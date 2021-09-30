Etsy Predicts These Will Be the Hottest Holiday Decor Trends of 2021
Deck the halls with these on-trend touches.
Every year, before we start stocking up on ornaments, Hanukkah candles, and holiday party outfits, we await the trend forecasts from Dayna Isom Johnson, Etsy's trend expert. Having spent all year observing search trends and purchasing patterns among Etsy shoppers, she can predict the 2021 holiday trends before they appear in the pages of magazines or pop up on our Instagram feeds.
This year, she predicts that celebrating and shopping with intention will be a huge focus for 2021. Shoppers will prioritize diverse small businesses and more sustainable products, while many are eager to get together and create new memories with family and friends, especially after plans were disrupted for so many of us last year. Whether you're returning to your favorite traditions or reimagining them, these trends will help your holiday season shine bright.
Neon, Pastel, and Jewel Tones
The classic holiday color palettes are getting a vibrant, modern makeover this year. Etsy has already seen a 228 percent increase in search for custom or personalized neon signs. Colorful, pastel, and neon holiday decor is also a trending search. No matter if you prefer luminous shades of neon, soft pastels, or a combination of the two, go ahead and play with the color palette this year.
Vintage Brooches
To add vintage charm to every holiday outfit (or a sparkly topper to any present), Etsy shoppers are stocking up on brooches. Search for vintage or antique brooches has soared 168 percent over the last three months, compared to the same time period last year. Never underestimate the power of a rhinestone-studded brooch to add holiday glamour to an outfit you already own.
Tablescaping Kits
Etsy's creative, design-driven shoppers are more interested than ever in setting a showstopping holiday table. The easiest way: order a complete tablescaping kit that comes with everything from a tablecloth to napkins, place cards, candles, and menus. Just add your own dishware, and your Instagram-ready table will be set in record time.
Checkerboard Everything
The checkerboard trend that took over in 2021 is expected to continue throughout the holidays, appearing on everything from beanies to butcher block cutting boards to handcrafted quilts. Isom Johnson reports that search for checkerboard prints is up 37 percent, and she expects that number to grow as we head into the holiday season.
Off-the-Grid Get-Togethers
After a year of working from home for many, Etsy shoppers are eager to log off, step away from the screens, and spend some quality time together. Whether that means actually planning an off-the-grid trip or taking a staycation to roast marshmallows around a fire pit in the backyard, family-friendly activities that foster togetherness are trending.
Etsy reports a 1,056 percent increase in search for easy DIY kits, as well as a 131 percent jump in search for checkers or chess boards. Search for outdoor blankets also increased 68 percent over the past few months. The Etsy community is eager to not only shop more thoughtfully, but also spend their time together more intentionally.