Great Holiday Handbags
Ready to make the rounds on the party circuit? Don’t leave home without these fun, festive clutches recommended by REAL SIMPLE. REAL LIFE. style expert Sam Saboura.
Aldo Bellante Clutch
$60, aldoshoes.com
The wrist strap on this tone-on-tone leather clutch with flower detailing frees up both hands. Cocktail in one; mistletoe in the other, perhaps?
Banana Republic Oversize Croc-embossed Clutch
$130, bananarepublic.com
You don’t always want to travel light; this generously sized (12 1/2" x 2 1/2" x 6 1/2") clutch―in three colors―offers room for more than just a tube of lip-gloss.
Elliott Lucca Women's Addison Clutch
$178, bloomingdales.com
Everything you’ve ever wanted in a clutch: a goes-with-everything muted metallic finish, distinctive pleating, and detachable chain strap.
Abas Emma Patent Valet Clutch
$198, piperlime.com
The python print on this leather structured clutch functions like a neutral. Plus, this slim number scores extra points for keeping you organized with interior credit card, money, and coin slots.