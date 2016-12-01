Creative Ways to Decorate With Pinecones This Season
Gilded Pinecone Place Card
If you’re hosting an intimate dinner or a large sit-down meal for the whole family, make each person feel welcome at their spot at the table with personalized place cards. The pinecones sit upright, so you can just place them on top of a nice linen napkin. When guests leave, repurpose the gilded pinecones by arranging them inside a glass hurricane or bowl and setting on an entryway table.
What You’ll Need:
- Pinecone
- Gold spray paint
- Scissors
- Cardstock
How-to:
- In a well-ventilated area, spray pinecone liberally with spray paint, making sure to hit all the nooks and crannies (or, you can take the easy route and buy pine cones that have already been painted!).
- Use scissors to cut rectangles from cardstock. Trim a triangle from either side to create the banner look.
Decorative Boxes
Brightly colored boxes get an even more seasonal spin (plus, become even more functional) with the addition of a metallic pinecone handle. The containers look great on an entryway or coffee table. And they don’t have to be put away once the holidays are over—they’ll look right at home all winter.
What You’ll Need:
- Pinecones
- Spray paint
- Hot glue gun and glue
- Lacquered boxes
How-to:
- In a well-ventilated area, spray pinecone liberally with spray paint, making sure to hit all the nooks and crannies (or, you can take the easy route and buy pine cones that have already been painted!).
- Use a hot glue gun to attach pinecones to the top of the lacquered box. (Alternatively, as a more cost-effective option, you can use a shoebox covered in seasonal wrapping paper.)
Pinecone Garland
This craft is easily adaptable to suit any holiday dÃ©cor style. Love the soft, but fanciful look of silver? Try metallic pinecones and a tinsel ribbon. Or maybe you’re a traditionalist who’d rather decorate with red and green? Go with a red and white ribbon and natural or white paint-dipped pinecones. Once you’ve finished the craft, wrap it around the banister, twirl it around your tree, or simply lay it across a mantle or console.
What You’ll Need:
- Pinecones
- Ribbon, string, or yarn
- Hot glue gun and glue
How-to:
- Place a dot of hot glue on the base of one pinecone. Press the ribbon, yarn, or string down on top of the glue to secure. (Pro tip: These finger covers ensure you don’t burn yourself in the process!) Repeat, evenly spacing the pinecones, until your garland is at the desired length.
Pinecone Centerpiece
With a few simple adjustments, an unused natural wood disposable plate gets new life as a centerpiece for your holiday table. Traditionalists might consider using natural pinecones instead of ones that have been painted red.
What You’ll Need:
- Disposable bamboo plates (or balsa wood)
- Scissors
- Craft aluminum
- Red pinecones
- Hot glue gun and glue
How-to:
- Cut bamboo plates into strips, about 1 inch wide. (You can use balsa wood, though the strips won’t have the same natural curve the plates do.) Glue together to form the shape of a branch.
- Cut leaf shapes from craft aluminum. Fold in half, then unfold to get create a crease down the center. Glue two leaves to the end of each “branch.”
- Glue one red pinecone atop each duo of leaves. Place in the center of your table and surround with small votives.
Pinecone Wreath
Because it can be difficult to get an even coat of paint in all of the nooks and crannies of a pinecone, we used pre-painted silver ones. In a pinch (or to save money), send the kids outside to gather pinecones and use the natural variety. Or paint the tips white to give them a snowy effect.
What You’ll Need:
- Silver pinecones
- 24-gauge floral wire
- Wire cutters
- Wire wreath form
- Hot glue gun and glue
- Wide ribbon
How-to:
- Cut 6-inch strips of floral wire. Wrap one strip around each pinecone, hiding the wire inside the scales.
- Place the pinecone on its side, and wrap the floral wire around the wire frame. Twist to secure.
- Once the wire base is completely covered, use a hot glue gun to glue a second layer of pinecones, laying the opposite way, on top of the first layer.
- Make a large bow out of the wide ribbon. Glue to the bottom of the wreath, in between the first and second layer.
Pinecone Present Topper
With a few simple additions—adhesive letters, some ribbon—natural pinecones add seasonal flair to wrapped presents.
What You’ll Need:
- Pinecones
- Fillable clear plastic balls
- Ribbon
- Adhesive glitter letters
- Hot glue gun and glue
- Baker’s twine
- Scissors
- Mini pinecones
How-to:
To make pinecone globes:
- Open the fillable plastic ball, place pinecone inside, and close. Thread ribbon through the hanging loop, tie around present. Tuck in a sprig of evergreen, if desired.
To make monogrammed pinecones:
- Stick adhesive glitter letter onto the pinecone. (For extra security during transport, use a dab of glue instead.)
- Glue to the top of a wrapped present.
To make pinecone ribbon:
- Cut baker’s twine so it’s long enough to wrap around the gift.
- Wrap twine around each mini pinecone, hiding ribbon inside the scales, about an inch apart. (Pro tip: Only use enough pinecones to cover the top of your present—otherwise it won’t sit right under the tree.)
- Wrap the garland around your present, pinecones facing up. Secure with a bow.
Pinecone Butterfly Ornaments
These whimsical creatures make a surprisingly sophisticated addition to any Christmas tree. Hang each one by the antennae—the slight angle makes them look like they’re really flying.
What You’ll Need:
- Gold floral wire
- Wire cutters
- Pencil
- Pinecones
- Pushpin
- Craft glue
- Colored feathers
- Scissors
How-to:
- Cut two 1.5-inch pieces of floral wire. Wrap one end of each piece around a pencil to curl.
- Using the pushpin, poke two holes at the base of the pinecone (use a long, skinny pinecone for the best results). Put a dab of craft glue on the uncurled ends of the wire, then insert into the two holes you created at the base of the pinecone.
- Cut feathers down (two for each side) to desired wing size. Place a dot of glue onto the ends of each feather, then insert into the scales on the side of the pinecone.
Crafts developed by Blake Ramsey.