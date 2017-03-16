7 Gorgeous Easter Centerpiece Ideas That Will Complete Your Table

Easter Sunday may be the time for Easter egg coloring, distributing Easter gifts for kids, and otherwise celebrating the holiday, but it’s also an opportunity to display gorgeous Easter centerpiece ideas. The right Easter centerpiece can strike the perfect mood for your brunch, egg hunt, or traditional dinner, and all it takes is a little time and creativity.

If you think you don’t have time to design the perfect tablescape before Easter Sunday, think again. All your spread needs is a spring-inspired Easter centerpiece, and you’re good to go. You don’t have to splurge on an expensive tablecloth or Easter china for the day: Just use your everyday dinnerware and place a showstopping arrangement in the middle.

The best part is that you don’t have to spend a fortune on your high-impact centerpiece idea. Your table setting process won’t be impacted, either: You can simply place your eye-grabbing (and even homemade) Easter centerpiece in the middle and set the rest of the table as usual.

There’s a homemade Easter centerpiece for every table: We’ve rounded up great options for both novice and expert crafters. There’s a bunny centerpiece complete with real grass and chocolate carrots for the kids and an easy idea with a bouquet of tulips and assorted mason jars for a colorful, rustic look. If the main event is the Easter egg hunt, get the party started with egg-inspired centerpieces. Whatever your centerpiece style, we’ve got an idea for you.