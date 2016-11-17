You Can Start Shopping Target’s Black Friday Deals This Saturday
It’s time to stock up on holiday gifts.
Black Friday sales are coming early this year—first Amazon and now Target. Beginning on Saturday, November 19, shoppers can take advantage of different deals every day, from discounts on toys and electronic gadgets, to kitchen finds, beauty products, and apparel. Target is calling it “10 Days of Deals,” with a new promotion every day from November 19 to 28, both in stores and online.
The retailer is also offering free shipping on all purchases from now through January 1, 2017.
Take a look at the deals below and check target.com/BlackFriday for more information.
- Saturday, November 19: 30% off toys, including Star Wars, Trolls, and Our Generation dolls
- Sunday, November 20: 10% off electronics and entertainment, including iPads, iPods, iPhones, and Beats products
- Monday, November 21: 20% off kitchen purchases, including Calphalon, Cuisinart, Keurig, KitchenAid, Ninja, OXO, and Threshold brands
- Tuesday, November 22: 25% off beauty, including brands like Boots, Burt’s Bees, Chi, Dove, e.l.f., Harry Josh, and Nyx
- Wednesday, November 23: Buy one, get one free frozen pizza, for a break during your Thanksgiving meal prep
- Thursday, November 24: Doorbuster deals, including 50” Hisense 4K UHD TV, $250; Fitbit Charge HR, $90; Powerbeats 2 Wireless Earphones, $90
- Friday, November 25: 30% off apparel, accessories, and shoes
- Saturday, November 26: Save $50 when you spend $100 in the Wondershop, a destination in stores and online featuring new festive products and decor for the season
- Sunday, November 27 and Monday, November 28: A surprise deal, which Target will announce next week