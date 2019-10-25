10 Great Christmas Movies on Netflix You Can Watch Right Now (Because It's Never Too Early)
Thanks to Netflix, we can watch these top Christmas movies all year long.
You probably already turn to Netflix to watch the best shows on Netflix right now and keep up with new Netflix Originals, but the streaming service is also a great spot to find holiday favorites. There are quite a few great Christmas movies on Netflix, from festive classics to a ton of brand new Original films that you can only watch there. (There are also good Halloween movies on Netflix, if you just can’t get enough of the spooks and skeletons.)
Originally, Netflix was just a place to watch movies or shows produced by traditional studios; now, Netflix is making a lot of original content, and its announced lineup of original Christmas movies for 2019 for kids, families, and adults is large enough to give Hallmark a run for its money. Most of the new Christmas movies on Netflix are yet to be released—keep an eye out for those in mid- to late-November and December—but there are still plenty of great holiday movies to watch now. (And if there’s a hard-to-find Christmas movie you really want to see on Netflix, you can always make Netflix suggestions.)
If you’re a holiday traditionalist, you keep your festivities within their prescribed seasons: Halloween is for October only, no decorating for Christmas until after Thanksgiving or December 1, etc. If you’re inclined to stretch out your holiday celebrations, though, you can start watching these great Christmas movies right now.
If you’re focusing on the other holidays until December arrives, just be sure to leave time for some quality movie-watching between figuring out how to put lights on a Christmas tree and planning out your Christmas shopping—you really don’t want the holiday season to end before you’ve had a chance to take in these movies. If nothing here catches your eye, check back; we’ll be adding new movies as they hit Netflix through the rest of the year.
1
Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch
A refreshed animated retelling of the tale of The Grinch Who Stole Christmas, this take on the holiday classic might be a little less frightening to kids wary of Jim Carrey’s live-action Grinch. This movie includes the beloved storyline, of course, with a few new scenes that will entertain anyone who’s seen other versions of the story a few (or many) times, so the whole family can watch together.
2
The Holiday Calendar
Yet another of Netflix’s growing collection of sappy romantic Christmas movies, this one follows an aspiring photographer stuck in her small town in a dead-end job. An antique Advent calendar passed down from her grandmother arrives just in time to point her toward love—and a more fulfilling career.
3
Christmas With the Kranks
A 2004 release, this comedic Christmas movie tells the story of an older couple (Tim Allen and Jamie Lee Curtis) as they toy with the idea of skipping Christmas—despite the noisy complaints of their traditional neighbors. With humor, holiday spirit, and a heart-warming finale, this movie is a great pick for the whole family.
4
A Christmas Prince
As Netflix’s first foray into the Christmas rom-com world, this sweet, goofy movie set a trend that the streaming service is continuing to follow, with a sequel published the following year and another coming out in 2019. The movie itself is reminiscent of Hallmark or Lifetime Christmas romantic comedies—a budding journalist sneaks into the castle to get the scoop for an article on a dashing, playboy prince. Romance ensues, of course.
5
A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding
A follow-up to 2017’s A Christmas Prince, this Hallmark-esque movie follows Amber and Prince Richard as they reunite for their winter wedding. Wedding-planning mishaps and cultural clashes set the tone for the movie, though it all comes together for a happy ending eventually—and we’d expect no less from a cheesy, great-to-watch-while-wrapping-presents romantic Christmas movie. Keep an eye out for the next movie, A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby, in 2019.
6
White Christmas
One of the most classic of all classic Christmas movies, this 1954 movie is a true holiday season must-watch. It’s appropriate for the whole family—if you can tear the kids away from the animated movies—and offers the kind of Christmas spirit that’s hard to recreate.
7
The Princess Switch
Vanessa Hudgens stars as a pair of doppelgangers, Parent Trap–style, in this sweet holiday movie that combines mistaken identity, baking, royal romance, and more. If you’ve already watched every Hallmark Christmas movie available, this is the next best thing.
8
The Christmas Chronicles
A Netflix Original Film from 2018, this live-action, kid-friendly movie follows a pair of siblings as they embark on an all-night adventure with Mr. Claus himself to save Christmas. With Kurt Russell as Santa Claus, adorable elves, reindeer, and plenty of other classic Christmas elements thrown in, this movie will make kids and adults alike laugh.
9
How the Grinch Stole Christmas
The famous Dr. Seuss book gets the live-action treatment in this Ron Howard-directed film. Jim Carrey stars as the Grinch, with other notable stars like Christine Baranski and Molly Shannon in supporting roles. Kids and adults alike will enjoy seeing how Cindy Lou Who tries to melt the Grinch’s cold, cold heart.
10
A Very Murray Christmas
Bill Murray brings some famous faces—George Clooney, Amy Poehler, and Maya Rudolph, to name a few—together in this musical comedy special. You’ll enjoy seeing your favorite stars sing Christmas classics like “Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow” and “Silent Night.”