How to Make a Succulent Wreath for the Holidays
This all-green wreath is made from scratch, but you can also start with a store-bought wreath and add succulents.
When it comes to winter wreaths, the best kinds can carry you from holiday to holiday which makes an all-green wreath a great option. While this living succulent wreath will only last for a couple weeks indoors, once you have the DIY method down, you can craft a new one easily when it's time to freshen things up.
These instructions use a large wire wreath frame which is perfect for making a succulent door wreath. You can also swap in a smaller version to make a beautiful centerpiece for the table, just add votives in the center.
What You'll Need:
- Large wire wreath frame
- 4 bunches of spruce branches
- 1 bunch of olive branches
- 1 bunch of seeded eucalyptus branches (with tiny pods among the leaves)
- 1 bunch of gray Berzelia branches (which look like mini pom-poms)
- 8 or 9 echeveria succulents (each 4 inches wide; or for a smaller wreath, each 3 inches wide)
- 1 or 2 manzanita branches (from a flower shop) or nice twigs from the yard
- Garden gloves, shears, and 1 spool of medium-gauge floral wire
How to Make a Succulent Wreath:
- Cut the stems of the spruce branches to about 8 inches each.
- In your hand, make a small bunch with a few stems of spruce and 1 or 2 stems each of the olive, seeded eucalyptus, and Berzelia branches. Wrap with wire and attach to the wreath. Repeat, making each bunch a little different, until you've covered the entire wreath. Hide the stems and wire of one bunch with the foliage of the next, and angle each bunch slightly out so you don't fill in the center of the wreath.
- Add the succulents, creating 1 large and 2 small clusters at 8 o'clock, 3 o'clock, and 10 o'clock on the wreath. Snip the stem of a succulent to about 1⁄2 inch, then push a piece of wire through the stem. Position the succulent on the branches and wrap the wire around the branches and the wreath, twisting well in back to secure. Repeat with the remaining succulents, nestling some in deep and perching others on top.
- Opposite the largest cluster, poke in a small handful of Manzanita stems to balance the composition.
How to Care for a Succulent Wreath
Succulents and snow don't mix. Unless you live in a warm climate, this wreath should be indoors, where it will last a couple of weeks. When you're ready to take it down, remove the succulents and put them in sandy soil. They'll sprout roots and grow.