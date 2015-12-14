Who says Christmas desserts have to be big, bold, and over-the-top? Sometimes good things do come in small packages, as these dangerously delicious one-bite treats demonstrate. Mini angel food cupcakes, topped with fresh raspberries and a snowy dusting of powdered sugar, will melt in your mouth, while sparkly vanilla bean macarons with three different festive fillings (white chocolate peppermint, eggnog marshmallow, and spicy chocolate mocha) will disappear from your holiday dessert table in a flash. It doesn't get any cuter than individually-sized cheesecakes made with gingerbread Oreos and gingerbread pudding, each topped with a tiny gingerbread man. (Even better, the recipe doesn't require any baking.) Or dress up hot chocolate or coffee with a miniature version of a gingerbread house that sits right on top of the mug, just waiting to be dunked and eaten. Sweet meets savory in chocolate pretzel sandwich bites made with your favorite mini candy bars and decorated with red sprinkles for the season. And who could resist bite-size petit fours with layers of peppermint bark and cake, all covered with vanilla frosting and holiday-themed sweet garnishes? Don’t let their small size fool you—these tiny sweets will be the star of any holiday party.