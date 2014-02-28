30 Adorable and Fun Easter Gifts Kids Will Actually Want
Easter is almost here—in fact, it’s just under two weeks away. Since holidays have a tendency of sneaking up on us, we’re helping you get all your eggs in a row so you can plan those Easter festivities and gifts in advance.
If there are any kids in your life, Easter is usually a super fun holiday for them—especially when toys are involved. Whether you’re crafting an elaborate Easter basket, indoor egg hunt, or you just want to treat the little ones to some holiday magic, these toys, books, and stuffed animals will definitely put a smile on their faces.
Hatchimals CollEGGtibles Limmy Edish
If you haven’t heard, Hatchimals are all the rage. This super cute set of hatching eggs comes in an egg carton, and kids will have a blast hatching them and seeing what’s inside. Hatchimals also has a “spring bouquet” version that makes for an adorable display.
To buy: $20, target.com.
Hatchimals Wow Interactive Blind Pack (Llalacorn)
If you’re looking for a larger basket stuffer, definitely grab this Hatchimals egg with an interactive stuffed animal inside. The Llalacorn (that’s a llama-unicorn hybrid, if you’re not following) has over 250 sounds and reactions, can grow up to 32 inches tall, and comes with tons of accessories.
To buy: $45, target.com.
Crayola Silly Scents Mini Art Case
This Crayola set comes with 32 coloring tools, including scented crayons and markers that will be super fun for kids to use on any Easter-themed art projects.
To buy: $20, target.com.
The Manhattan Toy Company Bunny Stuffed Animal
A classic Easter gift that kids of all ages will love, this super soft pink bunny makes the perfect basket stuffer and also comes in a variety of other colors.
To buy: $13, target.com.
L.O.L. Surprise! #Hairvibes Dolls
Just like Hatchimals, kids are obsessed with L.O.L. Surprise! toys. The name stands for Little Outrageous Little Surprise—each ball comes with seven surprises, including a main toy, accessories, and stickers. It’s almost like a big Easter egg with stuffers already included.
To buy: $14; target.com.
Kinder Joy Easter Eggs
These iconic candy eggs pop open to reveal surprise treats inside—they’re perfect for entertaining kids while satisfying their sweet tooths.
To buy: $9; target.com.
Spritz Plastic Pre-Filled Easter Eggs
You can’t go wrong with12 colorful eggs filled with 12 different toys. Each egg comes with a small, unique toy (and sticker!), from keychains to small figurines.
To buy: $6, target.com.
Oreo Easter Egg Shaped Sandwich Cookies
Because everybody loves Oreos—and they’ll love ‘em even more in this fun Easter egg shape.
To buy: $3, target.com.
Gund Flora Musical Stuffed Animal
This cuddly stuffed bunny can play peekaboo and music. Need we say more?
To buy: $30 (was $40), nordstrom.com.
OMG Quilted Bunny Faux Fur Trim Backpack
This sparkly backpack is sure to put a smile on any kid’s face. Perfect for using in lieu of an Easter basket, it comes with bunny ears and a fluffy tail.
To buy: $26 (was $42), nordstrom.com.
Zuru Rainbocorns Sparkle Heart Surprise
Here we have another stuffed unicorn-animal hybrid that comes in a hatchable egg (they’re quite trendy). This one features a sequin heart that uncovers a special surprise when you swipe it. Every Rainbocorn also comes with a tiny (and slimy) surprise inside.
To buy: $9; target.com.
Meri Meri Bunny Ear Headband
These adorable bunny ears embellished with colorful flowers would be the perfect addition to any Easter outfit, and they also help keep flyaways at bay.
To buy: $17, target.com.
'If I Were a Bunny' Board Book and Stuffed Animal
This exciting board book about bunnies will quickly become a bedtime favorite—plus, it comes with a fuzzy pom pom tail.and a snuggly stuffed rabbit to read alongside
To buy: $13, nordstrom.com.
Crayola Color Bath Dropz
Kids love Crayola and playing in the bathtub—so why not mix the two together? These unique fragrance-free and nontoxic tablets will turn bath water into super fun colors.
To buy: $4, target.com.
Bella Bunny Romper, Hat, Blanket & Toy Set
You won’t be able to resist getting this precious bundle for a baby’s first Easter. Featuring a bunny romper, blanket, toy, and hat, the set is made from 100 percent cotton and comes in sizes newborn to six months.
To buy: $145, nordstrom.com.
Peppa’s Easter Egg Hunt
Peppa Pig-loving kids will have a blast following along on her Easter egg hunt in this book before embarking on their own egg hunting adventure.
To buy: $5, target.com.
Galerie Candy & Sticker Filled Easter Eggs
If you want to keep the kids super busy, this bag of 130 pre-filled colorful plastic eggs is a must. Each egg is filled with candy (Chewy Lemonheads or Brach’s Jellybeans) or stickers, and kids may just spend the whole day opening them.
To buy: $20, target.com.
Crayola My First Washable Palm-Grasp Crayons
These egg-shaped Crayola crayons are ergonomically designed for toddlers to easily grasp, so they’ll have a blast scribbling drawings with them. They’re also washable—which means you won’t have to worry about getting crayon stains out of clothes either.
To buy: $13; walmart.com.
Eyelike Stickers: Easter
This book comes with 400 reusable Easter stickers that kids can use for arts and crafts or decorating eggs.
To buy: $6, amazon.com.
Bunny Easter Basket
Upgrade your little one’s Easter basket with this whimsical and extra roomy bunny basket that’s great for filling up with all kinds of toys and candy.
To buy: $20, nordstrom.com.
It’s Not Easy Being a Bunny
It’s Not Easy Being a Bunny is a hilarious beginners’ book about a bunny named P.J. who is on a quest to see if it’s more fun being a different kind of animal. It’s completely illustrated and sure to make kids of all ages laugh.
To buy: $6, amazon.com.
Talkin’ Animals Chirpie The Interactive Plush Bird
This interactive smart toy is meant to be tossed around like a game of hot potato—Chirpie comes with hilarious phrases, recognizes different motions, and can be used by multiple players.
To buy: $22, amazon.com.
Crayola Outdoor Glitter Chalk
Let your kids’ imaginations run wild with this special, sparkly outdoor chalk from Crayola. Each pack comes with five colorful and rectangular shimmery sticks that won’t roll away when placed on the ground.
To buy: $7; amazon.com.
Bunny Menagerie Music Box
This super sweet (and surprisingly chic) pink music box plays “You Are My Sunshine” when winded up. It features a bunny’s face on the front and a tail-shaped winding knob on the back.
To buy: $52; nordstrom.com.
Paw Patrol Marshall Jumbo Plush Easter Basket
This jumbo-sized Easter basket is a must for any Paw Patrol lover. Other characters like Chase and Skye are also available, depending on your little one’s preference.
To buy: $18; walmart.com.
Basket of Babies Hello Kitty Easter Bunny
Hello Kitty is dressed in her best floral outfit in this small pink plush, which doubles as a great stuffer for any Easter basket.
To buy: $7; amazon.com.
Play-Doh Easter Bunny & Chick Stampers
You can’t go wrong with gifting Play-Doh—it’s always a crowd pleaser. These fun Easter figures are filled with two ounces of Play-Doh each, and also double as molding stamps so you can create festive holiday shapes.
To buy: $20; amazon.com.
Easter ‘Bag of Bunny Farts’ Cotton Candy
Kids will definitely have a riot with the name of this one. Each bag contains a single serving of fruit punch-flavored pink cotton candy (to eat after they’ve finished laughing).
To buy: $9; amazon.com.
ESSENSON Easter Soft Slime Eggs
These slime eggs are perfect for the little slime lover in your life. Each egg is super spreadable without being sticky, and has a toy hidden inside.
To buy: $10; amazon.com.
Melissa & Doug Bead Bouquet Deluxe Wooden Bead Set
Kids ages four to eight will spend hours stringing necklaces and bracelets with this super colorful wooden bead set. Plus, all the beads are packed in a wooden tray so they can be taken anywhere.
To buy: $15; amazon.com.