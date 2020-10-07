Grab Your Ugly Christmas Sweater: Netflix Just Announced 17 New, Original Christmas Movies and Shows

Netflix is adding 17 new, original Christmas movies to its selection in 2020, and we have a feeling more than a few will end up on the list of the best Christmas movies on Netflix. Chances are, you’re already hooked on many of the good shows on Netflix and rely on the streaming service for a lot of your TV entertainment year-round—if this sounds like you, you’re probably already counting down the days to Netflix’s holiday programming. Good news: You don’t have to wait much longer, because the first new Netflix Christmas movie of 2020 comes out October 28.

Starting a few years ago, Netflix began releasing original Christmas movies and shows to rival Hallmark’s 2020 Christmas movie schedule. Since then, favorites such as The Princess Switch and A Christmas Prince have become holiday focal points, and it’s now reasonable to expect that Netflix will supply a good chunk of your seasonal streaming come November and December.

2020 won’t break the streak: Netflix just released the Netflix Here for the Holidays schedule, with 17 movies and shows that you’ll only be able to stream on Netflix.

The list includes sequels to fan favorites: The Princess Switch: Switched Again will be out November 19, and The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two will be released November 25. Other notable new Christmas movies on Netflix in 2020 include Holidate, scheduled for October 28 and starring Emma Roberts, and Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square, out November 22.

The Netflix rom-com is its own genre now, and fans of Always Be My Maybe and Set It Up (plus The Holiday Calendar and The Princess Switch, among others) can get excited about still more holiday rom-coms in 2020. Holidate is about a busy young woman who forms an agreement with a stranger to be each other’s holiday party dates all season long; Operation Christmas Drop (out November 5) is about a congressional aide who travels to an island U.S. Air Force base—where she meets a dashing pilot—to learn more about the facility. We’ll have to watch to be certain, but chances are, sparks fly between the couples in both movies.

Otherwise, the new additions to Netflix’s holiday library will be released between October 28 and December 9, giving all avid streamers plenty of time to watch all the new Netflix Christmas movies in 2020 before December 25. Two new releases, Home For Christmas: Season 2 and How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding don’t have set release days yet, though the announcement says they’re coming in December 2020.

Netflix already has a huge library of shows and movies to watch, but this holiday season there’s going to be even more—and now that we know when everything will be released, we can plan our holiday movie nights and cold-weather binge-sessions accordingly.

New Netflix Christmas movies in 2020