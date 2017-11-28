50 Mason Jar Christmas Gifts and Craft Ideas
Mason jars have come a long way since they were first patented back in 1858. The versatile, vintage-looking glass containers are just the thing for holding a special memory, tasty treat, or gift for a loved one this holiday season. Thanks to several creative bloggers and DIY experts, you can transform your own jar into a fun, festive personalized holiday gift.
From delicious homemade recipes (we've got homemade Cracker Jacks, s'mores, and sugar cookie kits galore) to sweet-scented candles that will light up the room, these mason jar Christmas gift ideas will inspire you to be a crafty little elf this year and customize the perfect present. Check out our top picks of 50 (!) different ways to gift a mason jar for the holidays here.
S’More Mason Jar
Nothing beats making s’mores with loved ones around an open fire. This season, bring it all together with these s’more mason jars from Yellow Bliss Road. With all the materials to craft the ultimate s’more, you’ll be giving the perfect gift and sweet treat all in one.
Golden Pampering Mason Jar
This golden pampering mason jar present from The Gunny Sack is ideal for the ultimate indulgence package. With bath bombs, a foot soak, sugar scrub, chocolates and more, this kit promotes blissful relaxation.
Chocolate Mint Mason Jar
Is your pal obsessed with Girl Scout cookies? Give the Thin Mint lover in your life this Chocolate Mint Mason Jar from The Gunny Sack. Fill it with chocolate-and-mint-inspired treats and products to make an adorable themed jar.
Homemade Coffee Liqueur Mason Jar
Keep your most caffeinated friend energized all season long with a mason jar full of homemade coffee liqueur. You can find the full recipe for this homemade Kahlua at Bell’Alimento.
Floating Candles
These beautiful DIY floating candles from Bell’Alimento will get your friends and family in the holiday spirit. And because they’re so cute and easy to construct, you’ll definitely want to save a few jars for yourself!
Cookie Cutter Set Mason Jar
Make the holidays even sweeter for your favorite baker (young or old!) by copying this cookie cutter set mason jar from Kristin Mamrack, creator of Yellow Bliss Road.
Flower Pot Mason Jar
Pick up a few poinsettias and put them in a handcrafted jar, like this washi tape mason jar vase from Yellow Bliss Road. Kristin Mamrack’s easy idea will jazz up your jar for the perfect holiday bouquet.
Santa, Reindeer and Elf Mason Jars
Gift your loved ones with two go-tos for the holiday season: icons and sugar. These Christmas mason jar gift ideas from Chelsea’s Messy Apron will inspire you to craft your very own Santa, reindeer and more.
Santa’s Sugar Cookie Jar
Santa just might steal this gift. Design your own Santa’s sugar cookie jar, like this one from Chelsea’s Messy Apron.
Beeswax Candle Mason Jar
For the friend or relative who loves candles, try making a mason jar candle, inspired by Susie Hendrickson of the Etsy shop SuzeesCandles. Not quite ready to try your hand at candlemaking? Buy one from her store here.
Mason Jar Wall Decor
Drawing a blank on a holiday gift? Fill someone's blank walls with hanging vases inspired by this mason jar-turned-wall decor, courtesy of Jo Torija, who runs the Etsy shop Jarful House.
Kitchen Canisters
Perfect for a culinary-obsessed pal, these mason jar canisters will add flair to any kitchen. Find this and related designs at Country Candle Designs.
‘Bless You’ Tissue Box
Bless your relatives with an adorable mason jar tissue box, like the "bless you" tissue holder from the Etsy shop Distressed With Love.
Mason Jar Cozy
Are you a crocheting pro? Try making a cute mason jar cozy—or buy one or more from Cozy Handcrafts by Cat, in countless designs and colors.
Mason Jar Bottle Opener
Now this is a crafty way to crack open a beer. Thanks to this mason jar beer bottle opener from Mason Maiden on Etsy, a very grateful loved one will certainly toast to you.
Mason Jar Bathroom Organizer
This mason jar bathroom organizer is the ultimate gift for the beauty-tool obsessed. With a piece of wood and a few mason jars, you are just a few steps away from mimicking this rustic home decor from Tammy Sellers of Tees Transformation.
Personalized Mason Jar Cup
Customize a cup for your friend or relative, similar to this engraved mason jar glass from Everything Etched AZ. Whether you take it to an engraver or style it on your own, this gift will make anyone feel special.
Mason Jar Bracelet
Proof that you can literally do anything with a mason jar: Etsy maker Bottled Up Designs uses the glass from vintage mason jar bottles to create pretty charms that adorn their adjustable bracelets.
Burlap Mason Jar Set
This four-piece burlap-covered set of mason jars, from the Etsy shop Handcrafts By Mel, sends a homespun message of warmth and love. Shop the store, or get inspired to create your own.
Custom-Made Labeled Mason Jar
Finding a custom-made mason jar gift doesn’t have to be complicated. For individualized options, print the design of your choice onto stickers and get label happy. For more ideas (and affordable purchase options), check out Lucky You Printables on Etsy.
Mason Jar Coaster Set
The perfect gift for anyone who loves to entertain? A mason jar coaster set, like this this creation from Southern Exposures.
Monogrammed Mason Jar
Clumsy friends deserve handcrafted mason jar gifts, too. Customize a plastic mason jar like the ones shown here by ConfettiJoy on Etsy.
Tea Lover’s Mason Jar
Nothing beats cozying up in front of the fire with a hot cup of tea. For the tea lover in your life, gift them with a mason jar filled with delicious blends and tea time accessories, like this one created by Stone Gable Blog, so they can steep and sip all winter long.
Homemade Cracker Jacks Jar
For a gift that pops—literally!—fill a mason jar with homemade Cracker Jacks from Stone Gable Blog. This treat, described as “scrumptious butter toffee popcorn,” will delight everyone on your list.
Mason Jar Herb Garden
Plant the greatest gift this season with a custom-made DIY mason jar herb garden. With guidance from the Stone Gable Blog, you can give a friend the gift of fresh herbs, at her or his fingertips.
Elf Mason Jar
Chances are you have a buddy who’s obsessed with Buddy the Elf. And it’s also likely that like the sugar-happy North Pole native, this friend is an M&M fiend. Give them the best gift yet with this elf-inspired mason jar full of green chocolate candy from Melissa Mortenson, founder of the blog Polka Dot Chair.
Christmas Angel Mason Jar
If you think of your gift recipient as an “angel sent from heaven,” it’s time to get started on a project like this Christmas angel mason jar gift from Melissa Mortenson. With a pair of wings and pearlized gum balls, your gift-giving skills will take new heights with this option.
Pot of Gold Mason Jar
Feeling lucky this year? Share your mood and give someone this pot of gold mason jar treat from the Polka Dot Chair, complete with an adorable free print-out.
Hot Dog Lover Gift Basket
End the ketchup vs. mustard debate with this DIY hot dog stand from The Country Chic Cottage. It's a fun way to create custom condiment containers for your favorite dog-loving friend or relative.
Gumball Mason Jar
What teacher doesn't enjoy a play on words and a fun childhood treat? Make a batch of gumball-filled mason jars, inspired by this creation from Angie Holden, who runs the blog The Country Chic Cottage.
Crafts Mason Jar
The craftiest person you know deserves some creative inspiration this holiday season. With this mason jar full of craft materials from The Gunny Sack, your friend or family member will be busy until the New Year.
Mason Jar of Kisses
Hugs and kisses are important, especially during the holidays. Shower your loved ones with both with this jar full of Hershey’s chocolate, as shown (and wrapped in burlap) by Melissa Riker of The Happier Homemaker blog.
Simmering Pot Mason Jar
For the person who lives for fall, gift them the scent of the season using The Happier Homemaker’s simmering pot recipe. This four-ingredient mix will keep them happy until pumpkin spice season returns.
Mason Jar Vase
Anchor your flower arrangement in a decorated mason jar to gift your favorite holiday hostess. This option, similar to the one handcrafted by KC Coake, will get everyone talking this holiday season.
Glitter Mason Jar
Bring the Christmas spirit with these glittery mason jars from KC Coake. The red-and-green glitter stripes are simple to create and instantly festive.
Under the Sea Mason Jar
This beachy netting design, courtesy of Elegant Wedding Invites, is perfect for a sea-inspired mason jar gift. Fill it with salt water taffy for a mini seaside escape.
Maple Leaf Fall Candle Jar
This maple leaf fall candle is an idea that translates well to the winter season as well. All you need is a mason jar, candle, seasonal stencil and some paint to make this glowing DIY masterpiece.
Snowy Mason Jar
Celebrate winter with this snowy mason jar idea from Elegant Wedding Invites. Though designed for winter weddings, these beautiful jars are ideal for gift-giving this season.
Apron in a Jar
Evermine has cooked up a fun idea: A mason jar stuffed with an apron and recipes, for the person in your life who's happiest in the kitchen.
Manicure in a Jar
You can never have too many nail polish options. With this manicure in a jar set from That’s What Che Said, you’ll encourage your loved one to pamper themselves this holiday season.
Circus Animal-Topped Mason Jar
Whether you're embracing the three-ring circus that is your extended family, or just giving an animal-loving friend a themed snack, these DIY circus-animal-topped jars, courtesy of Evermine’s blog, don't require you to jump through hoops to make.
Snowman Mason Jar
Thjis snowman mason jar may not melt—but it's still likely to disappear quickly! All you need is a piece of felt, a few buttons and a handful of delicious yogurt-covered pretzels to recreate Melissa Mortenson’s design.
Encouraging Words Mason Jar
Personalize your holiday gift with this modge podge-made mason jar from Creative Ramblings. Pick out a mason jar and special saying, and you’re more than halfway to DIY a sweet keepsake.
Homemade Survival Kit
Your most outdoorsy friend will be ready for their next camping trip thanks to this homemade survival kit by DIY Thrill. Fill a mason jar with all of the essentials for a portable gift of essentials your pal will love.