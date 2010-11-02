The Stress-Free Holiday Party Plan

By Nicole Sforza
November 30, 2018
talevr/Getty Images
From setup to cleanup, a step-by-step guide to hosting a sophisticated yet deceptively simple party.
Start Slideshow

1 of 9

Step 1: Make Only Easy, Impressive Food

Johnny Miller

This stress-free menu comes complete with make-ahead recipes (a few savories and a sweet) and some delicious store-bought extras. Even better: The grab-and-go, finger-food-only menu requires no utensils, meaning less cleanup.

Menu:

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 9

Step 2: Step Away From the Cocktail Shaker

Victor Protasio

Making each guest custom cocktails? Forget about it. These big-batch drinks are crowd-pleasers, and guests will like that they can help themselves. Mix up a few of the recipes below before the party starts, then set them out on a bar cart, along with a bucket of ice, cocktail napkins, and garnishes. 

Big-Batch Cocktails to Try: 

3 of 9

Step 3: Manage the Mood

Glade

Create Atmosphere 

Turn off your bright overhead lights and light candles to give off a warm glow and cozy scent. Before guests arrive, light a Glade Cozy Cider Sipping 3-Wick Candle. With warm notes of apple, cinnamon, and nutmeg, it will give the impression you've spent the day baking pies, even if your dessert menu is make-ahead. 


Music

To infuse the party with holiday cheer without subjecting folks to back-to-back tracks of “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “Feliz Navidad,” mix traditional holiday tunes with modern favorites. Especially if your party is scheduled for later in the holiday season, guests will be grateful for a mix of new and old favorites. 

Advertisement

4 of 9

Step 4: Work Some Behind-the-Scenes Magic

Spiderstock/Getty Images

Rent a coatrack. It beats having guests pile jackets on your bed. Check party-rental sites. Coatracks cost about $20, and many times hangers are included. Put the rack in the entryway against a wall.

Soak dirty dishes. Fill a large plastic bin with warm, soapy water and keep it in the kitchen. Toss in used dishes during the party to save time scrubbing later. 

Clear the air. Remember to crack a window open to bring some fresh, cool air into the room. As more guests arrive and the room heats up, you may need to adjust. 

5 of 9

Step 5: Fun-Shui Your Space

Dwight Eschiliman

Create a flow that makes sense by strategically shifting your furniture. Learn how to rearrange your space here.

6 of 9

Step 5: Wind It Down

magnetcreative/Getty Images

Signal that the party is over (subtly). Lower the music, blow out a couple candles, turn on one light. If guests don’t get the hint, resort to plan B: Start cleaning up.

Dole out leftovers. Buy to-go boxes for guests to take home leftovers ($13 for 50, save-on-crafts.com). 

Tidy up a tad (then hit the hay). After guests are gone, take out the trash and recycling so your house doesn’t smell when you wake up. Check for any spills or stains on furniture, but leave the heavy cleaning until tomorrow. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 9

Holiday Party Timeline

Bob Hiemstra

Not sure whether to chill the wine or just chill? Consult our handy holiday party-planning timeline.

8 of 9

Don’t Let This Happen to You!

Image Source, Getty IMages

Should a drink spill or chutney make its way onto your new sofa, at least you can take heat knowing that you sidestepped these more dramatic disasters. Read on for real-life holiday-party horror stories.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement