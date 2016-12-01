Sometimes the prettiest holiday decorations don’t actually come from the store. We know: It can seem daunting to DIY, especially during a time of the year when your to-do list is filled with other pressing tasks. But creating your own trimmings is not only a fun way to take a time-out; it also means more flexibility to craft something that suits your home’s existing décor. You can swap out colors (think silver or gold if you don’t love the traditional red and green), use new materials (try your hand at a ribbon wreath instead of the evergreen variety), or even bring a little bit of the outside in (yes, we think pinecones make a great choice). Though the Christmas tree or a wreath on the front door is an obvious way to add natural elements to your home, these out-of-the-box ideas are just as beautiful. Plus, it’s likely the guests at your annual dinner party have never seen these upscale holiday crafts before, so you might even have guests asking where they can buy their own. Once the holidays are over, you don’t have to quickly retire these items. Most of these crafts will look right at home until the first signs of spring.