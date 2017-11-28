50 Mason Jar Christmas Gifts and Craft Ideas

Mason jars have come a long way since they were first patented back in 1858. The versatile, vintage-looking glass containers are just the thing for holding a special memory, tasty treat, or gift for a loved one this holiday season. Thanks to several creative bloggers and DIY experts, you can transform your own jar into a fun, festive personalized holiday gift.

From delicious homemade recipes (we've got homemade Cracker Jacks, s'mores, and sugar cookie kits galore) to sweet-scented candles that will light up the room, these mason jar Christmas gift ideas will inspire you to be a crafty little elf this year and customize the perfect present. Check out our top picks of 50 (!) different ways to gift a mason jar for the holidays here.

