6 Great Father’s Day Activities and Games the Whole Family Will Enjoy

“This is our favorite family craft because we have so many photos and love nothing more than sorting through them,” Kertzner says. “Pull out a box of old photos or print new shots from your computer or phone and have the kids choose their favorites. At your local craft store pick up cardboard letters that spell ‘DAD’ or Dad’s name or initials. You’ll need Mod Podge and paint brushes too. Take the photos and paint over them with the glue, directly onto the cardboard letters, till the letters are full of photos. Dad can hang his letter memories on the wall or stand them up on his office desk.”

Try to plan ahead for this Father’s Day activity if your craft supplies aren’t well stocked. Order supplies with plenty of time to spare for shipping delays, or make a scavenger hunt out of it and have everyone run around the house searching for DIY alternatives.