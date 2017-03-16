7 Gorgeous Easter Centerpiece Ideas That Will Complete Your Table
Easter Sunday may be the time for Easter egg coloring, distributing Easter gifts for kids, and otherwise celebrating the holiday, but it’s also an opportunity to display gorgeous Easter centerpiece ideas. The right Easter centerpiece can strike the perfect mood for your brunch, egg hunt, or traditional dinner, and all it takes is a little time and creativity.
If you think you don’t have time to design the perfect tablescape before Easter Sunday, think again. All your spread needs is a spring-inspired Easter centerpiece, and you’re good to go. You don’t have to splurge on an expensive tablecloth or Easter china for the day: Just use your everyday dinnerware and place a showstopping arrangement in the middle.
RELATED: How to Boil Eggs for Easter
The best part is that you don’t have to spend a fortune on your high-impact centerpiece idea. Your table setting process won’t be impacted, either: You can simply place your eye-grabbing (and even homemade) Easter centerpiece in the middle and set the rest of the table as usual.
There’s a homemade Easter centerpiece for every table: We’ve rounded up great options for both novice and expert crafters. There’s a bunny centerpiece complete with real grass and chocolate carrots for the kids and an easy idea with a bouquet of tulips and assorted mason jars for a colorful, rustic look. If the main event is the Easter egg hunt, get the party started with egg-inspired centerpieces. Whatever your centerpiece style, we’ve got an idea for you.
Bunny Centerpiece
Let the bunny greet your guests when they sit down to eat. The rabbit might not be real (for obvious reasons), but the grass is definitely all natural. For this one, you can either grow the grass in the container (it takes about one to two weeks) or buy some greenery to recreate the look. Top with chocolate “carrots” that your guests can take after the end of the meal. Don’t forget about the rest of the table, too—Courtney of Pizzazzerie added an orange tablecloth and napkins, rimmed plates, and rabbit-themed cups.
Photo and idea from Pizzazzerie. Get the how-to here.
Coffee Filter Tulips
You’ll know these “flowers” will last forever—or at least longer than the real ones do. The same time you’re dyeing eggs with your kids for the Easter party, you can also use the leftover dye to create these paper flowers. You’ll need flat coffee filters, tall and wide straws, white glue, and scissors. Dip just the top of the filters and let dry—the dye will soak through to cover the whole filter. Place in a pretty vase like Amanda of Aunt Peaches did, and your table is set. Or, you can make a flower for each of your guests and place at each place setting for a party favor.
Photo and idea from Aunt Peaches. Get the how-to here.
Easter Egg Flowers
Who knew eggs could make pretty flowers, too? When they’re hidden in a bright spring bouquet, they’re bound to be a charming surprise for guests at the table who happen to peer closely. To make these, blow out an egg by piercing both of the ends and blowing out the contents with a straw, then rinse the egg so there’s no sticky residue. Carefully place the eggs on the skewers and stick into your bouquet. You can cut the skewers to match the height of the flowers, so it fits just right in the vase.
Photo and idea from Brit+Co. Get the how-to here.
Egg Topiary
Topiaries along a dining table can make for an elegant, garden party-inspired tablescape—which is perfect for the spring season. The eggs on this topiary are in a classic Easter palette of pastel blues, but you can choose any color scheme you want, depending on the rest of your tablescape. Kim of Sand & Sisal used plastic craft or paper-mâché eggs for this project. You’ll need a Styrofoam cone, chalky finish paint, brown acrylic paint (for the spots), and preserved green moss. Depending on your table size, you might want to make more than one.
Photo and idea from Sand and Sisal. Get the how-to here.
Fabric Covered Vases
Got a couple of empty bottles on hand? Make them your Easter centerpiece. Take a wine bottle or any other kind of glass bottle, rinse out, and cover with fabric to dress them up. The best part is you don’t need to buy an expensive or ornate bouquet of flowers—pretty tulips will do. Paint stripes on plain fabric with craft paint, like Liz of I Heart Naptime did for this project, or if you’ve got some pretty spring-inspired fabric around your house, use that. Wrap the fabric around the bottle, secure with hot glue, and tie with twine or any other kind of ribbon.
Photo and idea from I Heart Naptime. Get the how-to here.
Mason Jars
Sometimes all you need for a centerpiece is a decorative box or crate. April of House by Hoff used tulips in colored jars and placed them inside this rustic-looking crate. She also left two jars empty and put flatware inside for guests to grab. To complete the look, just roll out a table runner to place underneath. (The runner doesn’t have to scream Easter—this one is in a classic stripe.) It’s so simple and easy—plus, you might even have most of these items in your house already.
Photo and idea from House by Hoff. Get the how-to here.
RELATED: Restaurants Open on Easter
Easter Egg Hunt Centerpiece
For a cheerful and natural addition to your table, create your own little slice of a garden for the centerpiece. Since these are planted, you can keep this one out on your dining table all spring. Jenny of Everyday Occasions planted daffodils in a wooden container, but you can switch out the flowers depending on the season (she added paperwhites for the holidays). To add an Easter element, she placed blue and brown eggs in moss. And if that’s not enough for your Easter table, you can write the names of your guests on eggs and display them at each table setting.
Photo and idea from Everyday Occasions. Get the how-to here.