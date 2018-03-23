Instead of using real eggs, Brittany of The House That Lars Built suggests using papier-mâché eggs for these designs so you don’t have to worry about cracks—plus you can use them the next year, too (and you’ll skip the hassle of boiling Easter eggs). Paint the eggs first with black acrylic paint, trace flower designs with a pencil, and then paint over with your favorite colors. And don’t worry if you don’t consider yourself an artist: You can go as intricate or as simple as you want with these.



Photo and idea from The House That Lars Built. See the how-to here.