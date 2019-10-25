10 Great Christmas Movies on Netflix You Can Watch Right Now (Because It's Never Too Early)

Image zoom Getty Images

You probably already turn to Netflix to watch the best shows on Netflix right now and keep up with new Netflix Originals, but the streaming service is also a great spot to find holiday favorites. There are quite a few great Christmas movies on Netflix, from festive classics to a ton of brand new Original films that you can only watch there. (There are also good Halloween movies on Netflix, if you just can’t get enough of the spooks and skeletons.)

Originally, Netflix was just a place to watch movies or shows produced by traditional studios; now, Netflix is making a lot of original content, and its announced lineup of original Christmas movies for 2019 for kids, families, and adults is large enough to give Hallmark a run for its money. Most of the new Christmas movies on Netflix are yet to be released—keep an eye out for those in mid- to late-November and December—but there are still plenty of great holiday movies to watch now. (And if there’s a hard-to-find Christmas movie you really want to see on Netflix, you can always make Netflix suggestions.)

If you’re a holiday traditionalist, you keep your festivities within their prescribed seasons: Halloween is for October only, no decorating for Christmas until after Thanksgiving or December 1, etc. If you’re inclined to stretch out your holiday celebrations, though, you can start watching these great Christmas movies right now.

If you’re focusing on the other holidays until December arrives, just be sure to leave time for some quality movie-watching between figuring out how to put lights on a Christmas tree and planning out your Christmas shopping—you really don’t want the holiday season to end before you’ve had a chance to take in these movies. If nothing here catches your eye, check back; we’ll be adding new movies as they hit Netflix through the rest of the year.