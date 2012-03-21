8 Problem-Solving Easter Ideas

By Real Simple
Updated August 29, 2014
louisbboutique.com
Real Simple’s mission, through its 14 years, has been to simplify your life with smart finds like these.
Egg Decorating Kit

louisbboutique.com

You can still create festive Easter eggs without having to deal with the cleanup from coloring. Transform eggs into bunny and chick characters with colored crepe paper, feather embellishments, and cut-out ears, noses, and beaks.

To buy: $10, louisbboutique.com.

Featured April 2014

Easter Egg Hunt Kit

landofnod.com

Add a special touch to this year’s Easter egg hunt: Festive (and not-so-subtle) signs help lead youngsters to hidden eggs.

To buy: $17.50, landofnod.com.

Spring Cookie Cutters

kingarthurflour.com

For your next batch of sugar cookies, turn to these seasonal shapes (butterfly, chick, egg, bunny) for springtime treats.

To buy: $10 for a set of four, kingarthurflour.com.

Peeps Recipes

amazon.com

Grab this fun book and give the sweet staple a makeover (not like it really needs one!). Simple step-by-step instructions make it easy to use Peeps in 24 delicious recipes and fun crafts.

To buy: $13, amazon.com.

Paper Bunny Kit

lorileighdesigns.com

The included scalloped-edge cards, stickers, and templates make a dozen adorable paper bunnies. Use as tags, gift toppers, or place cards.

To buy: $12, papersource.com.

Bunny Egg Dipper

amazon.com

Balancing an egg on a spoon can be challenging. Give little hands extra support with this plastic dipping tool.

To buy: $3.50, amazon.com.

DIY Chocolate Egg Decorating Kit

williams-sonoma.com

Forget the dipped-and-dried sort, these edible chocolate eggs come with three containers of tinted white chocolate and brushes for painting and personalizing.

To buy: $23, williams-sonoma.com.

Test Your Easter I.Q.

itunes.apple.com

Did you ever wonder why we hunt for eggs? Do you know which country the Easter Bunny came hopping over from? This free app will determine just how much you really know about this spring holiday.

By Real Simple