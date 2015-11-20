7 Easy Holiday Crafts to Make Your House More Festive
Decorating for the holidays doesn’t have to be stressful. Deck the halls with these effortless (yet impressive) Christmas crafts.
Ornament Snowflake Wreath
What You’ll Need:
- 36 Plastic shatterproof ball ornaments
- E6000 glue
- Ribbon
How-to:
- Glue six of the larger ornaments in a circle. Once that glue sets, glue the additional ornaments so they branch out into six different points and gradually decrease in size.
- Tie a ribbon to the top of the snowflake and hang on a door.
- Optional: Glue the ribbon in place.
Pom Pom Garland
What You’ll Need:
- Pom poms (1 or 1 1/2-inch)
- Embroidery floss
- Sewing needle
How-to:
- Use a needle and embroidery floss to thread through the pom poms. Knot the ends to secure.
- Hang on a mantel or on a wall.
Trifle Bowl Terrarium
What You’ll Need:
- Trifle bowl
- Moss
- Fake snow
- Pinecones
- Artificial berries
- Christmas tree branches (these can be artificial or real)
How-to:
- Layer moss, pinecones, artificial snow, and the berries and tree branches in the trifle bowl.
Candleholders
What You’ll Need:
- Jars of different sizes and shapes (from jams or sauces)
- Twine, string, or patterned ribbons
- Assorted greenery
- Tea light candles
How-to:
- Clean and remove labels from the jars.
- Use the twine, string, or ribbons to tie the greenery to the jars.
- Place the tea light candles in the jars.
Branch in a Vase
What You’ll Need:
- Cardstock
- Washi tape
- Embroidery floss
- Awl, hole punch, or thumb tack
- Scissors
- Branch
- Vase
How-to:
- Cut out ornament shapes from the cardstock.
- Apply washi tape to the paper ornaments and trim any rough edges.
- Pierce a hole with the awl, hole punch, or thumb tack at the top of the ornaments and string with embroidery floss.
- Hang them from the branch and place in the vase.
Cupcake Liner Tree Centerpiece
What You’ll Need:
- Styrofoam cone
- Green cupcake liners
- Yellow cupcake liner
- Skewer
- Magna Tac glue
- Pencil
How-to:
- Wrap the green cupcake liner around the pencil so the eraser is in the center of the liner. Apply glue to the center of the liner and press into the cone. Repeat these steps until the entire cone is covered.
- Glue the yellow liner to the top of the skewer and pierce it through the top of the cone.
Advent Calendar
What You’ll Need:
- 25 small glassine bags
- Patterned papers
- Foam board (at least ½-inch wide)
- Map tacks
- Spray adhesive
- Permanent marker
- Scissors
How-to:
- Cut out 25 small rectangles from the patterned papers. Make sure they can fit inside the small bags.
- Write numbers 1 to 25 on the front of the glassine bags. Insert the treats or gifts into each envelope and conceal them by placing the paper cutouts in front.
- Wrap the patterned paper around the foam board using spray adhesive.
- Use the map tacks to attach the envelopes to the board.
Crafts developed by Morgan Levine