Add something personal to dad’s gift with one of these fun print-outs.

Father’s Day is around the corner, which means dad gets a free pass to tell all the dad jokes and when-I-was-your-age stories his heart desires. While you may have found the perfect gift, these print-outs will help add a creative touch for dad on his special day.

Does your dad like to spend his weekend mornings solving crossword puzzles? Switch it up and have him solve this slightly easier Father’s Day word search (this one is also perfect for younger kids or grandchildren to do with their father figure.)

And for the dad who kept all of your childhood drawings in his desk drawer growing up, add to his collection with this template for you to illustrate some of his favorite things. Whether you take a funny or serious approach to your artwork, this masterpiece is sure to make him smile.

While some dads may prefer to be surprised on Father’s Day, other dads can may be a little pickier—this Father’s Day let dad choose what he wants using this Father’s Day Breakfast Menu. It’s a cute way to start off your Sunday celebrations.

If you’ve already picked out the perfect present and just want to add something cute to the gift-wrap, simply print out the tags that can be attached to any box or gift. They are decorated with some of the slogans from our printable Father’s Day cards like “Not another necktie” and “No Joke, You’re the Best Dad.”

Whichever printout you choose, dad will surely love them all—so no pressure!

Activity Sheet

Father’s Day Printable Coloring Pages Credit: RealSimple.com

Get the larger, printable version here.

Breakfast-in-Bed Menu

Father’s Day Printable Menu Credit: RealSimple.com

Get the larger, printable version here.

Printable Gift Tags

Father’s Day Printable Gift Tags Credit: RealSimple.com

Get the larger, printable version here.

Father's Day Word Search

Father’s Day Printable Word Search Credit: RealSimple.com