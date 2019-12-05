These Are the Most Popular Christmas Cookies in Every State

Image zoom Getty Images

In many homes, the holiday season means baking season, and baking season just wouldn’t be complete without the most popular Christmas cookies. Something about the season of giving and cold weather goes hand-in-hand with eating lots of sweet treats, hosting a cookie exchange, and just indulging in general, and few things are as indulgent as Christmas cookies.

Some families have traditional cookies they make year after year, but if you want to try something new (or start your own Christmas cookie tradition), you may be wondering what the most popular Christmas cookies are. To that end, General Mills put together a guide to the most popular cookies in every state in the U.S. These predictions are based on the Betty Crocker, Pillsbury, and Tablespoon cookie recipes that get the most visits from eager bakers.

Courtesy of General Mills. Click here to see links to each recipe to try them out for yourself.

As you can see, each state has its distinctive preferences. Still, some of these cookies get a little more love than others: Based on this data from General Mills, Peanut Butter Blossoms are the most popular Christmas cookie in the U.S. It’s the most-visited cookie recipe in seven states, which means it’s the most common favorite cookie in the U.S.—that’s a pretty high honor.

Other top most popular Christmas cookies include Sugar Cookie M&M’s Bars (beloved in five states), Sugar Cookie Cutouts (baked often in four states), and Easy Italian Christmas Cookies (adored in four states). Some states have particular preferences for their cookies: Ohio, for example, was the only state to call Buckeye Delights its number-one cookie, and New York was the only big fan of Black and White Cookies. In total, 24 cookies made the map as top cookies for the season—see the full list below, and get ready to start drooling over delicious cookie recipes. ’Tis the season, after all.

The most popular Christmas cookies in the U.S.

Sugar Cookie M&M’s Bars

Easiest-Ever Russian Tea Cakes

Sugar Cookie Cutouts

Peanut Butter Blossoms

Easy Spritz Cookies

Easy Holiday Oatmeal Cookies

Easy Italian Christmas Cookies

Cream Cheese Pecan Cookies

Easy Gingerbread Cookies

Candy Cane Cookies

Mexican Wedding Cakes

Swedish Kringle

Easy Christmas Crinkle Cookies

Nutella Swirled Meringue Cookies

2-Ingredient PB-Chocolate Truffles

Christmas Snickerdoodles

Easy Kolaczki Cookies

Cake Mix Gooey Butter Cookies

Peanut Butter-Chocolate Cookies

Black and White Cookies

Buckeye Delights

Melted Snowman Sugar Cookies

Easy Peanut Butter Cookie Cups

German Almond Cookies