18 Creative Easter Egg Ideas That Are Actually Doable

When it comes to Easter egg coloring, sometimes the easiest Easter egg ideas are the best ones—especially if you’re decorating with kids. Sure, elaborate Easter egg designs are stunning, but they also can take a long list of supplies, a steady hand, and a crafty eye. If you’re lacking any one of those things, your Easter egg efforts can quickly fall apart. Fortunately, doable Easter egg ideas can be just as pretty—with much less effort.

After boiling Easter eggs, picking the right colors and designs for your spring-time creations can be a fun, playful activity. When you focus on the process, it doesn’t matter what the final outcome is, because you had a good time—but with these decorations, you’ll have fun and have a final egg collection you can show off, too.

Whether you want to try homemade egg dye or take the no-dye Easter egg route, these clever ideas have you covered for all your Easter egg needs. Some may even surprise you by how easy (and mess-free) they are.

