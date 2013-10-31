Traditional Christmas Dinner Recipes

If you really want to make an entrance during the holidays, something spectacular on a platter does the trick. Here are six deceptively doable dishes—three serves-a-crowd main courses, three grand-finale desserts—to delight everyone, including you. Looking for something to please the whole gang? A glorious bone-in ham glazed with mustard and brown sugar is a no-brainer. For something a little more exotic, try a leg of lamb stuffed with slivers of garlic. Or skip the meat entirely and go for an elegant roasted salmon with a creamy horseradish sauce. For dessert, a fluffy, four-layer coconut cake is sure to impress; or serve up some old-world Austrian with a classic raspberry linzertorte (with a decidedly new-world non-traditional top crust). But for a true pièce de résistance, the choice is clear: a stunning oh-so-French Yule log, covered in decadent chocolate ganache and filled with a layer of whipped cream icing. It looks beautiful from the outside, but once you slice into it, revealing the swirl of dark cake and white cream, your guests will be oohing and aahing with amazement. Round out the meal with your favorite sides, and you’ll have a traditional Christmas dinner menu that will be truly memorable for years to come.