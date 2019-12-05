These Are the Most Popular Christmas Cookies in Every State
Holiday cookies have come a long way from simple sugar cookies.
In many homes, the holiday season means baking season, and baking season just wouldn’t be complete without the most popular Christmas cookies. Something about the season of giving and cold weather goes hand-in-hand with eating lots of sweet treats, hosting a cookie exchange, and just indulging in general, and few things are as indulgent as Christmas cookies.
Some families have traditional cookies they make year after year, but if you want to try something new (or start your own Christmas cookie tradition), you may be wondering what the most popular Christmas cookies are. To that end, General Mills put together a guide to the most popular cookies in every state in the U.S. These predictions are based on the Betty Crocker, Pillsbury, and Tablespoon cookie recipes that get the most visits from eager bakers.
Courtesy of General Mills. Click here to see links to each recipe to try them out for yourself.
As you can see, each state has its distinctive preferences. Still, some of these cookies get a little more love than others: Based on this data from General Mills, Peanut Butter Blossoms are the most popular Christmas cookie in the U.S. It’s the most-visited cookie recipe in seven states, which means it’s the most common favorite cookie in the U.S.—that’s a pretty high honor.
Other top most popular Christmas cookies include Sugar Cookie M&M’s Bars (beloved in five states), Sugar Cookie Cutouts (baked often in four states), and Easy Italian Christmas Cookies (adored in four states). Some states have particular preferences for their cookies: Ohio, for example, was the only state to call Buckeye Delights its number-one cookie, and New York was the only big fan of Black and White Cookies. In total, 24 cookies made the map as top cookies for the season—see the full list below, and get ready to start drooling over delicious cookie recipes. ’Tis the season, after all.
The most popular Christmas cookies in the U.S.
Sugar Cookie M&M’s Bars
Easiest-Ever Russian Tea Cakes
Sugar Cookie Cutouts
Peanut Butter Blossoms
Easy Spritz Cookies
Easy Holiday Oatmeal Cookies
Easy Italian Christmas Cookies
Cream Cheese Pecan Cookies
Easy Gingerbread Cookies
Candy Cane Cookies
Mexican Wedding Cakes
Swedish Kringle
Easy Christmas Crinkle Cookies
Nutella Swirled Meringue Cookies
2-Ingredient PB-Chocolate Truffles
Christmas Snickerdoodles
Easy Kolaczki Cookies
Cake Mix Gooey Butter Cookies
Peanut Butter-Chocolate Cookies
Black and White Cookies
Buckeye Delights
Melted Snowman Sugar Cookies
Easy Peanut Butter Cookie Cups
German Almond Cookies