ever wanted in a clutch: a goes-with-everything muted metallic finish, distinctive pleating, and detachable chain strap.

Abas Emma Patent Valet Clutch

Abas

$198, piperlime.com

The python print on this leather structured clutch functions like a neutral. Plus, this slim number scores extra points for keeping you organized with interior credit card, money, and coin slots.

By Real Simple