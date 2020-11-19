6 Places to Shop Real Christmas Trees Online That'll Deliver Straight to Your Door
Get ready to add “order Christmas tree” to your holiday to-do list.
2020 may have taken much away from us, but it can’t take away Christmas trees. While debates rage around the perfect time to set up your tree and holiday decor, and whether real Christmas trees are better than artificial ones, almost everyone celebrating Christmas does eventually put up a tree. But where do you buy a Christmas tree during a pandemic?
In this modern age, you can order food, clothes, cleaning supplies, furniture, and anything else you can think of online—you can even buy plants online. It stands to reason that you can buy a live Christmas tree online, too. With the coronavirus pandemic forcing many Christmas celebrators to reconsider how they deck their halls, your annual trip to the Christmas tree farm or local pop-up stand might not be doable, but you can still enjoy a real tree.
Many retailers have begun offering options to buy real Christmas trees online that they will deliver to your door. (Some places, such as The Home Depot, have offered this for years.) Buying artificial Christmas trees online is nothing new—Amazon has thousands of options—but more options for buying live Christmas trees online can only be a good thing. Sure, you won’t get to peruse the specific options and check bald patches or branch strength, but you will have a safer method of getting your tree.
Read on for different places you can buy Christmas trees online and plan your order—the sooner you get your tree, the sooner you can decorate. Next step: Figure out how many lights you need for your Christmas tree.
Where to buy real Christmas trees online
1
Walmart has sold artificial Christmas trees online and in-store for years, but now it's offering live Christmas tree delivery, too. You can go online to shop for real Christmas trees, sorting by size and type of tree, and set up a delivery time for your Christmas essential. Potted and free-standing trees are available, and they’ll be delivered live and ready to be decorated.
2
You may have bought your Christmas tree from The Home Depot’s nursery section in the past, but you can also get your live tree delivered. The Home Depot offers live Christmas trees in a range of sizes and varieties for free delivery (in most cases). Fresh garlands and potted seasonal plants are also available.
3
Lowe’s has real Christmas trees available for delivery in certain locations. You can pick your size and variety and eagerly await delivery, or order a tree for free pickup at a location near you.
4
For those with small spaces, small budgets, or small quantities of holiday cheer (but still some) this year, Bloomscape sells and ships small-but-graceful tabletop Norfolk Pines. These portable potted plants have the pine look you know and love and can probably hold an ornament or two, but they won’t take up the whole living room—or have to be replaced year after year.
5
Coming in at a foot or so tall, the wild-looking Norfolk Island Pine from The Sill is a creative (but still live) Christmas tree option. It’s available in small and medium sizes and arrives in a planter, but you can choose which one you’d like—there’s even a festive holiday red hue available. Order this live Christmas tree online now (shipping might take a few days), decorate it with a few ornaments or a small strand of lights for Christmas, and then let it flourish all year long until it’s time to decorate it for next year.
6
It’s worth a shot: It’s important to support struggling local businesses now more than ever. Reach out to your local nursery or Christmas tree farm to see if they’re offering any delivery or contactless pickup options. Chances are they’re trying to keep their employees safe from exposure to the virus, too, so they might be willing to work with you over the phone or email to set up delivery or another safe method of getting you your live tree.