30 Adorable and Fun Easter Gifts Kids Will Actually Want

Easter is almost here—in fact, it’s just under two weeks away. Since holidays have a tendency of sneaking up on us, we’re helping you get all your eggs in a row so you can plan those Easter festivities and gifts in advance.

If there are any kids in your life, Easter is usually a super fun holiday for them—especially when toys are involved. Whether you’re crafting an elaborate Easter basket, indoor egg hunt, or you just want to treat the little ones to some holiday magic, these toys, books, and stuffed animals will definitely put a smile on their faces.