Snowflake Decorations That Go Way Beyond Paper Cutouts
Paper Straw Snowflake Window Hangings
Get the kids to help you with this fun, easy project (just use white craft glue instead—or give them a little assistance with the hot glue!). Make an array of snowflakes in varying sizes, and then hang them in a window at different heights.
What you’ll need:
- Paper straws
- Pipe cleaners
- Scissors
- Cardstock
- Hot glue gun and glue
- White string
How-to:
- Place pipe cleaners in a star shape (use three for a smaller six-sided star; use four for a larger eight-sided star). Twist in the center to secure.
- Slide paper straws over the pipe cleaners, cutting to fit if necessary.
- Cut an array of triangles and diamonds from cardstock. Glue to the ends of the paper straws to mimic the look of a snowflake. Add some shapes to the center, if desired. (Pro tip: Don’t worry about making these shapes look perfect—the beauty of snowflakes is that each one is unique!)
- Use glue to secure string to one end of the snowflake for hanging.
Marshmallow Snowflakes
A steaming mug of hot chocolate is made even better by the addition of a whimsical and edible piece of drink décor. Rest the marshmallow creation on the side of the glass and enjoy a bite with each and every sip.
What you’ll need:
- 1 large marshmallow
- 8 wooden toothpicks
- 16 mini marshmallows
- Clean scissors or knife
How-to:
- Holding the large marshmallow in your hand, insert the toothpicks, spacing them evenly around the edges of the marshmallow. (Pro tip: Be careful not to push each toothpick all the way through!)
- Slide two mini marshmallows onto each toothpick.
- Using clean scissors or a knife, cut a small slit in the large marshmallow to help it rest on the edge of the mug. (Alternatively, snip a straw in half and insert it into the side of the large marshmallow to create a drink stirrer.)
Balsa Wood Snowflake Hanging
Skip the evergreen variety this year, and add this striking piece to your front door instead. You could also swap out the mirror over the mantle or find an empty spot on the wall over the buffet.
What you’ll need:
- Balsa wood (ideally ⅛-inch thick and 1-inch wide)
- Scissors
- Hot glue gun and glue
- Small pinecones
How-to:
- Cut three different sizes of balsa wood, long (four), medium (16), and small (16).
- Arrange the four long pieces in a star shape, crossing in the middle. Glue together.
- On each point, lay two medium pieces in a V-shape, approximately half way to the center of the star. Glue together, then glue to the long piece. Continue until all medium pieces are glued down.
- At the end of each point, lay two small pieces in a V-shape. Glue together, then glue to the long piece.
- Glue a pinecone to the center, then glue on eight more pinecones, one at the top of each point.
Snowflake Present Toppers
We’re willing to bet you never looked at the twist tie on that bag of bread in your pantry and thought: that would make a great present topper. But this utilitarian item becomes surprisingly delightful when manipulated to look like a snowflake. Collect a bunch (or buy a pack… they come in all kinds of fun colors), then get to work creating little snowflakes that can be used as present toppers, napkin ring embellishments, or even window hangings.
What You’ll Need:
- Twist ties
- Scissors
- Double-sided tape or glue
How-to:
- Arrange three or four ties on a flat surface to form a six- or eight-pointed snowflake, respectively. Twist the ties around one another in the center to secure.
- To create the arrows on the tips, cut a twist tie in half, then wrap one half around each point to form a v shape.
- Use double-sided tape or glue to attach each snowflake to wrapping paper or ribbon.
Snowflake Pillow
One of the easiest seasonal décor swaps you can make is to change out the throw pillows on your furniture. This festive red version, which features a playful snowflake, will add plenty of holiday cheer to the sofa in your living room—it would even look great atop your bed.
What you’ll need:
- Plain throw pillow case
- White pom-poms
- Thin silver ribbon
- Scissors
- Fabric glue
How-to:
- Cut strips of silver ribbon. Lay out your snowflake design before gluing to ensure you like the look.
- Use fabric glue to glue each piece of ribbon down, one by one. Then, glue on pom-poms.
Snowflake Clothespin Ornaments
This eye-catching DIY is easily adaptable based on style and what you have in the craft closet. Go sparkly or keep it natural—it’s up to you.
What you’ll need:
- Clothespins
- Craft glue
- Glitter
- White or silver paint
- Hot glue gun and glue
- Silver string
How-to:
- Take the spring out of each clothespin by pulling the wood pieces away from the spring. Glue the two pieces together.
- To make glitter snowflakes, paint the clothespin pieces with a layer of craft glue. Sprinkle with glitter. Let dry.
- To make painted snowflakes, paint the clothespin with white or silver paint.
- Glue together each set of clothespin in the shape of an eight-pointed star. (Pro tip: To create a more intricate snowflake, glue smaller clothespins on top of the large ones as a second layer.)
- Cut a piece of string, form into an upside-down U-shape, then glue to the back of the clothespin snowflake.
Snowflake Place Card
Think doilies are best suited for Valentine’s Day or the dessert table? Think again. Here, they make for the easiest place cards ever. All you need are scissors, a steady hand, and a fine marker. Voila—elegant table décor you can create while dinner is in the oven.
What you’ll need:
- Doily
- Scissors
- Thin marker
How-to:
- Carefully cut away the intricate outside ring of a paper doily, leaving only the center and its surrounding points. (Pro tip: Leave two stuck together for a more opaque, sturdy place card.)
- Write each person’s name on the doily and set atop a napkin.
Snowflake Gift Tags and Card Embellishments
Transform standard desk supplies into festive decorations for holiday cards or gift tags. With a little creativity, the white stickers can look just like intricate snowflakes.
What you’ll need:
- Colored cardstock or envelopes
- Scissors
- White mailing label stickers
- Reinforcement stickers
- Hole punch
- Thin ribbon or string
How-to:
- Cut colored cardstock into the shape of your choice (circle, square, hexagon).
- Cut strips from the white mailing labels. Stick the strips on to the paper in the shape of a star.
- Add reinforcement circles to the design to make the star look like a snowflake.
- If making gift tags, punch a hole in your shape and add a thin ribbon for hanging.