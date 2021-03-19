Easy Easter Recipes You Can’t Mess Up (They’re Delicious Too)
These vibrant, seasonal recipes come together quickly, but are sure to wow everyone at your Easter table.
Easter Brunch Recipes for Every Type of Eater
Celebrate spring and impress your Easter brunch guests without breaking a sweat.
10 Easy Ham Recipes
It's been said that eternity is a ham and two people. Not if you have these 10 transformative recipes.
Lamb Recipes for Easter That Are Surprisingly Easy to Make
These flavorful lamb recipes will star on your Easter table.
Creative Deviled Egg Recipes
One easy recipe and three adventurous variations to fire up the classic finger food.
11 Easy Recipes for Easter Cakes
Need a sweet centerpiece for your holiday meal? Celebrate the season with these festive spring cakes.
Italian Easter Pie
If you’re looking for a classic Italian Easter Pie recipe (also called Pizza Rustica), the search is over. This baby is packed with more than two pounds of meat, including sweet Italian sausage, salami, hot capicola, smoked ham, and prosciutto. The buttery homemade crust sandwiches the filling, which oozes with melty pockets of mozzarella cheese. The addition of roasted red peppers adds a nice bright flavor to this rich Italian Easter Pie pie. The pie needs to sit for at least 3 hours after it’s baked before you can slice into it, so we suggest making it the day before, then heating in the oven before serving.
Garlic Roasted Potatoes
By tossing these roasted red potatoes with minced garlic and fresh parsley, we seriously upped the ante. After just 15 minutes of chopping and prep work, you’ll toss a rimmed baking sheet—loaded with quartered spuds and their seasonings—in the oven for just under an hour. The result? Bites of perfectly baked, steaming potatoes with an impossibly crispy exterior. Serve the vegetable side alongside grilled steaks, backyard burgers or a roast. And forget French fries. This homemade side satisfies the craving, but we have a hunch your kids might beg to dip theirs in ketchup, and so be it.
Hash Browns
Classic diner-style hash browns are an American breakfast food staple, served alongside fried eggs, crisp bacon, and a slice or two of fresh fruit. The best hash brown recipe calls on you to dice, shred, julienne, or rice white potatoes, then pan-fry them until the potato pieces are tender, and a crunchy, lacy, golden brown crust forms. The secret of how to make perfect hash browns every time is to not rush the pan-frying stage. Interrupting this breakfast side while it’s cooking could leave you with a chewy, chunky, and not altogether appealing dish. For flawless hash browns, be patient.
Charred Brussels Sprouts Salad
This warm Brussels sprouts salad makes a hearty, healthy side dish. The tiny cabbages have certainly staged a comeback, but pickier eaters aren’t likely to dive into roasted Brussels sprouts on their own. To combat that problem, we tried roasting the vegetables with under a hot broiler alongside thinly sliced radishes and tart apple slices. After less than 10 minutes in the oven, you’ll squeeze some lemon juice over the dish and sprinkle a bit of shaved Parmesan over the whole thing. The result is a savory and sweet, bitter and tart warm “salad” everyone at the table will love.
Carrot-Celery Slaw With Yogurt Dressing
For a healthy take on coleslaw, we developed a yogurt dressing recipe for this crunchy salad. A blend of plain yogurt, olive oil, Dijon mustard, garlic, and salt coats the shredded carrots and celery stalks. Fresh chives garnish the easy dish, which makes for a great lightened-up side dish to burgers or barbecue chicken sandwiches. Next time the kids request hot dogs for dinner, you can agree with a smile, and put this simple salad on the side to work a some vegetables into the meal. And since this dish lacks the typical mayonnaise-laden dressing, leftovers keep well in the fridge—perfect for a fresh salad the next day.