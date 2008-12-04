Eco-Friendly Holiday Decorations
Living Christmas Tree
$169, livingchristmastrees.org
Instead of buying a cut tree that ends up in the dumpster come January 2nd, get a live one from a nursery or park department and plant it in your own backyard when the holidays are over.
Oil Drum Angel Tree-Topper
$79, vivaterra.com
Made by artisans in Haiti, this angel topper is hammered from oil drums that washed ashore after World War II.
Arc Menorah
$85, eco-artware.com
Made of recycled stainless steel and stone, this candleholder comes with a box of 44 candles.
LED Decorative Lights
$40, amazon.com
LED light strands use 90 percent less energy than their traditional counterparts. But the real conservation may be in the frustration department: When one bulb burns out, the rest stay lit. Phew.
Birch Bark Tree Set
$95 for a set of two, vivaterra.com
These wooden tree sculptures (the smaller one stands 18 inches high; the larger is 26 inches) make a striking table centerpiece or sideboard decoration.
3-Herb Wreath
$35 and up, mcfaddenfarm.com
Each wreath is constructed from herbs grown on a California farm; when the season is over, your spice cabinet is stocked.