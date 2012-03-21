8 Problem-Solving Easter Ideas
Egg Decorating Kit
You can still create festive Easter eggs without having to deal with the cleanup from coloring. Transform eggs into bunny and chick characters with colored crepe paper, feather embellishments, and cut-out ears, noses, and beaks.
To buy: $10, louisbboutique.com.
Easter Egg Hunt Kit
Add a special touch to this year’s Easter egg hunt: Festive (and not-so-subtle) signs help lead youngsters to hidden eggs.
To buy: $17.50, landofnod.com.
Spring Cookie Cutters
For your next batch of sugar cookies, turn to these seasonal shapes (butterfly, chick, egg, bunny) for springtime treats.
To buy: $10 for a set of four, kingarthurflour.com.
Peeps Recipes
Grab this fun book and give the sweet staple a makeover (not like it really needs one!). Simple step-by-step instructions make it easy to use Peeps in 24 delicious recipes and fun crafts.
To buy: $13, amazon.com.
Paper Bunny Kit
The included scalloped-edge cards, stickers, and templates make a dozen adorable paper bunnies. Use as tags, gift toppers, or place cards.
To buy: $12, papersource.com.
Bunny Egg Dipper
Balancing an egg on a spoon can be challenging. Give little hands extra support with this plastic dipping tool.
To buy: $3.50, amazon.com.
DIY Chocolate Egg Decorating Kit
Forget the dipped-and-dried sort, these edible chocolate eggs come with three containers of tinted white chocolate and brushes for painting and personalizing.
To buy: $23, williams-sonoma.com.
Test Your Easter I.Q.
Did you ever wonder why we hunt for eggs? Do you know which country the Easter Bunny came hopping over from? This free app will determine just how much you really know about this spring holiday.
