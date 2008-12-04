Eco-Friendly Holiday Decorations

By Real Simple
Updated August 29, 2014
Livingchristmastrees.org
This season, score karma points with Santa by going green. REAL SIMPLE. REAL LIFE. design whiz Gia Russo shows you how to do it in style with these festive finds.
Living Christmas Tree

Livingchristmastrees.org

$169, livingchristmastrees.org

Instead of buying a cut tree that ends up in the dumpster come January 2nd, get a live one from a nursery or park department and plant it in your own backyard when the holidays are over.

Oil Drum Angel Tree-Topper

VivaTerra

$79, vivaterra.com

Made by artisans in Haiti, this angel topper is hammered from oil drums that washed ashore after World War II.

Arc Menorah

Eco-Artware.com

$85, eco-artware.com

Made of recycled stainless steel and stone, this candleholder comes with a box of 44 candles.

LED Decorative Lights

Lightbulbsdirect.com

$40, amazon.com

LED light strands use 90 percent less energy than their traditional counterparts. But the real conservation may be in the frustration department: When one bulb burns out, the rest stay lit. Phew.

Birch Bark Tree Set

VivaTerra

$95 for a set of two, vivaterra.com

These wooden tree sculptures (the smaller one stands 18 inches high; the larger is 26 inches) make a striking table centerpiece or sideboard decoration.

3-Herb Wreath

McFadden Farm

$35 and up, mcfaddenfarm.com

Each wreath is constructed from herbs grown on a California farm; when the season is over, your spice cabinet is stocked.

By Real Simple