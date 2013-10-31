Traditional Christmas Dinner Recipes
Rosemary, Lemon, and Garlic Leg of Lamb
A whole leg of lamb is a glorious thing. This one has loads of flavor infused throughout the meat with very little effort. You’ll start by stuffing sliced garlic all over the lamb, then storing it in the refrigerator for at least 45 minutes (and up to 24 hours) before roasting for the tastiest results. This allows the garlic to thoroughly permeate the meat. When you’re ready to roast, place the lamb on a layer of lemon slices and rosemary sprigs to allow those flavors to infuse the meat while it cooks, too. The lamb takes less than 2 hours to roast, making this a relatively quick and easy main dish for such showstopping results.
Brown Sugar and Black Pepper Glazed Ham
A Christmas ham dinner is as traditional as it gets. To make this beauty, you’ll brush the ham (buy a bone-in ham—it has more flavor) with a mixture of mustard, brown sugar, salt, and pepper to create the sweet, golden glaze. Don’t forget to score the ham before cooking to help the skin crisp up as it bakes. Baste several times during the cooking process to build up that succulent glaze, resulting in a juicy, tender ham that’s not too sweet and not too spicy. You can serve it warm or at room temperature, so it’s perfect to set out for a Christmas buffet.
Roasted Salmon With Creamy Horseradish
There’s no rule that the centerpiece of your Christmas dinner must revolve around meat. Large enough for a crowd, a roasted salmon fillet offers a lighter alternative and is equally stunning. It’s simply seasoned with coriander and fennel, but it’s the spicy, creamy sauce that makes the dish. Just stir together crème fraîche, grated cucumber, and horseradish to serve as both a topping and a condiment on the side. Not only is this salmon incredibly easy to prepare, but it cooks extremely quickly, too. A holiday main dish that serves a dozen and takes less than 30 minutes to make from start to finish? Yes, please!
Bûche de Noël
Traditionally served around Christmas, this French cake (whose name means “Yule log”) can be made up to 2 days in advance.
Four-Layer White Cake
This beautiful, fluffy cake is topped off with a generous coating of shredded coconut.
Raspberry Linzertorte
Instead of creating a complicated lattice crust, top the raspberry jam with rounds of dough for a more modern look.
