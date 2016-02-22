15 Unique Easter Egg Designs That Prove You Should Ditch the Boring Dye Kit
From marble to ombré to black-and-white, these decorated eggs are on trend. Many of these eggs require permanent marker and other toxic supplies, so for safety, you should use them for decorating, not for eating.
Marbled Indigo Eggs
Marble is definitely having a moment in home decor, so why not apply it to your Easter eggs? The deep indigo makes each egg pattern reminiscent of shibori (a Japanese tie-dye technique), so it’s even more on-trend. When you’re dyeing the eggs, each design comes out differently, which makes it perfect if you mess up the first couple of times. All you need is water and blue nail polish to create the swirly look.
Photo and idea from Alice & Lois. See the how-to here.
Painterly Eggs
These artsy eggs will remind you of a Post-Impressionist painting with their brushstroke designs. You can have your pick of any color palette, but pretty and bright pastel acrylic paints (like the ones used in the photo) are perfect for spring and will cheer up your Easter brunch or dinner table.
Photo and idea from Paper & Stitch. See the how-to here.
Black and White Graphic Eggs
Modern design fans, these black and white Easter eggs with graphic, geometric designs were made for you. Hollow out the uncooked egg with a pushpin first. Once the egg is hollow and clean, use a pencil to sketch the pattern and fill in with the black marker.
Photo and idea from Earnest Home Co. See the how-to here.
Natural Easter Eggs
This idea works best on brown eggs, so the whiteness of the chalk really stands out. And since the marker might take a while to dry, if you’re creating a design for the whole egg, start with the top first, let dry, and then doodle the rest.
Photo and idea from We Can Make Anything. See the how-to here.
Fruit and Veggie Eggs
For a whimsical take on Easter eggs, why not transform them into “fruit?” You’ll need acrylic paint in various colors, green cardstock, and a black permanent marker. Paint the eggs to match the color of the fruits and veggies of your choice and use the cardstock to create stems or leaves to glue to the eggs. Add any accents (like seeds) with permanent marker.
Photo and idea from Brit + Co. See the how-to here.
Washi Tape Eggs
If you don’t want to deal with the dye or paint of Easter egg coloring, washi tape still provides an artful design without the mess. Play around with different washi tape patterns and how you apply them to the eggs—like stripes, a confetti look, or polka dots.
Photo and idea from Lovely Indeed. See the how-to here.
Botanical Easter Eggs
Instead of using real eggs, Brittany of The House That Lars Built suggests using papier-mâché eggs for these designs so you don’t have to worry about cracks—plus you can use them the next year, too (and you’ll skip the hassle of boiling Easter eggs). Paint the eggs first with black acrylic paint, trace flower designs with a pencil, and then paint over with your favorite colors. And don’t worry if you don’t consider yourself an artist: You can go as intricate or as simple as you want with these.
Photo and idea from The House That Lars Built. See the how-to here.
Galaxy Eggs
Surprise your Easter guests by displaying these otherworldly eggs on your dining table. It looks complicated, but this idea is all about layers and patience. You’ll want to use fake eggs and paint them black—or use chalkboard ones that are already in that hue. Use a sponge brush to dab and layer different colors—think blues, purples, and even a hint of gold—on the egg, starting from the darkest to the lightest shade. Then speckle white paint onto the egg for the “stars.”
Photo and idea from Dream a Little Bigger. See the how-to here.
Silk Tie Eggs
Believe it or not, old silk ties are the main ingredients for these intricate-looking eggs. You'll want to use neckties made of 100 percent silk because they are able to transfer pigment easier. The rest of the materials needed are muslin, cotton string, and hot water and vinegar to boil the eggs in.
Photo and idea from Boulder Locavore. See the how-to here.
Confetti-Dipped Eggs
Go glam this Easter with confetti eggs. After you paint the eggs in the colors of your choice and let dry, apply Mod Podge to part of the egg, sprinkle confetti on it, and let dry again. These eggs would look great in the middle of the dining table as a centerpiece or displayed in a basket on a buffet table.
Photo and idea from Studio DIY. See the how-to here.
Watercolor Floral Eggs
Dreamy and unique, these abstract watercolor eggs are a work of art. Use food dye and a little bit of water to lightly paint flowers on the fake eggs—layer as you go to create some texture on the bloom designs. Once the dye is dried, outline the flowers and leaves with a thin black permanent marker.
Photo and idea from Dream a Little Bigger. See the how-to here.
Tissue Paper Confetti Eggs
Take the traditional decoupage technique and use it on your Easter eggs—it’s a fun project for kids and adults. Cut small squares from different colored tissue papers and mix a little bit of Mod Podge and water together. Layer the confetti one piece at a time with the Mod Podge mixture and cover the entire egg. Let dry and display in a basket or in porcelain egg cups.
Photo and idea from Brit+Co. See the how-to here.
Typography Eggs
Here’s a way to really send a message (literally) with your Easter eggs. If you have a Cricut machine, you can use it to print and cut out letters from adhesive or contact paper. If you don’t have one, you can use letter stickers for a similar effect. Use tweezers to place the letters on the already-dyed eggs.
Photo and idea from Lovely Indeed. See the how-to here.
Ikat Eggs
The ikat motif can be found on everything from rugs to pillows to duvet covers. Decorate your Easter eggs this year with the same eccentric and colorful pattern—all you need are hard-boiled eggs and an array of colorful permanent markers. Trace a pattern on your egg with a pencil and color in with a permanent marker, going in an up and down direction to get the “ikat” effect.
Photo and idea from The Pink Doormat. See the how-to here.
Ombré Eggs
It’s easy to give your Easter eggs the ombre effect in just minutes. Hard-boil or hollow out your eggs and place them upside down in the original carton, so the larger end is facing up. Lightly cover the eggs with spray paint, but be careful because if you spray too much, any excess paint will drip down the egg, ruining the effect. Let dry and voilà!
Photo and idea from The Crafted Life. See the how-to here.