6 Places to Shop Real Christmas Trees Online That'll Deliver Straight to Your Door

2020 may have taken much away from us, but it can’t take away Christmas trees. While debates rage around the perfect time to set up your tree and holiday decor, and whether real Christmas trees are better than artificial ones, almost everyone celebrating Christmas does eventually put up a tree. But where do you buy a Christmas tree during a pandemic?

In this modern age, you can order food, clothes, cleaning supplies, furniture, and anything else you can think of online—you can even buy plants online. It stands to reason that you can buy a live Christmas tree online, too. With the coronavirus pandemic forcing many Christmas celebrators to reconsider how they deck their halls, your annual trip to the Christmas tree farm or local pop-up stand might not be doable, but you can still enjoy a real tree.

Many retailers have begun offering options to buy real Christmas trees online that they will deliver to your door. (Some places, such as The Home Depot, have offered this for years.) Buying artificial Christmas trees online is nothing new—Amazon has thousands of options—but more options for buying live Christmas trees online can only be a good thing. Sure, you won’t get to peruse the specific options and check bald patches or branch strength, but you will have a safer method of getting your tree.

Read on for different places you can buy Christmas trees online and plan your order—the sooner you get your tree, the sooner you can decorate. Next step: Figure out how many lights you need for your Christmas tree.

Where to buy real Christmas trees online