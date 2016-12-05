Snowflake Decorations That Go Way Beyond Paper Cutouts

Remember those paper snowflakes you made in school (or maybe your children still bring them home every year)? They’re pretty and fun to make, but we suggest you put away the white paper and the scissors this year—or, at the very least, strongly consider adding these projects to the mix. Yes, those traditional cutouts are beautiful, but these fun DIY holiday decorations provide a lot more intrigue for a similar amount of effort. You’ll be surprised by what ordinary items can be transformed into beautifully intricate snowflakes. Clothespins become dazzling tree ornaments, reinforcement stickers (yes, that utilitarian item you’ve had tucked in your drawer forever) become gorgeous gift tags, ribbon helps to transform an inexpensive throw pillow into seasonal décor, paper straws turn into whimsical window hangings, and more. What’s even better? All of these fun crafts can be completed in an hour or less (many even faster). Minimal supplies are required, too. In fact, we’re willing to bet you already own a large portion of these items. So crack open the door to your craft closet, grab friends or family, and get to work (if you can even call it that!). Soon your home will be a winter wonderland.