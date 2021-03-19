Easter Recipes

Easter is known for its food traditions, which include beautiful breads, roasted ham and lamb, spring vegetables, creamy potato and gratin dishes, and festive and beautiful cakes, cookies, and desserts. Here, we've assembled the best Easter recipes and menu ideas to make your Easter Sunday meals easy and delicious.

Easter Menu Planning

Easy Easter Recipes You Can’t Mess Up (They’re Delicious Too)

These vibrant, seasonal recipes come together quickly, but are sure to wow everyone at your Easter table.
By Grace Elkus

Easter Brunch Recipes for Every Type of Eater

Celebrate spring and impress your Easter brunch guests without breaking a sweat.
By Real Simple Editors

10 Easy Ham Recipes

It's been said that eternity is a ham and two people. Not if you have these 10 transformative recipes.
By Dawn Perry

Lamb Recipes for Easter That Are Surprisingly Easy to Make

These flavorful lamb recipes will star on your Easter table.
By Grace Elkus

Creative Deviled Egg Recipes

One easy recipe and three adventurous variations to fire up the classic finger food.
By Dawn Perry

Delicious Spring Sides

Seasonal accompaniments to complete any meal.
By Sara Quessenberry

11 Easy Recipes for Easter Cakes

Need a sweet centerpiece for your holiday meal? Celebrate the season with these festive spring cakes.
By Real Simple

Italian Easter Pie

If you’re looking for a classic Italian Easter Pie recipe (also called Pizza Rustica), the search is over. This baby is packed with more than two pounds of meat, including sweet Italian sausage, salami, hot capicola, smoked ham, and prosciutto. The buttery homemade crust sandwiches the filling, which oozes with melty pockets of mozzarella cheese. The addition of roasted red peppers adds a nice bright flavor to this rich Italian Easter Pie pie. The pie needs to sit for at least 3 hours after it’s baked before you can slice into it, so we suggest making it the day before, then heating in the oven before serving.
By Anna Theoktisto

Garlic Roasted Potatoes

By tossing these roasted red potatoes with minced garlic and fresh parsley, we seriously upped the ante. After just 15 minutes of chopping and prep work, you’ll toss a rimmed baking sheet—loaded with quartered spuds and their seasonings—in the oven for just under an hour. The result? Bites of perfectly baked, steaming potatoes with an impossibly crispy exterior. Serve the vegetable side alongside grilled steaks, backyard burgers or a roast. And forget French fries. This homemade side satisfies the craving, but we have a hunch your kids might beg to dip theirs in ketchup, and so be it.
By Georgia Freedman

Hash Browns

Classic diner-style hash browns are an American breakfast food staple, served alongside fried eggs, crisp bacon, and a slice or two of fresh fruit. The best hash brown recipe calls on you to dice, shred, julienne, or rice white potatoes, then pan-fry them until the potato pieces are tender, and a crunchy, lacy, golden brown crust forms. The secret of how to make perfect hash browns every time is to not rush the pan-frying stage. Interrupting this breakfast side while it’s cooking could leave you with a chewy, chunky, and not altogether appealing dish. For flawless hash browns, be patient.
By Sarah Karnasiewicz

Charred Brussels Sprouts Salad

This warm Brussels sprouts salad makes a hearty, healthy side dish. The tiny cabbages have certainly staged a comeback, but pickier eaters aren’t likely to dive into roasted Brussels sprouts on their own. To combat that problem, we tried roasting the vegetables with under a hot broiler alongside thinly sliced radishes and tart apple slices. After less than 10 minutes in the oven, you’ll squeeze some lemon juice over the dish and sprinkle a bit of shaved Parmesan over the whole thing. The result is a savory and sweet, bitter and tart warm “salad” everyone at the table will love.
By Sarah Copeland

Carrot-Celery Slaw With Yogurt Dressing

For a healthy take on coleslaw, we developed a yogurt dressing recipe for this crunchy salad. A blend of plain yogurt, olive oil, Dijon mustard, garlic, and salt coats the shredded carrots and celery stalks. Fresh chives garnish the easy dish, which makes for a great lightened-up side dish to burgers or barbecue chicken sandwiches. Next time the kids request hot dogs for dinner, you can agree with a smile, and put this simple salad on the side to work a some vegetables into the meal. And since this dish lacks the typical mayonnaise-laden dressing, leftovers keep well in the fridge—perfect for a fresh salad the next day.
By Kay Chun

Scalloped Potatoes and Creamy Vegetable dishes

Cheesy Asparagus Gratin

This family-friendly side dish is a delicious new take on potatoes au gratin. Yes, it’s still cheesy comfort food, but the fresh asparagus means it won’t leave you in a food coma.
Scalloped Sweet Potatoes With Thyme

For a subtle twist on tradition, these Scalloped Sweet Potatoes actually blend one pound of sweet potatoes and one pound of russets. The result is a mostly savory, creamy side—with a richer flavor and a touch of sweetness. 
Melting Potatoes

Cauliflower and Ham Gratin

Scalloped Potatoes

Cheesy Hasselback Yams

Creamy and Roasted Potato Sides

This Is the Secret to Baking the Best Scalloped Potatoes

Follow these six simple steps for cooking the best gooey, golden-brown, cheesy scalloped potato recipes of your dreams.

All Easter Recipes

Quick 20-Minute Party Appetizers

Recipes for finger foods that take 20 minutes or less from start to finish.
By Real Simple

19 Quick and Easy Appetizers

Whip up these tasty recipes in just 15 minutes from start to finish.
By Real Simple

8 Bite-Sized Appetizers You Can Make in a Mini Muffin Tin

Turn that novelty bakeware into a kitchen workhorse.
By Heather Meldrom

10 Clever Ways to Use Sugar Cookie Dough

Holiday treats that are anything but cookie-cutter.
By Sara Quessenberry

9 Mini Easter Desserts You’ll Definitely Have Room For

From creamy cheesecake to coconut cream puffs, these springtime desserts will satisfy every type of sweet tooth. After enjoying a festive and filling Easter meal, their tiny size ensures you’ll still be able to indulge.
By Grace Elkus

22 Crowd-Pleasing Dip Recipes

These winning dips and spreads will score big at any gathering.
By Real Simple

Maple-Glazed Carrots

While this simple recipe for cooked carrots practically screams fall, it’s just as tasty and nutritious any time of year. The sweet, tender Mapled-Glazed Carrots will prove a favorite for the whole family, and they’re a sly, smart way to get a little color on picky eaters’ plates. What’s not to love? After peeling (or scrubbing) and slicing the carrots, you’ll throw them in a skillet with syrup, butter, and a bit of water and salt and pepper. The mixture caramelizes over the stove and the liquid reduces a bit, into a thick, subtly sweet glaze. Have the kids help peel the carrots while you get the rest of the meal started!
By Sara Quessenberry

Your Guide to a Beautiful (and Delicious!) Cake

No sugarcoating here: When you mix two essential cake recipes with 27 easy frosting, filling, and decorating ideas, you end up with 256,620 (really—do the math) delectable options. Sweet!
By Dawn Perry

Coffee-Crusted Pork Tenderloin

By Sarah Karnasiewicz

Braided Mushroom and Ricotta Strudel

By Sarah Karnasiewicz

8 Ideas for Cute Easter Cupcakes

Try these easy decorating ideas for an adorable, festive array of Easter desserts.
By Real Simple

20 Festive Easter Desserts

End your meal with sweet spring treats, from easy cupcakes to luscious lemon bars.
By Real Simple

Brown Sugar and Black Pepper Glazed Ham

We took the idea behind a standard brown sugar ham glaze and amped it up a notch, with a bit of dry mustard and black pepper. The result? Not too sweet, not too spicy, and bursting with flavor. After brushing this glaze over your ham about 30 minutes before it’s completely cooked (and repeating the glazing process with the pan juices during the remaining cooking time), you’ll make a tender, juicy ham that’ll satisfy lovers of your tradition but also surprise and delight guests with a more sophisticated palate. All told, this ham takes just under three hours to bake, so you have plenty of time to prepare sides, as well.
By Charlyne Mattox

Roasted Spiced Carrots

By Kay Chun and Jane Kirby

6 Make-Ahead Appetizers

Easy finger foods to keep your guests satisfied—and occupied—before the main event.
By Sara Quessenberry

10 Recipe Ideas for Crostini

With these party-perfect snacks, you’ll be the toast of the town.
By Kate Merker

Honeyed Carrots and Oranges

Glazed with honey and slow-roasted in the oven, this carrot side dish proves a pretty sweet way to eat your vegetables. We used whole small baby carrots—and we don’t mean the little nubs you buy in a bag. Look for miniature carrots at the farmers market or grocery, or opt for regular carrots, peeled and trimmed and cut into thin, long sticks. You’ll toss the carrots and sliced orange with olive oil, honey, salt and pepper, than roast for just about 30 minutes. The versatile finished dish works well alongside chicken, steak, and turkey, and while it feels fit for a special occasion, the dish is simple enough to make anytime.
By Kate Merker and Sara Quessenberry

Asparagus and Leek Vinaigrette

By Sarah Karnasiewicz

Maple-Glazed Ham

Looking for the ultimate glaze for ham? Look no further. Our glaze combines pure maple syrup, brown sugar, and cayenne pepper for a coating that’s savory and sweet, with just the right amount of kick. And there’s not much prep involved in making the glaze itself. Rather, as your ham roasts, you’ll mix the glaze ingredients together in a bowl, and brush the mixture over the meat two times, in its last 40 minutes of baking. This relatively hands-off approach makes it easy to cook side dishes and set the table while your maple-glazed main finishes cooking in the oven.RELATED: Glazed Ham With Coriander and Fennel Recipe
By Sara Quessenberry

Farro and Brussels Sprouts Salad

By Rachel Johnson

Buttered Leeks and Radishes

This leeks recipe will have you rethinking your go-to vegetable side dishes. Shake that green-salad rut—or shelve the standard broccoli or green-bean side—in favor of our French-inflected Buttered Leeks and Radishes. The dish comes together in half an hour, and involves little more than chopping and sautéing. When shopping for leeks, look for firm, straight stalks with white bases that give way to dark green leaves. Store the onion-like vegetable unwashed in the refrigerator, and wash chopped leeks thoroughly in cold water before cooking them. This preparation, which gets a touch of decadence from butter and chicken broth, doesn’t disappoint.
By Kay Chun

Carrot Slaw With Pineapple and Peanuts

By Dawn Perry

Brussels Sprouts Salad With Crispy Chickpeas

By Rachel Johnson

Grapefruit, Beet, and Radish Salad

By Sarah Karnasiewicz
